The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of July 21, 1919.
Monday, July 21, 1919Motorcycle Police Puts In Busy Time Of It Yesterday
The motorcycle cop, recently placed on duty by the city, had a busy time of it yesterday, stopping speedsters and setting a time for them to appear before the Mayor and settle. Four were trapped on Maple avenue hill in less than ten minutes yesterday afternoon. Several were caught out Brady street, near the B., R. & P. crossing, and on Main Street. At this rate it will not take motorists long to realize that speeding must be eliminated within the city limits, and greater safety for pedestrians will be the result.
A special officer was also on duty on Friday and Saturday nights checking up on the cars standing about the side streets without lights. The law particularly specifies that every car must carry two white lights in front and one red light in the rear, unless standing in such a spot which is clearly visible for 200 feet in either direction. The officer contented himself with lighting the lights himself and leaving a warning for the owners, but in the future it is stated that violators will be more strictly dealt with.
Mail Aviator Falls 6,000 Feet And Is Crushed To Death
Lieutenant Charles Lamborn, reputed to be one of the best flyers on the Bellefonte-Cleveland mail route, fell a distance of 6,000 feet on Saturday at Dix Run, near Bellefonte, and was crushed under his machine. The cause of the accident is not known.
Lamborn was prevented by fog and unfavorable winds in starting at his regular time and did not leave until 11 o’clock.
It is believed that Lamborn is the same pilot who stopped off in DuBois on Friday.
Wednesday, July 23, 1919First Speakeasy In Dry Territory Raided Yesterday
The first speakeasy case in DuBois to come before court was that of a party, giving his name as Caramella, arrested yesterday morning by Chief Peace and Patrolman Bovee. At the trial before Squire Neff yesterday afternoon, he was held over for court.
The evidence was obtained by Officer Bovee, a new member of the police force, who has been working on the case for a number of days. Obtaining information that the speakeasy was in existence back of the Dinger mill, Mr. Bovee, not so well known to the residents of the flat as some of the older members of the force, was put on the case. By some clever detective work, evidence was obtained sufficient to convict.
By devious methods, by the assumption of the officer on the part of a workman at the B., R. & P. shops, admittance was obtained to the Caramella place on the flat, and there some of the stuff being sold as cider, obtained. An examination showed that the “cider” contained as high a per centage as twelve per cent alcohol. All the considered requisites of the old saloon, free lunch, etc., were on hand at the house.
The arrest was made yesterday morning by Chief Peace and Officer Bovee. Caramella, when arrested and at the trial, claimed that he had been selling nothing except cider, but the evidence which had been obtained, proved to be too incriminating against him, and as a result he was held over for court.
It is believed that there are other speakeasies in operation throughout town and it is possible that more arrests will follow shortly.
Issues Court Order In An Endeavor To Stem Immoral Wave
Judge Singleton Bell is of the opinion that there are too many young girls in Clearfield county who are going wrong and that the blame for this tendency rests upon older persons. He is going to make an endeavor to have conditions remedied and while it may seem impossible to legislate in such a manner as to make persons be good, Judge Bell is of the opinion that one can at least make the average individual more careful be threatening him with the law as a consequence of his fall from virtue.
During the past thirty days Judge Bell has had before him for disposition no less than five young girls, all under the age of sixteen years, who finally fell into the hands of the law after long persisted in moral delinquency in their home communities. The stories these children have been telling and the names they have been giving has justly excited the indignation of the Court and with a view to breaking up the prevailing practice and place the punishment where it belongs, Judge Bell made the following order yesterday and asks widest publicity for same:
In the Juvenile Branch of the Court of Quarter Sessions of Clearfield county, Pennsylvania:
Now, July 21, 1919, it is ordered that the public officers shall investigate all allegations made of illicit relations with girls within the jurisdiction of the Juvenile Court and all other girls under the age of 21 years whose cases shall appear to present such circumstances as may require the Court to commit them to an institution, and in all cases where there appears reason to believe that any male upwards of 16 years of age has had illicit relations with any such girl of either of said classes the Probation officer is directed to lodge an information charging him with rape, adultery, or fornication as the case may be. And it is further ordered that in all cases where such matters are brought to the attention of the Commonwealth or the court by the local constables that the said constable shall make such investigation and furnish all possible information to the commonwealth to the end that such prosecution may be instituted.
Saturday, July 26, 1919Several Practices Of Doubtful Nature Will Be Prohibited
With the finishing up of the asphalting on some of the streets, and the expectation of the completion of all the streets within a very short time, a number of practices, which have hitherto been disregarded, are being brought to the attention of the authorities, and action is to be taken which will stop them.
Among other things, is the question of overloaded wagons and trucks dropping part of their load in transit. It was only the morning following the opening of West Scribner, that the Courier published an article regarding the wagon which had lost most of its load on this new pavement necessitating the rushing up of the street cleaning department, in order to save the asphalt from permanent injury.
The streets have been laid and paid for by twenty thousand persons, and one or two will not be allowed to destroy that which many have constructed. It is expected that an ordinance will be presented at an early meeting of council, describing nuisances of this sort, and imposing penalties for infractions.
Tractors running without the removal of cleats from their wheels has been mentioned as another means of digging up and destroying the streets. Not only the asphalt, but the brick streets as well, have suffered and will suffer as a result of the running of these machines in the city. The wheels are so constructed that the cleats can be removed, and the tractors run without injury to the pavement.
A custom which has been accepted in DuBois without question, which Mr. Pentz has stated might be declared a nuisance, is that of the various garages of the city, who have gasoline stations outside of the buildings next to the curb. It is stated that the splashing and dripping of gasoline on the new asphalt will wear it through. If such proves to be the case, the tanks can be declared nuisances and ordered back of the property line. If this is done in one case, it is probable that it will be done in all cases, without exception. In many cities, these tanks are not permitted to be along the curb line and it is possible that similar action will have to be taken in DuBois.