The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper. This installment is from the week of Jan. 20, 1919.
Monday, Jan. 20, 1919
Courier Almanac For Year 1919 Ready For Distribution
The Courier is today issuing an Almanac for the year 1919, which is ready for distribution. Owing to sickness, some shortage of workmen and various other causes, we are late in the issue this year, but as it covers the entire year and contains a great multitude of other useful information, we believe that in spite of its lateness it will still be found useful.
If you wanted to get some facts regarding the war, it might take several hours in looking up even a particular point on which information was desired by going to any one of the many books which have been published on the subject. If you were asked what reasons drew the United States into the war you might answer, “The sinking of the Lusitania,” or that the military master of Germany denied us the right to be neutral. But to compile a list of the acts of Germany from the inception to the end, which led up to a “state of war,” unless exceedingly well read, a person might spend a day.
The Courier covers the point mentioned, as well as innumerable other ones concerning the war containing information not only about the activities of the United States in the war, but those of our Allies and our enemies as well, facts on the war from beginning to end.
But the war is not the only subject on which information is given, for in addition to the pages given over to astronomical calculations and observation, there is information of all kinds for which there is everyday use. There is a complete list of street car and train schedules on all transportation lines entering DuBois. There is a directory of the Clearfield county court, containing the names of the county officers, and the court days of the various terms throughout the year.
The Hebrew calendar has its place in the Almanac as well as the Christian. There are pages devoted to the game laws of the eastern states, postal information, a table of weights and measures, business laws in brief, hints to housewives, health hints and a great deal of additional information which The Courier has compiled.
The Courier Almanac is given by us as a token of our appreciation for your subscription as well as your advertising patronage. While issued slightly after the beginning of the year, we give it with our best wishes for a bright and prosperous New Year.
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 1919
Thrilling Story Of How Large Bear Met Death
Yesterday morning The Courier told of a large black bear that went through here on its way to Punxsutawney. The Spirit tells the full story of the thrilling manner in which this large bruin was killed, as follows:
James Shobert, of Brookville, killed the 510 pound black bear six miles north of Brookville, along the Fork Creek, Friday afternoon. He brought the bruin down with a shotgun and it took six charges fired at close range to complete the job, a job that probably never would have been completed had not the first shot blinded the big, black monster.
Shobert was hunting foxes near Richardsville, a section that is generally considered good small game country, but in which one would as much expect to see an isotharyus as a bear.
The “varmint” is the largest of the species ever killed in this section of the state, probably the largest ever brought down anywhere in Pennsylvania, and, according to old hunters who have seen the carcass, one of the largest of the species ever killed anywhere. It measures six feet from the tip of its nose to the tip of its tail. Its hind paws measure 11 inches in length and six in width.
The bear was weighed after the blood had been removed in Brookville in the presence of Game Warden Henry Hilton and number of others, and it tipped the beam at exactly 510 pounds. Anyone inclined to doubt the weight of the bruin can be put in touch with a half dozen individuals who saw it weighed.
Thursday, Jan. 23, 1919
Possibility Of Early Work On P. O. Building
There is a possibility of early work on the proposed federal building for DuBois. It is expected that something definite will be done this spring. This belief is caused by the fact that the federal government sent a request to Postmaster Allen asking him to get the elevation surrounding the plot of ground owned on North Brady street. This data was immediately worked out by City Engineer North and will immediately go forward to Washington. This step is taken as indicating the intention of the government to go ahead with the proposed building in the near future.
Friday, Jan. 24, 1919
Keystone Mercantile Company’s Office Is Visited By Robbers
Sometime during Wednesday night or early Thursday morning robbers entered the office of the Keystone Mercantile company on South Franklin street and did a thorough job of ransacking, but did not succeed in getting anything of value, except a few pennies and a box of cigars.
The visitation of the robbers was discovered by William Schimel, a driver, who came around early yesterday morning for the purpose of starting to work. He saw the condition of the office and immediately telephoned James W. Schoch, head of the concern, who immediately made an investigation. It was found that the visitors had thrown all of the papers around in every direction, a desk drawer had been broken open and some pennies taken, and done considerable damage to the large steel vault in an endeavor to pry open the door. It was evident that the robbers had used a crowbar on the door, but all that was accomplished was to break up the combination. Even if the robbers had succeeded in gaining an entrance to the vault they would not have secured much money for their hard work. There was very little cash in the vault, less than $100. There was a large amount of securities, but they were all non-negotiable and would not have benefited the robbers to any extent. The story that there was a large sum of money in the vault is denied by members of the company.
The robbers had secured an entrance to the building through a side window. The pane was first smashed and then the lock was unfastened permitting the window to be raised.
It is quite evident that the job was done by amateurs, who were bunglers. There was no evidence to indicate that there had been any well defined plan worked out. Whoever committed the crime showed daring, as the mercantile office is right along the walk where B., R. & P. employes are passing at all times. It stands right next to the division office, where dozens of men work all night, and where there is always plenty of light. There is an arc light within fifty feet of the building at either end.
The police made an inspection of the robbery at once and have started an investigation, but as yet they have not uncovered a clue.
