The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Jan. 19, 1920.
Monday, January 19, 1920Former Clearfield County “Miracle” Man Very Sick
New Carlisle, Ind., Jan. 18. Harry Mays, the “miracle man” who electrified the country by announcing that he could heal the sick by the magical touch of his hand, has no power to cure himself. He is ill with pneumonia and tonight his condition was regarded seriously.
Mays came to Carlisle a few months ago and told the people he was possessed of a great power. The old were supposed to be made young and the blind to see.
Some businessmen became interested in Mays and a sanitarium was established. It was flooded with patrons until word went out that some of the patients went away without relief.
But at that time the “Miracle Man” became ill with sickness over half a hundred patients were awaiting treatment. They are waiting for him to recover and heal them.
A regular doctor is in attendance on Mays. He says his patient’s condition was serious, but he believed he would survive. He said, however, he would not permit him to resume treatment of patients for two weeks.
Narrow Escapes In Fire
As a result of a fire that destroyed the home of S. J. Sikoski, of Pentz Run avenue, Sandy township, two girls were quite seriously injured in escaping from the burning building.
The injured: Miss Kate Licknor, bruised about the body in jumping from the porch; Miss Mame Droney, ankle broken when she jumped.
The home was completely destroyed, the flames having attained great headway when discovered. The fire was first discovered at 3 o’clock, but no general alarm was turned in to the city. The carshops whistle blew, but there was no general response, the Fourth ward truck going to the scene of the fire after the flames had been raging for some time.
There had been a party at the Sikoski home on Friday evening and the guests were there until a late hour. About 3 o’clock Mr. Licknor was awakened by smoke in his room, but being sleepy, thought he was in the mines and paid no attention to it for a few minutes. He finally heard the crackling of flames and discovered that the entire house was ablaze. He immediately awakened the entire family. The whole family made their way through the smoke to the stairway only to discover that they were ablaze and escape in that manner was impossible. They then went to a window that opened onto a porch and getting on the roof, jumped to the ground. The two small children were tossed from the roof and caught by people attracted by the fire; they were uninjured.
The origin of the fire is not known having started in the parlor where there was no stove.
The reflection caused by the fire was unusual, lighting up the entire southern skies. The flames reflected on the snow-covered roofs in every part of the city, and anyone awakening at the time of the fire would have naturally thought that the entire city was aflame.
John F. Dusch In DuBois For Visit
John F. Dusch, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Dusch, is in DuBois at his parent’s home, Three East DuBois avenue, on a short visit. This is the first time in five years that John has been in DuBois. He has just closed the season in Florida and came to his home in Newport, Ky., for a few days and then to DuBois to see the folks. The season just closed is the twenty-first year for John to put in on the road as a circus and minstrel band leader, starting in that business in the year 1899. Up until the past five years John would always come to DuBois to winter but now lives in Newport, having married a Cincinnati girl and a circus woman of 22 years’ experience. The Duschs are all noted for their music as grandfather John Dusch had the first brass band that was ever in the city of DuBois and lived here till he died at the age of 84 years in 1913. Paul, his father, is still in the music business, now the drummer with Shaugnessey’s orchestra. John F. will leave in a few days where he will go to Cincinnati to take over the band of a big minstrel show for the rest of the winter season.
Wednesday, January 21, 1920
DuBois Woman Lost Her Doggie; Wants A Refund
County Treasurer, Amos Rumbarger, this morning met his first serious official problem since assuming the duties of the County Treasurer’s office on Monday, January 5th. This proposition was in the shape of a letter or tearful appeal from a DuBois lady, said appeal being contained in a letter to the treasurer, which ran about as follows:
Dear Sir: Shortly after the first of the year I sent you one dollar for a license tag for my dog. I received the license and tag on the evening of January 15th, and on the morning of the 16th the dog died. Can I return the tag and get my money, or if I get another dog can I use this license and tag for him?”
The Treasurer’s innate gallantry and generosity caused him to straightway decide the woman should have her money back, but Deputy Jones said the dollar had already been remitted to the state. It was then decided to notify the lady that she could secure another dog and attach Fido’s tag thereto. About that time Joe Phillips, who helped make the doggone law, dropped into the office and when acquainted with the circumstances, vetoed the latter proposition because the new dog, wearing the old tag, would be sailing under false colors. Recourse was had to the law in the case, and the Treasurer was reluctantly forced to write the inquiring former dog owner that the state already had her dollar and it could never be gotten back; that if she got another dog she would have to procure another license and tag and to use the old tag on the new dog would subject her to a fine of $25.00.
Saturday, January 24, 1920Practicing in Shimmy Gained Here Yesterday
Everybody’s doing it. Doing what? The “Shimmy.” Why? Ice.
Persons who don’t know the first step in “shimmy” yesterday, are this morning capable of competing with the best talent in DuBois, and all the credit goes to no other person than Prof. Undesirable Weather. He proved yesterday he was an eminent teacher in the dancing realm.
The dance started shortly after 4 o’clock Thursday afternoon and all was in full swing last evening. Even automobiles and horses were in the limelight and on numerous occasions the horse showed it was the dancer and not quite as dumb as it has been heralded in the past. Automobiles showed their skill by standing still while the wheels moved at a 60-mile-an hour clip.
When last seen Prof. Weather said he expected the dance would terminate sometime this afternoon but warned the people not to be surprised if it continued through tonight.
The weatherman announces that if the rain keeps up there will not be such “shimmying” in the downtown district, as the pavements, where dancing prevailed last night will be cleared of the slippery ice. However, dancing will be the vogue in the outskirts where the pavements and roads are still heavily covered with ice. He intimated that today’s entertainment will consist of umbrellas and galoshes.