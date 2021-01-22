The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Carol Laughlin. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Jan. 17, 1921.
Monday, January 17, 1921
Alleged Forger Taken Into Custody; Hearing This P.M.
Dewey Dutry, a resident of Sabula, is in the city bastille at the present time, charged with the forgery of several checks, a charge that he has admitted to be a fact. One of the checks was passed at the H, Klewans store and was for $32.00. The other check was cashed at the Deposit bank and was for $48. The second check was cashed on December 14 and the first named on December 15. Ever since that time local police have been looking for the culprit. Officer Jefferies ran the identity of the forger into the open and on Saturday Constable Chambers went to Grampian and made the arrest of Dutry. The name used in connection with the forgery was that of Percy Clyde Dutry, formerly working for this party.
P. C. Coleman Has Opened New Store On Brady Street
P. C. Coleman, has opened up his new quarters at 109 N. Brady Street in the McEwen building. Although Mr. Coleman has always carried an excellent line of paints and papers, he is now so much better situated in business, that he can handle larger contracts and is now prepared to paint houses, a line which he formerly did not deal in. He has one of the most up to date wall paper, paint and art stores in this vicinity, and one that is a real credit to the city. He has extensively fitted out a large room for his purposes and is now in a position to serve his trade much better. Mr. Coleman employs a full crew of painters and paper hangers and does excellent work in picture framing. His store room is artistically decorated, and he has introduced a new and novel way of storing his papers. Any person so desiring is cordially invited to call and look over his new quarters.
Courier Is Receiving Associated
The Courier made a change in its columns today by the addition of four words. But with those four words, “By The Associated Press,” the Courier has added to its staff, indeed almost an army of men has been made available to its readers with the activities of more than eleven hundred of the best newspapers in the United States made subservient to more than 50,000 miles of leased telegraph wires manned by the most skillful and painstaking operators in the world. Affiliated with a corps of correspondents at Washington and at the capitals of most foreign lands and has put itself in touch with ceaselessly vibrating wires which minute by minute through daylight and darkness share the world’s most important happenings.
That change accomplished a great deal, an amount scarcely to be thought possible for only four words. But consider what those words mean. They mean the The Courier is now a master of the greatest news gathering and routing organization the world has ever seen. The Associated Press means that as one of more than eleven hundred leading papers of this country the Courier is now entitled to the fruits of their individual activity and genius. Each piece of news gleaned by any of these publications is at the disposal of the Courier and if of sufficient importance will be printed in these columns.
This is a service which money alone cannot buy. The Associated Press is not a profit-seeking nor a profit-making organization. It is an association as the name implies, for mutual benefit and primarily for the interchange of news among its members. At the same time so elastic is the basis of the association that more, much more than a mere exchange of news is affected by the organization. To make it a more efficient servant of its member papers staffs of experienced newspaper men are established at the principal news centers. These men are ready at a moment’s notice for emergencies. A flood, an epidemic, a great disaster, a threatened border or a world war and men skilled in getting news, in telling news, in transmitting news are speeding to the scene.
Tuesday, January 18, 1921
Many Automobiles Threatened By Fire In Woodford Garage
As the result of a fire that raged for a short time in the basement of the Woodford Garage on East Long avenue yesterday, damage amounting to $800 was inflicted. It was the prompt response on the part of the motor equipment of the city that prevented a greater loss and saved the 110 automobiles that are stored in this garage. One automobile, that is owned by John Kassouf was in the basement and damaged to some extent. This machine was towed out of the building and the flames quickly extinguished.
The fire alarm sounded “as usual.” Not withstanding the repair work that was done on it last Thursday, the whistle was not in good form and its exhibition of running the gamut from A to Z was most pitiful. It is evident that it will need some tuning up, but it is possible that a new whistle will have to be purchased.
The fire originated in the coal. It is believed that the flue “sprung a leak,” leaving the flames to work into the coal. Notwithstanding the feebleness of the alarm, the response on the part of the firemen was quick and within a few minutes a chemical was being emptied onto the flames. Later it was found necessary to use a stream of water, effectually drowning out the fire.
With the firemen on the job before the flames secured a good start, and the building practically fireproof, there was little danger of the flames spreading to the upper story.
Thursday, January 20, 1921
Hartzfeld Furniture Store Fire
A fire of unknown origin discovered shortly before 2 o’clock this morning inflicted heavy damages to the recently opened Hartzfeld Furniture store on North Brady street. The fire burned fiercely between the metal ceiling and the upper flooring, making it difficult for the firemen to get at the seat of the flames. It was not until a large portion of the metal ceiling was ripped off that effective work could be done towards extinguishing the blaze.
The smoke issuing from the building was first discovered, no flames being in evidence until the fire had eaten through the ceiling. The Fourth ward truck was on the scene of the fire before the whistle was through blowing and a chemical and stream of water was laid up the stairway, it being figured that the fire could be reached from there. But it could not and in the meantime the door was smashed. Chemicals were then turned on the fire and it was extinguished but the flames had eaten along the ceiling to a great extent and it became necessary to rip off many yards of the metal before the flame was put out. No water was turned in from the main floor, but necessarily a considerable portion of the stock of fine furniture was sprinkled with water and chemical. No member of the firm cared to make an estimate this morning and none can be made until the furniture is gone over closely to see just what damage was done. It will amount to considerable, however.
The damage to the building will be considerable also, as the flooring and ceiling were burned out over a considerable surface. No tenants were in the upper story, but it had been practically completed for occupancy. The building is owned by William Wingert and no insurance was carried; arrangements having been completed for taking it out this week.
The Hartzfeld room was one of the finest furniture display rooms in Western Pennsylvania and the formal opening took place last Saturday. The firm had an unusually fine display of furniture and it suffered a considerable loss. The furniture is fully insured.
Saturday, January 22, 1921
Booze “Hounds” Break Into St. Mary’s Postoffice
During the early Wednesday morning hours entrance was affected to the basement of the postoffice building and a quantity of liquor, which had been detained by Federal Prohibition Enforcement officers, and stored there, was taken. One of the cellar windows was forced open and through this the entrance was made. Several holes were bored into one of the barrels containing the liquor, which apparently was passed through the window in some receptacle as the barrel was not taken away. Two other barrels, unopened, were brought to the lobby floor, the intention being, no doubt, to pass them thru the front door. This plan failed, the lock on the door proving too much for the thieves. The door shows signs of having been worked at with a “jimmy,” an iron bar used by the gentry the world over.
Nothing else in the building was molested so far as has been found.