The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper. This installment is from the week of April 5, 1920.
Monday, April 5, 1920
Bell Service Once More
Complete In DuBois Territory
The Bell Telephone Company which has had a small army of workmen in DuBois since the fire of two weeks ago, has reached that stage where complete service is once more established in this city. The company gave temporary service from a temporary switchboard in the council rooms within a few days after the fire, but it now has its permanent switchboard in operation in its new quarters in the Logan hotel, and all telephones should be available for service this morning. The new switchboard was cut in Saturday night in fact, and thus far but twelve “trouble” calls have been registered. These are probably since the lines have been out of use for two weeks and are accumulative in nature.
The switchboard that has been installed is of the latest type and is a marvel of convenience, including all the inventions of recent years along this line. It will enable operators to give much better service than usual, and no one ever had much justification for finding fault with the service on the old board.
The company certainly established a record in getting temporary service following the fire, and it has done great work in getting permanently established. The speed with which the work was accomplished shows that a splendid morale exists among the workmen and that the superintendents and foremen know how to plan and execute their work.
Record Breaking Volume
Of Trade On Mitchell Day
There have been some big merchandising days in DuBois during the past several years, such as Dollar Day, bargain week, etc., but local merchants are unanimous in stating that undoubtedly the biggest one day’s business ever done in the city of DuBois was transacted Thursday of last week – Mitchell Day. The Courier noted at the time that the streets were crowded with people and that a large number of them were from out of the city. Most of them were in DuBois for the purpose of buying goods and buy they did. One merchant stated that his total volume of business ran $700 larger than it had ever done before. The large volume of business was rather unexpected on the part of the merchants, but they were equal to the occasion and handled the crowds.
It was a combination of circumstances that made the business run so large. In the first place it was Mitchell Day, all of the mines in this vicinity being idle. It was a fine day so far as weather was concerned, and it was only a few days before Easter. Added to this, of course, was the fact that the merchants of DuBois have splendid stocks for the people, and they know this.
Wednesday, April 7, 1920
Increased Demand
For Near Beer Noted Locally
With the going out of beer and whiskey on July 1, the attention of brewers and manufacturers turned to other products, among them near-beer. At first there was not much of a demand, it being claimed that it had no “kick” to it, but recently it is noted that there has been an increasing demand for the product, and breweries manufacturing it are doing a very good business. One wholesale dealer stated the other day that if he continued to sell increasing amounts of near beer that he would be satisfied. He said that the sales have increased at a wonderful rate and former users of beer are taking to the new product in increasing numbers.
Some “Facts” In Regard
To Life Of Mix, Movie Star
Tom Mix, the well known local young man who has climbed to dizzy heights in the moving picture game, is billed for the Avenue theatre Monday and Tuesday of next week. Mix is with the Fox people and the press agent in preparing the “dope” for “The Cyclone” in which Tom appears, slipped over some rare stuff. It would go all right in any place but DuBois, the home of the movie hero. The press agent says:
In reply to the question as to the place of his birth the popular star wrote: “Somewhere in Texas, January 6th, at 2 A. M.” According to Mix, he spent his early life cowpunching. Asked what his early ambitions were, he replied that he had none.
But when as a boy he went to the Virginia Military Institute it was different. There he held the intercollegiate pole vault record for two years, and when he had to admit defeat it was his brother, Harry Mix of Harvard, who wrested the championship from him.
Tom Mix can point with pride to his record as a fighter. A veteran of five wars, and wounded in action in Cuba and the Boxer uprising in China, he says the proudest recollection of his life is that of the day he was accepted by the late Colonel Theodore Roosevelt as a member of the Rough Riders.
Thursday, April 8, 1920
Klewans Store Is To Reopen
In New Location Saturday
H. Klewans, the department store proprietor who lost his entire stock in the recent disastrous fire, has announced that he will reopen for business in the Boyles building on Saturday morning at 8:30 o’clock. Mr. Klewans purchased the Boyles building within a few days after the fire and has had a crew of men engaged in fitting the main room out for his occupancy. New goods have been arriving daily and Mr. Klewans will open for business with a new stock of practically all lines formerly carried by him.
Mr. Klewans has been in business for over thirty years and the present interruption is the first time that he has had to suspend operations during that time. He was put out of business just at a time when he had built up a splendid business and had acquired an unusually complete stock. He is not discouraged and will start again with his old-time vigor and aggressiveness.
Friday, April 9, 1920
DuBois Man Is Greatly Pleased With Jail Life
Constable Norman Neeley, the official dog exterminator of the Second Ward of DuBois, in his clean-up of his bailiwick, found one William Margelovich, the owner of two worthless dogs. Margelovich, it appears, is an unnaturalized foreigner, and as a law passed by the Pennsylvania legislature in 1915 makes it a misdemeanor punishable by a $25 fine for an alien to own and possess a dog, the provisions of this act was invoked and Margelovich was hauled before Alderman Joseph Bogden for violation of this law.
Margelovich admitted ownership of the dogs and Alderman Bogden fined him $25 for each dog. The costs amounted to $11.90 or a total of $61.90.
The dog owner was hot under the collar and refused to settle. The Alderman promptly wrote out a commitment and Margelovich was brought to jail yesterday morning by Constable Neeley and will be compelled to serve one day in jail for each dollar fine and costs.
At noon yesterday Margelovich’s wife appeared at the Alderman’s office and offered to pay the fine and costs. The Alderman called the Sheriff’s office on the phone and told him the law had been satisfied and the fine and costs paid. Deputy Sheriff Gilliland went down to the jail to liberate Margelovich, but right there he ran against a snag. He found that dog owners could get just as “mad” as their dogs and Magelovich was mad all over. He positively refused to be evicted and told the Deputy Sheriff to tell the “old woman” he was tired eating her bean soup anyway and would try the Sheriff’s chicken soup awhile. He stayed right in his cell and promises to remain there unless the “old woman” comes over and coaxes him to come out.