The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Nov. 5, 1920.
Friday, November 5, 1920
License Of St. James Hotel Revoked, As Are Others In The County
Steps have at last been taken to enforce the Volstead Act, which was passed several months ago, and made another amendment to the Constitution. Since that time however, the authorities have been very lax in respect to this, and intoxicating liquors have been freely sold. It was a known fact that in this city it was flowing very freely.
District Attorney, John C. Arnold, was the authority for starting proceedings at the present time, and as a result four licenses have been revoked, one of them in DuBois. The proprietors whose licenses were revoked were Charles Deitz, of the St. James Hotel; Joseph Dugan, Osceola; James Carpenter, Curwensville and Andrew Yarowski, of Boardman.
There are a great many saloon keepers that were willing to take out licenses to sell beverages with a very small percentage of alcohol, but they are alleged to have infringed and sold liquor whose content of alcohol was greater than the prescribed amount.
The district attorney’s office has been investigating these offenses for some time, and the action against the above named are as a result of these investigations.
Boosting Funds For Endowment Of Cemetery
A very interesting meeting of the Beechwoods Cemetery Association was held on Wednesday evening at the Beechwoods Vocational school building, at which time plans for the raising of the endowment fund for the cemetery was discussed. Reports were made to the effect that $12,500 of the $20,000 have been raised and the prospect are very good for the securing of the needed amount. It is planned to raise $20,000 that will be used in endowing the cemetery, so that perpetual care will be assured to it. Great interest is being taken in the project and it was especially gratifying to see such a good attendance.
The solicitors in this district are as follows: N. R. Moore, D. T. Dennison, of Falls Creek, Will Keys, Brockwayville, Andy Smith, Robert Sterrett and Thomas Stepenson, Beechwoods, and Wm. Steele, Sugar Hill.
New Superintendent At Alpha Silk Mill Mr. W. J. Morgan
Mr. W. J. Morgan has come to DuBois and has assumed charge of the Alpha silk mill. Mr. Morgan is a man of over 25 years’ experience in the silk business and has just sold out a mill of his own in Connecticut in order that he might accept the local position. He is widely known throughout the entire east, having organized silk mills from Massachusetts to South Carolina. He has established a wonderful reputation among the employees of the many mills he has organized.
At the present time Mr. Morgan is living at the Commercial hotel, but he expects to bring his wife and two daughters to DuBois just as soon as he can locate a permanent home for them. Mr. Morgan comes to DuBois with a reputation for having a delightful personality and the possessor of keen business judgment. He will be accorded a hearty welcome.
Saturday, November 12, 1920
Many Applicants In Sight For Postoffice In City Of DuBois
Now that the election is over and the Republicans have been uniformly successful there is considerable talk in regard to the local postoffice. Prospective candidates for the position are linin gup their support preparatory to making a drive for the desired plum.
Several people have made inquiry in regard to the postoffice ot the first, second and third class being under civil service. They are under civil service to some extent, but it is not regarded that this gives anyone a life-tenure on the office as understood by the general term of civil service. As matter of fact, it is expected that postofffices of all grades, except possibly the fourth, will be given out to applicants of the political party in power.
It is true that the postoffices of the first, second and third class are under restricted civil service. That is there has been an executive order to this affect. The order states that applicants for postoffices of this grade shall be given out to someone who has passed the civil service. This order may be revoked by the incoming president, but this is not likely, so the possibilities are that there will be a civil service examination held when the time comes for appointing a postmaster in this city. There has been no civil service held for this office, consequently there are no persons on the waiting list, and it will be necessary to establish an eligible list.
There is no danger that there will be a dearth of applicants, but this list may be diminished to some extent if it becomes necessary to take a civil service examination.
Health Clown Comes To DuBois For Three Days
One of the very interesting events of next week, one that will be vastly amusing to the children as well as very instructive, is the coming of Cho Cho, the health clown. Cho Cho will be in DuBois for three days, starting Thursday afternoon and remaining until Saturday evening. This clown is sent out by the Child Health of New York City and to show how much in demand he is all over the country it is only necessary to state that Miss Elder, of the local anti-tuberculosis committee, under whose auspices he comes to DuBois, made the present engagement for Cho Cho last April. While Cho Cho appears in a funny clown suit and his work is intended to amuse, at the same time his instructions are “put across” in a manner that leaves a definite impression.
The performances are only 45 minutes in length and it is certain that everyone, adults as well as school children, will enjoy them.