LOOKING BACK

The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper. This installment is from the week of Jan. 6, 1919.
Monday, January 6, 1919
First Fall Of Snow Came Friday
The first real snowfall of the season came Friday, starting in about 1 o’clock in the morning and continuing for almost two hours, in which two inches of snow fell. The farmers are unusually pleased to see the snowfall, as it means that there will be some protection to winter wheat for the cold weather that is certain to follow later. Thus far the weather conditions have been unfavorable to wheat. The days have been quite warm, but the nights freezing, with the result that the wheat has suffered to some extent. The best possible thing that could happen so far as the wheat outlined is concerned is to have a fall of snow of several inches.
The snowfall of yesterday was not sufficient to improve the roads of this section, which are in an unusually bad condition. If a man once got into a rut along the road he was doomed to remain in it, no matter if a rig was coming the opposite direction. The snowfall was not sufficient to fill up the deep ruts, and it will take several more inches before this is accomplished.
Following the snowfall the weather became decidedly colder and there is every indication that this section is finally going to experience some real winter weather. But there is one consolation; the winter cannot be a long one, starting in so late.
Tuesday, January 7, 1919
Health Conditions In DuBois For Past Year Were Good
According to figures compiled by Vital Statistician Frank Hutton, there has been a total of 492 deaths in the DuBois district during the year ending December 31, 1918. This indicates an increase in the death rate of almost 50 per cent over the ten-year period. The territory included in the local district includes Sandy, Union and a portion of Brady townships and all of DuBois. The population is estimated to total at least 25,000. This is practically the same territory as that comprised in the Liberty Loan district and it was always figured as around 28,500. So it is probable that 25,000 is a conservative estimate for the health district. This would make the percentage of deaths in the district 19. Considering the large number of people claimed by influenza the death record is a surprisingly low one. It is probably that influenza is responsible for all of the increase noted. The percentage heretofore ran almost 15 percent. During October there were 97 deaths in the district from the flu and other causes, in November there were 63 and in December 52, so that it can be seen that the latter part of the month, when the influenza was rampant, that the death rate mounted rapidly.
So far as the local registrar is concerned all deaths that occur in the city are credited to DuBois, but when the reports are sent into Harrisburg the deaths that occur at the hospitals are credited back to the communities from which the people came. When this is done, the death rate for the city proper will be much lower.
According to the report submitted by City Health Officer Frank Crytser, the number of contagious diseases in DuBois during the past year was 106. It is stated that it is considerably lower than has been the case for several years The following diseases are reported: diphtheria, 33; scarlet fever, 5; mumps, 3; measles 39; chicken pox, 13; whooping cough, 4; smallpox, 1; meningitis, 2; typhoid, 5.
Thursday, January 9, 1919
News Of Dwight Montgomery’s Death Confirmed
Miss Ida Montgomery, of Third street, whose brother, Lieutenant Dwight Montgomery, was recently reported dead, received a letter yesterday from the adjutant general’s department confirming the sad news contained in the telegram. It will be remembered that the telegram came the day before Christmas and stated that Lieutenant Montgomery had been killed between the first and fifth of October. The family was not satisfied that the news was correct, and Miss Montgomery wrote to Washington for further details. The letter yesterday stated that the department regretted to confirm the news contained in the telegram and advised the family to write to the commanding officer of Co. H. 112th Regiment, for particulars in regard to his death.
The many warm personal friends of the lieutenant had been hoping against hope that the war department had made a mistake in reporting his death, but the letter of yesterday seems to make it certain that the unwelcome news is absolutely true.
Saturday, January 11, 1919
Rotary Club For DuBois
Arrangements are being completed at the present time for the organization of a Rotary club in DuBois, and it is expected that the new club will be launched at a meeting to be held at the Hotel Logan on Friday evening of next week. It is expected that at this meeting there will be representatives present from Pittsburgh, Greensburg, Johnstown and other places. One of the speakers on the occasion will be Enoch Rauh, a well known business man of Pittsburgh, who is one of the active members of the Rotary club in Pittsburgh.
According to present indications, the Rotary club in DuBois will start off with a membership of about thirty people, including many of the business and professional men of the city. Eight men originally got together and formed the nucleus and through their efforts the additional members have been secured. It is the aim of the national organization to have about 25 or 30 members before organizing a new club, and no difficulty has been experienced in getting this number in DuBois. As previously stated, a Rotary club membership is composed of one representative from each line of business or profession in the city.
Rotary clubs are in existence in practically all of the cities of the United States and are looked upon as a big force in civic affairs wherever organized. Some of the benefits put forth are that it affords opportunity for getting acquainted with men that you ought to know; genuine, wholesome good fellowship; developing true and helpful friends; enlightenment as to other men’s work, problems and successes; education in methods that increase efficiency; stimulation of your desire to be of service to your fellowmen and society in general; business returns that come from enlarging your acquaintance and inspiring confidence in you and your business.
One of the objects of the Rotary club is to quicken the interest of each member in the public welfare of his community, and to cooperate with others in civic, social, commercial and industrial development.
The men who have already signed up in this organization are very greatly interested in the enterprise and they are going to do everything in their power to make the new organization a force in the community.
