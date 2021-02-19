The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Carol Laughlin. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Feb. 7, 1921.
Monday, February 7, 1921
Courier Almanacs Are In Demand By The Public
There has been an unusually brisk demand for the Courier Almanac since it was announced that they are ready for distribution. There was a steady stream of people calling at the office for a copy, and the supply is rapidly dwindling. But there are still plenty of them left and it will be the endeavor to furnish everyone with a copy.
The almanac is a ready reference book, containing a large amount of valuable information on various subjects and will be found of invaluable worth in any family.
If you desire a copy, it will be well if you call as soon as possible, as the almanac will be distributed just as rapidly as possible.
Tuesday, February 8, 1921
Cartridge In Stove Explodes Injuring Fireman
Irvin Johnson, a member of the Third Ward hose company, was quite seriously injured yesterday morning in a rather peculiar manner. It seems that the floor was given a cleaning and some of the refuse was thrown into the stove. Apparently there was a cartridge in the cleanings and it was dumped into the stove. There was a sudden report and Mr. Johnson, who was standing nearby, felt a pain in his leg. A doctor was summoned and gave aid immediately, dressing the wound, making the patient comfortable. Just about this time the alarm for Brookville was blown and Mr. Johnson, who is one of the faithful members of the company, had determined to make the trip had the J.E.D.’s been called.
Just how the bullet escaped from the stove at an angle to strike Mr. Johnson in the lower part of the leg is a mystery, unless it came out through the grate hole in front.
Wednesday, February 9, 1921
Community Nurse Has Done Great Work In Year
A little over a year ago the local chapter of the American Red Cross decided upon the employment of the Community Nurse. The executive committee was fortunate in that they secured the services of Miss Mary Moore, a well known nurse of this city. Miss Moore, although a graduate nurse of experience, went to Philadelphia, as required, and took a special course in community nurse work at the head office. She returned to this city and took up her work in February of 1919. Since that time she has amply demonstrated the fact that the chapter made no mistake in employing a community nurse. As a general proposition, the doctors of the city have welcomed her presence and have worked in harmony with her, thus enabling her to do much more efficient work.
During the year just closed, Miss Moore has made a total of 987 visits, 760 of which were nursing cases, and 209 visits made at the request of the chairman of the civilian relief and follow-up work in homes of school children previous to the appointment of a school nurse.
The executive committee is highly pleased with the success of the work for the first year, and feels amply justified in going ahead with it.
Site For Plant Is Approved
As announced some time ago it was stated that the Independent Sanitary Manufacturing company, a recently organized concern, had secured an option on several acres of land near Falls Creek, for the purpose of erecting a plant for the manufacturing of soil pipe, casting and other plumbers’ supplies.
The Sanitary company, following the securing of an option, employed the services of the Industrial Planning Corporation engineers, of Buffalo and Toronto, for the purpose of making a complete survey of the plot of ground. This the engineering firm did and the report they submitted was unusually complete and interesting. The engineers took up every phase of the ground including description, drainage, fill, highways, labor, location, object, pedestrian approach, power connection, power cost, preliminary work, railroad connections, recommendations, shipping facilities, telephone, water supply. All of these subjects were covered in detail so that the Sanitary company now has a very adequate idea concerning the ground.
The plot of ground in question lies about two miles from DuBois, between the main line of the B., R. & P. and the Allegheny Valley division of the Pennsylvania. The average width of the property between the two railroads is approximately 700 feet, while at the other end the width is about 1,000 feet, making a combined area of a little over 19 acres.
The report dwells at length upon the fact that the railroad connections are unusually good pointing out that with little expense branches of both railroads can be constructed right into the company’s property. The main highway crosses the B., R. & P. railroad at grade about 200 feet off the northwest limit of the property, and the road connection can be made across the railroad property at this point without interference. Another highway connection is also possible from the other side.
Telephone connections can be easily secured, as two telephone lines follow the main highway. One limit boundary to the property is Slab run, a stream that has never been known to go entirely dry, but the report points out that provision should be made for the storage of water during the wet season.
The report recommends that in view of the fact that the ground is all level and comparatively
low, that ample provision should be made for drainage by the construction of a large drain sewer, this work to be done before the property is filled.
The report points out that no difficulty should be experienced in securing power, as a power line from the DuBois Traction company reaches within 700 feet of the location.
It would be necessary to fill in the entire plot of ground, the report stated. It is recommended that the filling be taken up at once and prosecuted vigorously. In regard to labor the report declares that DuBois and Falls Creek could furnish sufficient unskilled workmen, but that it would be necessary to bring skilled workmen from outside points, it being understood that ample housing would be provided.
The report considers that shipping facilities are very ample, with the two railroads available, and raw material would be easily procured. Assurances have been given by the B., R. and P. railroad that its equipment is now ample to meet any ordinary car shortage.
In concluding the report states: “In view of the above analysis this property seems to be admirably adopted for the requirements, and the purchase of the entire plot is recommended.
“If it is decided to purchase the property, no time should be lost before starting the study of the proposed plant.”
In this connection, it is believed that actual work of construction of the plant will start within a comparatively short time, and within a few months the turning out of finished products will be made possible.
The plant seems destined to be one of the largest that has been projected in this section for some little time, and the citizens of DuBois will be much interested in the future developments of the Independent Sanitary company.
Friday, February 11, 1921
Bus Line Runs Between Stations and Shaft No.2
John Fitzpatrick is inaugurating a bus service in the city of DuBois that is filling a want long existing. At the present time the bus service is being maintained between the B., R. & P. station and Shaft No. 2. Regular trips are made to this operation and the workers are conveyed to and from the mouth of the shaft at a reasonable fare. For the present this is the only territory being covered, but Mr. Fitzpatrick has ordered additional trucks and expects to expand the service. It is probable that later on a bus will be run to the East Side, Shaft No. 2 and to the Maple Avenue hospital. During the summer season it is also likely a bus service will be extended to the Country Club and the Clear Run section. It is planned to make the fare for the various trips ten cents each. This fare, it is expected, will be extended to all sections of the city.
On the line that has been placed in operation a very good business is being done. Mr. Fitzpatrick is well pleased with the amount of patronage already secured.