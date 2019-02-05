The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper. This installment is from the week of Feb. 4, 1919.
LOOKING BACK
Tuesday, February 4, 1919
Good Road Boosters Should All Be At Meeting This Evening
A meeting that should be held in mind by every advocate of good roads will take place this evening at the Central Y. M. C. A., at which time boosters for good roads in this section particularly, but for the county in general, will meet and organize a branch of the recently formed Good Roads association, an organization that came into being at Clearfield last Thursday. It is expected that the parent organization will eventually include a membership of at least 4,000 men of the county. In order to reach this number it will be necessary for the various communities to organize strong branches. Other places are taking up this project, and there is no doubt of the fact that DuBois will fall into line and come to the front with one of the largest branches in the county. The people of this vicinity are determined that more good roads will be built, and they are anxious to join in any movement that gives promise of attaining this end.
When the large delegation went to Clearfield recently for the purpose of attending the original meeting most of the 125 in the party signed cards for the large association. With this excellent start it is expected that a membership of several hundred will be built up without much trouble.
It is aimed to get the association to such a strength that when representatives are sent to Harrisburg in regard to a road building project in Clearfield county it will not be necessary for the State Highway department to ask “Are the people behind you in what you want?” All that it will be necessary to say is that “We represent an organization that has a membership of 5,000, scattered over the entire county; we have branches in every city, borough and township in the county.” With such backing there is no doubt of the fact that results will be forthcoming and that Clearfield county will receive more consideration in the way of good roads.
Wednesday, February 5, 1919
New Crossing Put Into Place Yesterday
A new crossing was put into place at the Long avenue crossing of the B., R. & P. railroad yesterday. The railroad and the traction company both put an unusually large crew of men at work so that the task could be accomplished with the minimum of delay to traffic. Street car traffic was held up for the greater part of the day, the cars running to the scene from either end of the line and transferring. The railroad was in shape to permit traffic to be resumed during the afternoon.
The crossing had been giving trouble for some little time, both for the railroad and the street car line, but owing to the scarcity of labor and material it was not possible to reach the improvement before this time. The piece of railroad running along Franklin street always gives more or less trouble because of the nature of the ground and it requires attention at all times. But it is the policy of the B., R. & P. to keep its roadbed in the best of shape and this section is always up to the standard of the entire system.
Thursday, February 6, 1919
City Planning And Duty Of The Citizen
Every city contemplates growth and expansion, which means improvements and work in the future, but very few of the cities consider in their infancy what needs will have to be considered in the future, and look out for the present needs at the present moment. To create conditions for a healthful and happy life and thus to develop the citizen’s highest usefulness; to cultivate a perception of the city as an entity, and to promote the co-operation among the citizens, is the chief purpose of a city plan. The growth of cities is the great fact to be recognized, and this growth needs guidance.
DuBois, as a small town, grew into a large one, and finally into a city of 20,000 inhabitants, and is still growing, and will grow in the future. Yet it is apparent to everyone what conditions have been brought about by lack of planning in the past for today, a conglomeration of streets running in many directions, and without any definite plan whatsoever. The city just “grew.” By wise foresight and by the laying out of streets and parkways, DuBois might today have been one of the most beautiful cities in the state.
Friday, February 7, 1919
Reynoldsville Silk Mill Girls Out On Strike
At 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon about 150 employes of the Reynoldsville Silk mills, composed principally of girls, walked out on strike, inasmuch as their demands, made to the company on Wednesday, had not been complied with.
A committee of the workers met the officials of the company on Wednesday morning, asking that they be granted a 20 percent increase in pay and also that the working hours be shortened from 53 ¾ hours per week to 50 hours. This schedule would allow them to quit work at 5 o’clock in the evening rather than at 5:30. The company was given until 5 o’clock yesterday afternoon to consider and agree to the terms, but as the company failed to accept the terms in their entirety the employes of the mill walked out at the time set yesterday afternoon.
Mr. Verne, superintendent of the mill, stated last evening that the company had agreed to compromise the trouble and offered to the employes a 15 per cent increase in pay and the working hours asked for. In 1917 a 15 per cent increase in wages had also been given. This offer by the company was refused, the employes holding out for their demands in their entirety.
It is impossible to say at the present time how long the unemployment will continue, as the mills are entirely shut down as a result, but inasmuch as the question is only one of the additional 5 per cent increase the matter should be adjusted easily to the satisfaction of both sides.
Saturday, February 8, 1919
Strikers At Reynoldsville Back To Work
The textile strike throughout the country, which was felt in Reynoldsville for two days this week, when the employes of the Reynoldsville silk mill walked out, has been settled to far as Reynoldsville is concerned when, at a meeting of the mill heads and a committee of the strikers yesterday afternoon, terms satisfactory to both sides were reached.
The new rate, according to an official of the company, grants the employes an increase of 15 per cent above the old rates, and reduces working hours from 53 ¾ to 50 hours per week. The increase, which covers both time and piece work, will be general throughout the factory. It will go into effect on February 10, at which time all the workers of the mill will return to their positions. An increase of 20 per cent, with the reduction of hours was asked but the employes finally accepted the offer of the company of a 15 per cent increase with the time reduction.
