The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Dec. 2, 1919.
Tuesday, December 2, 1919
Home Service Desires Soldiers To Communicate
In the work of the Home Service Station of the Red Cross it often happens that cases pertaining to soldiers are sent in for investigation where the addresses of the soldiers are not given and much time is lost in trying to locate these people. At the present time there are several such cases on hand and in order to clean up a number of these, names of these soldiers will be published with the request that they call at the Courier office any evening so that data can be secured. Most of the cases have to do with compensation and vocational work, but in the case of Elizabeth Mohney, data is wanted in regard to an allotment.
If this notice comes to the attention of any of the soldiers listed, they are requested to call at the Courier office any evening and get in communication with W. B. Ross. The list on hand at present is as follows:
Peter Dusch, Jos. Kervederavich, James Sawer, David Camesi, Elizabeth Mohney, Robert Thompson, William Berry, Edward Proels, Lloyd Mulholland
Decided Boost Is Given To Sale Of Red Cross Stamps
At an enthusiastic meeting of the Acorn club last evening a decided boost was given to the campaign for the sale of Red Cross Christmas seals in DuBois this month. The matter was presented to the club by Dr. S. M. Free and the response was highly encouraging. The members present agreed that the club would sell $1,000 worth providing the total amount of sales for the district would amount to $2,500. As one other organization has already agreed to sell $500 of the stamps; this leaves but $1,000 for the other organizations and people of the entire district to sell. It is believed however, that everyone will want an opportunity of sharing in this great work and that the sales will go away beyond the $2,500 mark. The determination everywhere seems to be that DuBois must be put on the map in the matter of selling Red Cross Christmas Seal stamps.
The campaign for the sale of 150,000 Red Cross Christmas Seals in the DuBois Red Cross district started yesterday and will be prosecuted vigorously for the next ten days. It is anticipated that the entire quota will be sold this year and place DuBois in the position to which it rightfully belongs. In former years the DuBois district has been way down in the list, not selling near the number of seals that was assigned to it. But this year is to be different. There is a well-organized campaign being carried out and it is expected that great success will be attained. As previously mentioned one organization has offered to sell one-third of the entire quota, providing that the district takes the other two-thirds. It is believed that this will be done and that the particular organization in question will have to toe the mark. It is certain that it will do so, and be glad to perform this service.
Miss Elder, who is the directing head of the organization, yesterday distributed the seals to the different schools and the school children will at once start in on their campaign. Miss Elder has also seen all of the organizations of DuBois and they have promised their hearty co-operation. Of course promises will not put over the campaign and what should be done by these different organizations is to get busy at once and see to it that their members are pledged to sell a certain number of the seals.
“Ikey” Irwin, a well-known citizen of the Third ward, has taken that district in full charge and he promises that there will be a good sale in that ward. He has already made a good start, as $68 worth were sold at the game supper of the Third Ward Hose company on Sunday.
Wednesday, December 3, 1919
Switchman Is Knocked From Top Of Box Car
Robert C. Pierce, a switchman employed on the B., R. & P. railroad, and who lives on R. D. 1, was rather seriously injured yesterday morning about 10 o’clock when he was knocked from a box car at the sand crusher in Falls Creek. Mr. Pierce was on top of the car and was caught by the chute, being thrown to the ground. He suffered a badly broken femur as well as several small bruises and cuts.
The injured man was given attention by a B., R. & P. surgeon and then taken to the DuBois hospital. His condition last evening was very satisfactory.
Friday, December 5, 1919
Disastrous Fire At Weedville Destroyed Part Of The Town
A report was received in DuBois last evening that half of Weedville, east of DuBois, was burning down and that unless help was secured the entire town was threatened. All efforts were made to establish communication with the town after receipt of the news, but no results were accomplished. It is not known to what extent the fire did ravage the little mining town. It is known, however, that the fire started in the United Mine Workers hall and that this structure was completely destroyed. It is also stated that the hotel was totally burned, as well as a number of business places.
The first communication received in DuBois came to John Laing from his son who stated that the fire was raging furiously and that possibly help would be called from DuBois. Mr. Laing told his son that if the people of Weedville would authorize the sending of the fire companies he would make the arrangement. The young man was to call later but did not do so. Mr. Laing tried to get to Weedville but was unable to get thru.
“Rube” Haggerty Has Desperate Encounter With Ferocious Buck
The deer season usually brings forth a story that is well worth the telling and the present season is no exception. The story on this occasion comes from Jefferson county, where the killing of deer has not been permitted for the past five years. It would seem that the immunity has caused the animals of that county to get the idea into their heads that they are not supposed to be killed and they resist the hunters with all the power possible. Only a short time ago a story appeared in the city papers concerning a deer that attacked a rabbit hunter in that county and forced him to climb a tree. Now comes another that involves “Rube” Haggerty of Reynoldsville, a well-known professional baseball player, who has frequently pitched in DuBois. “Rube” and a company of other hunters from Reynoldsville were out in the wilds of Jefferson yesterday and they ran across the trail of a deer. Chase was given immediately and soon the company of hunters caught sight of the buck. All of the hunters took a crack at the animal and although it was hit it continued to run. Haggerty, with the final shot in his gun, brought down the animal. He ran up to where it had fallen and was admiring it. The animal was a fine one, having five prongs, and weighed close to 300. While “Rube” was pensively gazing at the buck and thinking what a fine specimen it was and what luscious steaks it would make, the animal arose to its feet and made a charge at the baseball pitcher. As he had emptied his rifle and neglected to reload, the “Rube” was up against it for fair and a chase started in, with the difference that the hunter was being pursued instead of the deer. The deer looked particularly savage as it came charging at the ball player, and the nimble-footed “Rube” was forced to extend himself to the limit to avoid a collision with the deer’s horns. After dodging around stumps and trees until he was tiring, “Rube” decided that the deer, although badly wounded would last longer at the game than he could. Getting a little distance ahead of the enraged animal, Haggerty stopped, swung his rifle to his shoulder and just as the animal was prepared to dig his horns into the “Rube” he brought the butt of the gun down on the animal’s skull. The gun was badly smashed, but so was the animal’s skull and he dropped over dead. Little did Haggerty care at the time that the gun was a borrowed one.
The “Rube” has knocked out many home runs on the diamond in his day, but he will probably regard the blow delivered yesterday as the greatest of his career.
Examination disclosed that the buck had been hit five times by the hunters who had fired eighteen shots at it.