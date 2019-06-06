The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of June 2, 1919.
Monday, June 2, 1919
General Complaint In Regard To Dust On DuBois Streets
There is a general complaint being made in regard to the excessively dirty streets that are tolerated by the city commissioners. People cannot understand why they are compelled to eat dust every day. Merchants cannot see any reason why they should be compelled to have their goods rained on by the dust that comes swirling in through the open doors and windows. Women complain because their dresses are soiled by the clouds of dust that arise after every passing automobile. The commissioners are certainly aware of these conditions yet there is nothing being done to remedy them. The fact that a sweeper and sprinkler is ordered does not take care of the present conditions, and measures should be taken at once to give relief. The old sprinkler should be placed in commission and kept on the job until more adequate means are provided.
Too Much Wetness Followed By Too Much Of Hotness
Farmers who were in DuBois on Saturday stated that what this section needs at the present time is a good soaking rain. This sounds rather peculiar after the prolonged period of wet weather that prevailed for several weeks, but it is a fact. The unusual wetness, followed by a week of cloudless skies, with a hot sun beating down, has baked the earth and farmers state that the ground is so hard that it is almost impossible to plough it or in fact to do any work.
But the dry weather has enabled the farmers to do a large amount of sowing and it is safe to say that more seed has been planted during the past week than has been the case in any one week in years. One farmer stated that in Brady township more corn was planted last Tuesday than had been the case before in one day in the history of the community. Some farmers who planted corn earlier in the spring have found it necessary to replant it, the first sowing having rotted.
Thundershowers are predicted and the farmers are hopeful that this section will be favored with a good soaking rain.
Tuesday, June 3, 1919
Citizen States DuBois Takes Prize For Dirty Streets
Following the article that was in the Courier yesterday morning relative to the dirty streets, the sprinkler was put on the job and succeeded in keeping down the dust to some extent, but the trouble with it is that it is not capable of covering a whole lot of ground during the day. The streets in one section of the city are sprinkled but before the cart returns for the second wetting down, the surface has dried off and the dust is just as bad as ever. What is needed is an apparatus that will take up the dust and sprinkle at the same time, and that is what has been ordered.
The following communication came through the mails yesterday.
DuBois, Pa., June 2, 1919
Editor DuBois Morning Courier:
Is it possible to get some action started through the columns of your valuable press whereby action may be taken by some organization in the city with a view of cleaning the filth from streets? It is very evident that the street department does not intend to as it has not displayed any interest in the matter.
My line takes me through every town within a radius of 200 miles of our City and I can positively state that our streets cannot even compare with the alleys of any other town in said radius.
If present council does not intend to give the city service, why not step down and out and give someone else a chance. It can’t be any worse than it is.
Friction And Hot Sun Caused Gasolene To Ignite Yesterday
Anyone who was out in the sun yesterday will concede without argument that it was hot-decidedly so, but the residents of Weedville are certain of the fact after an experience undergone by David Miller, son of Barney Miller, the well-known merchant. Young Miller had used gasolene to clean a spot on his trouser leg and was out in the sun brushing the cloth, when a combination of the hot sun and the friction of the brush caused the gasolene to ignite. The lad’s leg was instantly enveloped in flame and he was in danger of being burned to death. Fortunately, there was a rug near him and he seized it, wrapping it around his leg, smothering the flames. As it was, the leg was quite severely burned. The youth was given treatment and was getting along nicely in the afternoon.
Thursday, June 5, 1919
New Sweeper And Flusher Expected Within Few Days
Commissioner Albert stated yesterday that he expected the new sweeper and flusher to arrive in DuBois any day. The apparatus was supposed to have been shipped some time ago and is probably on the road at the present time. It is believed that when this piece of machinery arrives that the problems of dusty streets will be entirely eliminated. The new apparatus will sweep the streets and flush them at the same time so that there will be no further annoyance from dust for the time being. The machinery is horse drawn, it being believed that this will be better than one that has motor power because it will be necessary to move slowly in order to do a thorough job, and there would be no advantage in a machine driven by a motor. The citizens will certainly be glad when the new machine is in operation, although the old water wagon is doing good service at the present time.
Mr. Albert also stated that no asphalting will be done on any of the streets until all of them are ready for the operation. It is planned to have all of the streets to receive this treatment put in shape, so that when the work is started the machine can proceed rapidly from one highway to the other without loss of time. On almost all of the highways to be asphalted it was found necessary to relay water lines, fix sewers, gas pipes, etc., so that some little time will be required to get various streets in shape.
Saturday, June 7, 1919
DuBois Products Co. A New Corporation To Start In Business
According to an announcement just made an application will be made for a charter for the DuBois Products company, a corporation formed for the purpose of manufacturing, buying and selling of ice, ice cream, candy, dairy products, oleomargarine, non-intoxicating beverages and food products of all kinds. The application is to be made by Frank Hahne, Frank Schwem, M. I. McCreight and others and it is stated that this corporation will lease a portion of the present brewery for the carrying on of their business.
It will be seen by the list of articles that the intended corporation is going to manufacture, buy and sell that it will be no small affair, and it is probable that it will employ a large force. It is not anticipated that it will be necessary to make many radical changes in the machinery that is already installed and that before many weeks the new plant will be in running order.
All of the men composing the corporation are energetic and aggressive and there is no doubt of the fact that they will be successful in their new venture.