The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of March 1, 1920.
Monday, March 1, 1920Suit Entered On Behalf Of Heirs Of Late W. C. Kelly
Suit was entered in the Clearfield county courts Friday by John C. Arnold and James A. Gleason, Esq., against Walker D. Hines, Director General of Railroads and the Pennsylvania Railroad company on behalf of Mrs. Della Kelly for the purpose of recovering damages for the death in a grade crossing accident of E. W. Kelly, of DuBois, husband of the plaintiff.
The suit grows out of an accident which occurred on Sunday, August 10, 1919, at “Farley’s Crossing,” near Saybrook, Warren county, Pa. At this time an automobile driven by E. W. Kelly, of DuBois, who was accompanied in the machine by Dr. Kalbfus, of Harrisburg, the Secretary of the State Game Commission, was struck by a Pennsylvania train and literally demolished. Dr. Kalbfus was instantly killed and Mr. Kelly lived but a few minutes after the terrible accident.
The testimony at the Coroner’s inquest was to the effect that the train was late and was traveling more than sixty miles per hour when it approached the crossing.
Messrs. John M. Phillips and Dr. C. B. Penrose of the State Game Commission were in another car ahead of Secretary Kalbfus and Mr. Kelly who was field superintendent for the Game Commission at the time of the accident. The party was on an official business trip to the game reserves in that section of the state.
The statement filed with the notice of suit states that not only was the train running in a dangerously reckless manner but that the crossing was notoriously bad and no sign or notice of crossing or the fact that the crossing couldn’t be seen by reason of the contour of the ground.
The deceased, who was born January 25, 1864, left a widow and seven children. The amount of damages it is hoped to secure is not set out in the statement.
A similar suit against the railroad company has been brought by the heirs of Dr. Kalbfus at Harrisburg.
Tuesday, March 2, 1920Traction Company Asks Permission To Increase Its Revolt
The DuBois Traction company has issued a notice that application has been made to the State Service Commission for an increase of trolley rates from six to seven cents. The company, in justifying the increased rates, states that it has recently advanced the pay of its employees, that it spent several thousand dollars in relaying its tracks along the Boulevard and at the bridge last summer and fall, and that other improvements necessary will cost a much larger outlay than under normal conditions. It states therefore, that it is absolutely necessary for it to secure a larger revenue than at the present time.
It is not so very long since the traction company increased its fare from five to six cents, but the company claims that the increase at that time did not take care of the increased expense incurred during the war, and that there has been no decline in operating expenses since the war; rather there has been an increase and there is no alternative but for it to increase the passenger rate.
If the new rate is approved by the Commission, it is expected that it will be put in force on April 1st.
Thursday, March 4, 1920No Robberies Occurred At Sabula Cottages
Considerable agitation was caused in the minds of the local owners of cottages at Sabula by a report that reached this city yesterday morning to the effect that several of the aforesaid cottages had been entered and robbed. The report was credited as the cottages have been visited at irregular intervals ever since they were built. The periodic visits became such a regular thing that it was finally determined to hire a caretaker, who patrolled the ground and saw to it that nothing was disturbed. The report stated that the caretaker had been experiencing sickness in his family and that during the time he was off duty the cottages had been robbed.
The report was accompanied by a statement in regard to the supposed identity of the party or parties credited with the robbery and warrants were secured. The services of an officer were enlisted, and a start was made in an automobile for the scene yesterday afternoon. It was soon discovered that the wheeling was rather bad owing to the drifted condition of the roads, and one member of the expeditionary force abandoned the car at the B. & S. and went on by train. The automobile continued on its way and before arriving at Sabula was marooned in drifts on three different occasions. It was necessary to be hauled out twice, but the trip was finally made. In the meantime, the party who had gone by train had made a careful investigation of the alleged robbery and ascertained the fact that none of the cottages had been entered. As a matter of fact, there was not a footprint in the snow that surrounded the cottages, showing that no one had been near.
Empire Theatre Is Purchased By A Clarion Resident
Tuesday at noon a deal was affected which transferred the ownership of the Empire theatre from that of Joseph Lombardo to H. M. Allsworth, of Clarion, Pa.
Mr. Allsworth is a pioneer showman, having been in the business for years in Butler, Latrobe, Oil City and Clarion. There is no doubt but that he will continue the management in the same efficient and pleasing manner in which the theatre has been operated during the past five years under the management of the Lombardos.
The Empire theatre the past few years has established a reputation for running exceptionally good pictures and the theatre as a whole has been managed in a most commendatory way. It is expected that under the new management the patrons will receive the same clean and high-classed grade of pictures.
Friday, March 5, 1920Improvements Will Be Made By First Methodist Church
With the opening of spring it is planned to make extensive improvements to the First Methodist church building at the corner of West Long avenue and High street. At a recent meeting of the Quarterly Conference, at which time there was an attendance of forty persons, an unusually large number, the matter of making extensive improvements was thoroughly discussed and after it was gone over in all phases it was unanimously voted to go ahead with the improvements as outlined by Dr. H. C. Shaw. These improvements will include a new roof, the enlargement of the basement so that it will be under the entire floor space instead of about half as at present, new heating system, a new pipe organ, exterior painting and interior kalsomining, new carpets and other new furnishings. It is estimated that the improvements will cost in the neighborhood of $24,000. A committee was appointed to carry on the work as follows: Dr. H. C. Shaw, chairman; W. C. Brown, J. S. Reitz, Dr. C. L. Maine and M. P. Goff. These gentlemen will proceed with the plans and have them all in shape to start operations soon after Easter.
The enlargement of the basement will give to the church a very commodious meeting place for the Sunday School. It is room that is badly needed at the present time and it is aimed to fix up the basement in a manner that will take care of the increasing attendance at Sunday School. The installation of a new pipe organ is a project that the church has been working on for some little time and there is no doubt but that it will be installed in connection with the other improvements.
Since coming to DuBois Dr. Shaw has looked the situation over carefully and in conjunction with the members of his congregation has gone over the needs of the church. After careful consideration it was decided that the above-mentioned improvements were needed at once.