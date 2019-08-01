The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of July 28, 1919.
Monday July 28, 1919
Aeroplane Soared Above The Clouds Yesterday P. M.
Three aeroplanes passed over DuBois yesterday, two of them traveling west and one east. Two of them were the regular mail planes and went over about on schedule. The other plane was evidently an extra one, coming along over DuBois about 1 o’clock, this plane was traveling unusually high. In fact, the plane was above the clouds and could only be seen as it traveled between clouds. During these intervals, however, it was seen by a large number of persons. The plane could be distinctly heard and hundreds of people kept looking upward, but could get no sight of the machine.
Annual Picnic Of Courier Force Held Yesterday
The annual picnic held by the Courier took place at Narrows Creek on Saturday and was one of the most successful ever held. There was close to 100 people present and they enjoyed the occasion from beginning to end. A feature of the day were the two meals served, one at noon and the other in the evening. The people had taken well-filled baskets and there was an abundance of everything to eat.
In the afternoon the various pastimes afforded by the Narrows Creek resort came in for a full share of attention, the bathing being especially appreciated. The dam was occupied most of the time and bathing was a prominent feature of the day’s outing.
Tuesday, July 30, 1919
Adrian Furnace Is Given Injunction Against Interference
As an outcome of the trouble that has been brewing at the Adrian Furnace for several weeks past, the company on Monday evening secured a temporary injunction against the members of the International Union of Mine, Mill and Smelter Workers, to which organization the employees of the furnace belong. Seventy-two men are named in the injunction and it prohibits them from molesting workers employed by the Adrian Furnace company, these workers being employed in making repairs to the furnace. The application for the injunction was made by Pentz & Pentz, of DuBois and Smith and Smith, of Clearfield, and was granted by Judge Bell.
Adrian Furnace company recites that it is a corporation under the laws of Pennsylvania and that up until the 5th day of June 1919, had been operating, at which time they closed down for a period of time for the purpose of making repairs on the furnace. The individuals named in the petition had been employed by the company. The furnace company, knowing that they were going to close down for repairs discharged all of the said persons and paid them in full for their time.
Members of the union congregated on and about the property and interfered with the workmen of the independent contractor in the repairing of said furnace, calling these men scabs and opprobrious and vile names, and demanding that these workmen quit their labors. Threatening language was used with the intent of scaring the men from their jobs.
Sheriff Gorman and assistants were in DuBois yesterday afternoon for the purpose of serving the injunctions upon the parties named.
Friday, Aug. 1, 1919
Broker Davis A Man Much In Demand By Detective Agency
H. W. Davis, who conducted a brokerage office in DuBois for several months, specializing in government bonds, seems to have slipped the moorings after leaving DuBois, and at the present time is being eagerly sought by the Burns detective agency. But it would seem that Davis strayed somewhat from the straight and narrow path before saying farewell to this city. According to reliable information Davis, who is interested in a carnival company, ordered a tent from a Chicago firm, listing the name of one of the local hospitals, stating that it was for its use. The tent arrived in DuBois, was received by Mr. Davis and then reshipped to another locality. Since that time all track of it has been lost and the firm furnishing the tent has likewise lost track of Mr. Davis.
But this is not the only J. Wallingford pulled by Davis. After leaving DuBois he went to Bellefonte, where it is alleged, he forged a certified check for $1,000, having previously represented himself as Harry Davis, the well-known Pittsburgh theatrical man to whom he always claimed he was related. After depositing the $1,000 check, Davis stated that he was going to take over a theatre and desired money for refurnishing. He immediately drew on the money secured by the certified check. This transaction is the one that caused the detectives to be called in, although one that he attempted in Tyrone would have likewise resulted in prosecution had he been successful. Going to Tyrone it is alleged that Davis presented certified checks from a California bank and endeavored to purchase $4,000 worth of government bonds. The Tyrone bank, however, refused to accept the checks. This did not deter Davis and he instructed the bank to send the bonds to his office in DuBois, where they would be taken care of. The Tyrone bank, however, sent the bonds to a local bank and they were never lifted, being returned to the Tyrone institution.
In the meantime, Mr. Davis has disappeared, and the detectives are using all of their skill in locating him.
The local brokerage office has been acquired by reputable local young men, and there is no doubt of the fact that all transactions in the bond business will be carried out in a legitimate manner.
Relative Of DuBois Man Gets Appointment
The following article from the Susquehanna Evening Transcript is of local interest because the party mentioned is a relative of John E. DuBois, of this city.
Arthur W. DuBois, of Hallstead, son of Hon. James T. DuBois, has been appointed special representative of the State Department for Central Europe, with headquarters at Vienna, Austria. He will leave for his post early in August and will be accompanied by his wife and three children and his mother. Mr. DuBois’ efficient work for the peace conference won for him this new honor. The family will remain in Switzerland until a place of residence can be secured in Vienna.
Saturday, Aug. 2, 1919
Motorman Who Is Charged With Wreck, Arrested
John C. Cavender, of Greenwood avenue, motorman of the Big Run car on which John Kolodjik met his death Wednesday, July 16, when his car ran into the Adrian stub car, was arrested Monday by Chief of Police Palmer, charged with voluntary and involuntary manslaughter.
The charge was made by the chief at the instigation of Coroner Mills of Elenora, on the findings of the coroner’s jury which heard the evidence in the case and found Cavender guilty of criminal negligence.
At the time of the inquest the evidence produced showed clearly that Cavender had been negligent in allowing a man with whom he was not acquainted to turn off the switch lights which were on for the protection of the stub car in the block at the time and for going into the block himself with no protection for his car or his passengers.
All of those injured in the wreck have been taken care of by the Jefferson Traction Company, which has shown a disposition to do absolutely the right thing in connection with the unfortunate accident.