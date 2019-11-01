The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Oct. 27, 1919.
Monday, October 27, 1919
Need Of Library In DuBois Is Very Pressing
The Courier expects to run a series of articles on the great need for a public library in DuBois, these articles to be written by people in different walks of life. The subjoined article is written by a teacher who recognizes the need and so expresses herself:
There is no doubt that every broadminded citizen of this city will heartily endorse the installation of a Public Library in DuBois. Few cities in the country that have reached the size of ours, are without a library.
Every clerk, stenographer, student, teacher, businessman and housewife want a public library, need one in fact.
There is only one way to get it. That is for everyone, young and old in the city, to give the cause, at this time underway, your heartiest support in anyway you may be called upon to do.
Remember a library is not a luxury; it is not for the cultured few; it is not merely for the scientific; it is not for any intellectual cult or exclusive library set. It is for all; a great broad universal public benefaction.
Let us cease to discuss the library we are going to have in the “bye and bye.” Will that help the boys and girls who are growing up now? Will the next generation need it more than this?
It is only a question of getting under the movement. Decide now that you will be a booster.
Clocks Turned Back Without Any Confusion
The turning back of the clocks yesterday morning was accomplished without much disturbance. Most of the people made it a point to turn back their clock and watches when they retired, so that when they awoke to the morning, they were running on sun time. The extra hour of sleep was appreciated, especially as it came on a Sunday morning.
On the railroad, all trains that started from a terminal and would reach some point along the division at 2 o’clock were started out one hour late, running on that schedule up until the point where the clocks were turned back an hour. From that point on they would run on time, provided they had maintained their scheduled running time until 2 o’clock.
There will be a noticeable difference in the hour of darkness this morning. It will be quite dark at 6 o’clock now, whereas under the old time it was rather light at that hour. It will also mean that football games will hereafter start a little earlier.
Tuesday, October 28, 1919
General Halloween Celebration To Be Held In This City
It has been several years since DuBois has had a general Hallowe’en celebration, one in which a parade was the big feature. It will be remembered that for several years previous to the war that these annual events were held and excited a large amount of interest. This year it is planned to have a celebration and to feature it with a parade that will probably eclipse anything previously held. The arrangements for the affair are in the hands of the Central Y. M. C. A. and Physical Director, William Roundsley announced last evening that the interest in the event is unusual, presaging a general turnout on Friday night. It is planned to have the parade form and after getting under way to proceed to the Avenue theatre where they will parade across the stage, giving the audience an opportunity to express their approval. The masqueraders will also march through the Central Y. M. C. A. where judges will be stationed, and awards made of the best costumes. The costumes will also be judged at the Avenue theatre and prizes awarded.
Efforts are now being made to secure a band for the evening and it is probable that there will be plenty of music. It is certain that the Matthews drum corps will be out, and they will be in masquerade.
In previous years hundreds of people were afforded an excellent time as a result of the antics of the masqueraders and it appears likely that the good time will be repeated this year.
Wednesday, October 29,1919
Silk Mill Addition Ordered
In spite of the exceedingly wet weather that has prevailed in this section for the past several weeks, Foreman Dilts, of the Stewart Construction company, which has the contract for the building of the new silk mill, is making progress. The site for the mill in the McClelland addition is an animated place these days and when the weather permits a large crew of men is employed.
Ralph T. Stewart, a member of the construction firm, was in DuBois yesterday and issued instructions to Mr. Dilts to begin work on an additional building the same size as the two main ones that are now being erected, and to also proceed with the construction of another office building. This means that the plant, when finished, will include three buildings 52 x 170 feet, two office buildings 42 x 38, together with a power plant. It means that the capacity of the plant is increased by one-third and that one-third more people will be employed than was originally planned. Mr. Dilts will begin preliminary work on the additional building at once. The authorization of the new building will utilize practically all of the land now possessed by the silk company.
One of the main buildings is rapidly nearing completion. The concrete has all been poured and it is now ready for the steel frames and flooring. It is expected that this building will be ready for occupancy within a short time. This is absolutely necessary because of the fact that the machinery for the building is now on the way. The pouring of concrete on the second of the larger buildings will be started at once, and it is estimated that it will take six days of steady work to finish the concrete. The other smaller buildings are coming along in fine shape.
Mr. Dilts is engaged at present in constructing a roadway into the plant from Locust street. This road is being made permanent because of the fact that the others have been so badly cut up.
The Alpha Silk Throwing company, which is putting this plant in DuBois, is one of the biggest manufacturers of silk in the United States. In addition to the large plant they are erecting in DuBois the company is also erecting a plant in Hazleton.
While no definite figures have ever been given out concerning the number of persons to be employed at the local plant, it is stated that the original plant called for machines that would keep 200 people busy. The announcement that another main building will be erected means that the employing capacity of the plant will be enlarged one-third, so that it is probable that at least 275 men and women will find employment.
The work is being rushed as rapidly as possible, although delay has been encountered because of the weather conditions. It is expected, however, that the one building will be ready for occupancy within a short time and that the machinery will all be installed within a month at the outside. It is quite likely that the entire plant will be in operation before the beginning of the year.
One man, who is conversant with the Alpha company and the plans that they have for the new factory, stated that he did not believe that DuBois people generally had any idea of the stability and worth of the new industry that is being added to this community.