The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of October 11, 1920.
Monday, October 11, 1920
Beautiful Drive For Motorists Along The Bennetts Branch
Roads and weather in this section have never been better for automobile driving than during these bright October days. The weather during the past week has been like early June and the surrounding mountain scenery is beautiful and beyond description. The green and brown fields rolling far away over the blue hills and valleys and the woodlands covered with the fading leaves of green, yellow, pink, cherry, red and brown make a picture that is indeed inspiring. There is much beautiful scenery over the country around DuBois and miles and miles of smooth roads, through the hills and valleys. Tourists travel thousands of miles and far from home to admire mountain scenery, yet nowhere in this great land of ours can more beautiful scenery be found than can be seen within a few hours drive by automobile from DuBois.
No painter is capable of picturing such scenes as nature has painted the woodlands today as they lie shimmering in the balmy October sunshine under a cloudless sky. Nor can the pen of any writer even give a faint idea of the beauties of those woodlands and fields. It is well worth any person’s time and an inspiration to drive out into the country these days, and for a few hours to view nature clothed in her greatest beauty. And one of the most beautiful drives near DuBois and one that is not traveled by DuBois people to the extent it would be if they were more familiar with it, is the drive east, by way of Sabula and down the Bennett’s branch valley. You can go as far as you like and all the way down will find good roads with easy grades and great mountains clothed in autumn verdure to their very summits, rising from the stream that winds through the farms and villages of the valley. Last Saturday a representative of the Courier and a few friends traveled over the above-mentioned route and visited the old homestead of the writer on top of the mountains near Caledonia. Traveling down through the valley, nearly twenty miles, with its prosperous farms and villages, surrounded by beautiful woodland, rising up from the valleys to hundreds of feet, their sides brilliant in varied autumn raiment. Then up one of those mountain sides, climbing a distance of two miles and coming out to more farms with trees laden with fruits and fields bearing the products of mother earth. Coming to the old farm, cleared from the virgin forests nearly a century ago by a grandfather of the writer and where the writer’s parents resided many years and raised a large family of boys and girls, we stopped a short time and visited with the farmer and his family, now living on that old farm. We found them prosperous and happy, with the big barn filled to overflowing with grain and hay and straw, their cellars filled with potatoes and canned fruits and vegetables; on the farm fat cattle and hogs and poultry by the score. An orchard with hundreds of apple trees, their limbs breaking down with ripening fruit.
We wandered again over those fertile fields and wondered why we had not remained on the farm. It came back to us with great force that the life of the farmer and his good wife, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Larkins, on that old farm may be hard and lonely at times, but it is a good deal less strenuous and in the end possibly much more satisfactory than spending one’s years in publishing a morning paper. We drank from the cool spring that bubbles up from the hillside near the farm house, and with a farewell and a lingering look again at the familiar scenes of boyhood drove away in the direction of DuBois, home and pressing duties. Returning we stopped a few minutes at the home of Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Ross, at Medix Run. Mr. Ross is the big man at Medix these days and he manages a wonderfully prosperous farm. It would take many lines to describe his home and his business of farming, which we may undertake some other time. This article is much longer than had been intended. It was not written to let the people of DuBois know that the manager of this paper was born and raised on a farm, nor to relate any personal experiences in which the public is hardly interested, but it was written to give many who may not know it that over the mountains by way of Sabula and down Bennett’s branch valley is some of the most beautiful scenery in Pennsylvania and just now the roads and weather are fine for automobile driving.
Klewans Will Open New Store On Next Saturday Morning
Henry Klewans, proprietor of the Klewans Department store, has gone to the eastern cities where he will make heavy purchases of goods to be placed in his new store in the Schoch building on North Brady Street. It is expected on the part of Mr. Klewans that he will be enabled to move into this store during the current week and will be opened for business in the new location on Saturday.
The new store room is built to order for the Klewans company and will give them the use of one of the finest store rooms in Western Pennsylvania. The first and second floors of the building will be utilized for the various departments.
The building is practically completed, all that remains to be done is a little work on the part of the painters. This does not interfere with the removing of goods and that process has already started. While goods from the temporary location will be removed, it is aimed on the part of Mr. Klewans to fill the new store with new goods, and the goods are now being purchased in New York. Most of them will arrive in time for the big opening.
The upper floors of the new store will be devoted to millinery and rugs, carpets and accessories. The millinery department will be in charge of Miss Grace Mott, who is now in the east making purchases of the latest in the millinery line. Ben Klewans, who has had excellent success with the handling of the rugs and carpet, will have that department in charge. He has a large stock on hand and will receive many additions for the opening.
On the first floor to the right will be found dry goods, silks, and corsets, in charge of Miss Hannah McGrath, while down the center there will be notions, underwear, etc. To the left entrance will be the complete line of men’s and boys’ clothing, in charge of Nathan Bloom. There will also be a special department for shoes, with James Rensel in charge.
At the rear of the store will be the suit department, where a complete line of women-wear will be carried. This department will be in charge of Miss Anna Maul.
The opening of this new store will be a notable achievement on the part of Mr. Klewans, in that he suffered such a complete loss at the time of the fire. He has shown his progressiveness and faith in the town by going ahead and rehabilitating himself in such a short time.
Thursday, October 14, 1920
Large Area Land To Be Tested For Valuable Minerals
A company of Pittsburgh capitalists have arranged to drill for gas on the mountains about fourteen miles north of town and propose making an extensive test for both oil and gas in that region, says the Clearfield Progress.
It has been long contended that the gas and oil belt passes thru the mountain ridges north of town and it is now proposed to establish that fact once and for all or else demonstrate that this section of Clearfield county at least is offside so far as the oil pool or basin is concerned.
The Pittsburgh capitalists, who prefer to remain incognito, have had all the mountain lands on the headwaters of Trout, Lick, Stone and Medix run under lease for years and that is the first time a real attempt has been made to determine whether or not these highly desirable materials exist in paying quantities.
Several years ago, a well was drilled opposite to the John Whaling farm house on the Amos Owens farm but neither gas nor oil was found. Those in charge of this operation contend that the drilling was done in the wrong place or at the bottom of the basin or pool, whereas it can only be hoped to find gas at the summit or high point in the field.
The first well to be drilled at this time will be located between the Punxsutawney and Pitch Pine camps, and water for the use of the drill will be taken from the Punxsutawney camp branch of Cold Stream.