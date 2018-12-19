The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper. This installment is from the week of Dec. 16, 1918.
Monday, December 16, 1918
One Killed; Two Hurt At Crossing
As the result of an accident that occurred about 11 o’clock Saturday night at the Long avenue crossing of the B., R. & P. railroad, one young man was so seriously injured that he died later at the DuBois hospital, another was injured and a third had a narrow escape.
Arthur Nelson, 119 Quarry avenue, so seriously injured about the head that he died a few hours later.
Carl Wallin, of 102 Evergreen street was knocked down and injured about the head.
Gilbert Londgan, of 114 Quarry avenue, escaped injury by laying down before being struck by the train.
According to an eye witness, the three young men approached the crossing at the time that a long freight train was going south. They stood on the northbound track for a time, and all at once noticed a northbound train coming along. Instead of stepping back out of the way, they apparently believed that they could step in between the trains and only have a short wait until the southbound train cleared the crossing, instead of getting back to the other side and waiting until the northbound train passed also. But the space between the trains was not sufficient to permit them standing there without being struck. Young Londgan immediately saw the danger and threw himself to the ground and escaped being knocked down. Nelson was knocked down, being struck on the skull. Fortunately he was not thrown under the train. Wallin was knocked down, but was not seriously injured and was able to keep himself from going under the wheels. Special Officer Kenworthy, who was at the station when the trains approached, saw the danger in which the young men had placed themselves and immediately started to their rescue. Hurrying to the crossing, he saw the bodies in between the tracks. He boarded the northbound train and got off as the southbound train cleared. He saw that Nelson was the most seriously injured and carried him from the crossing to the sidewalk and then went back and carried Wallin to the station. Londgan was able to get up unassisted. The officer secured an ambulance and took Nelson to the hospital, where he died shortly after 1 o’clock. Wallin was taken to the Railroad Y. M. C. A. and given medical attention, later going to his home.
Tuesday, December 17, 1918
Sterilizing Outfit Now Being Used By Maple Ave. Hospital
For some little time following the opening of the Maple Avenue hospital, that institution was prevented from taking care of all classes of patients because of the fact that there was no sterilizing plant installed. But this defect has now been remedied and the institution has the use of one of the most complete and modern sterilizing outfits possible to secure. The hospital is prepared to handle all classes of work common to an institution of this nature. The new plant was installed last week and was successfully tried out on Saturday. It gave perfect satisfaction and everything is now in shape for work of all classes.
The outfit is manufactured by the Kay-Scheeren company and is pronounced the best that is made. The sterilizing machine itself is an unusually fine piece of work and is capable of taking care of a very large number of compresses, bandages, sponges, etc. These are wrapped in bundles and placed within the machine, where they are subjected to a steam pressure of fifteen pounds to the square inch. They come out from this machine thoroughly sterilized. They are then placed in a sterilizing cupboard to be kept ready for use.
The outfit also includes two large fifty gallon tanks, one for cold water and one for hot water. Between these two tanks is a filtering tank. There is an apparatus for sterilizing utensils and also one for the handling of instruments.
All of these different pieces of apparatus are now in use and add greatly to the efficiency of the institution.
Wednesday, December 18, 1918
Central Y. M. C. A. Has Inaugurated Membership Contest
Every year in the month of December, the Central Y. M. C. A. conducts a membership campaign and the drive for new members for this year is now under way. The opening meeting of the campaign was held last evening at the Central rooms, where a fine dinner was served by the Ladies’ committee. The dinner was excellently prepared and served in a manner that was most satisfactory. Following the eating, Chairman A. E. Kagy called the members to order and briefly outlined the campaign. He was followed by Secretary Anderson, who explained the various plans that were to be followed. The goal of the campaign is to procure 300 members and judging by the enthusiasm displayed at the initial meeting this task will be accomplished in the four days allotted for the drive.
There is little need to dwell upon the advantages of belonging to the Y. M. C. A. It is an institution well known throughout the land and everyone is more or less familiar with the advantages that it offers. The Y. M. C. A. has suffered a loss of membership as a result of the war, the local association having about 86 of its members in service. It is suggested that a fine remembrance for these soldier boys would be to take out memberships for them, so that they would have them when they return.
A feature of the work will be Arrow day on Saturday. It is planned to give arrows to a certain number of men in the city and Sandy township and prizes will be awarded to the boys and girls who succeed in finding the greatest number of these arrows.
Plenty Of Aeroplanes Going Over The City
There are plenty of aeroplanes going over DuBois these days. All of them seem to be in the mail service and strangely as it was, all of them were traveling west yesterday. About ten o’clock in the morning the citizens in the Fourth and Fifth wards were aroused by the loud noise of propellers and looking into the air saw two large aeroplanes sailing rapidly westward. The combined noise was quite loud.
In the afternoon about 2:30 o’clock word came from Rockton to be on the lookout for another aeroplane that was traveling west. A lookout was kept, but the machine evidently went to the west of the city and was not seen.
The two machines in the morning as well as the plane in the afternoon were seen by residents of Reynoldsville, that town apparently being on the direct route between Bellefonte and Clarion, two of the stations.
