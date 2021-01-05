The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Carol Laughlin. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Jan. 4, 1921.
Tuesday, January 4, 1921
Garbage Question Is One Giving Trouble To Commissioners
One of the most perplexing questions confronting the city commissioners at the present is the disposal of garbage. Nominally the city has a garbage collector; in reality, as the citizens have good reason to know, there is little collecting being done. In many cases the garbage has not been collected for several months and it seems to be impossible to make arrangements that will assure any regularity of collection. Of course, this failure to collect the garbage during the winter months is not such a serious matter as it would be during the summer, but the condition is sufficiently serious to warrant some drastic action being taken by the city commissioners, leading to the regular collecting of accumulations. As it is today many people are burning their garbage in furnaces. But there are many things that cannot be burned in a furnace, and when collections are not made these are strewn around the backyards and will probably remain there until spring unless other arrangements are made.
Some months ago, it will be remembered, City Commissioner W. H. Albert, who is in charge of this work, had the city incinerator placed in shape for operation, and it was used extensively for some little time, and is still used, but owing to the lack of collecting garbage, it is not utilized to the extent it should be.
The garbage proposition presents an opportunity for someone to jump in and make good money. As it stands today the city is paying out quite a large lump sum for the collecting, while there are several hundred individuals who are subscribers, agreeing to pay so much quarterly. Of course, these subscribers are not going to pay when no collections are made.
DuBois is not the only municipality that is having trouble in regard to the collection of garbage, but it is hopeful that so far as the city is concerned a solution will be found in the near future.
Have Horse Roast
Bradford city officials offered something new Tuesday in the way of a holiday social function, namely a “horse roast.” It should not be inferred, however, that those attending the little affair partook of roast horse, au jus, as an epicurean delicacy in order to beat the justly celebrated H. C. of I. On the contrary, they didn’t partake of poor Dobbin at all, as he was incinerated utterly and completely, save for his iron shoes. He was burned for the purpose of testing the new municipal garbage incinerator.
Wednesday, January 5, 1921
Pleasing Dinner Party Given At Forte Worth Hotel
A very enjoyable dinner party was held at the Forte Worth Hotel last evening, when Miss Williams, of the Leonardson Co., entertained the clerks of the store, and a few other friends.
Landlord Burns served a very delicious and elaborate meal and did everything possible for the success of the party. The tables were very nicely decorated with pink carnations, American beauty roses and lilies of the valley. An orchestra from Johnsonburg furnished the music for the occasion and following the dinner a pleasant time was spent in dancing. As an added feature to the occasion, Mr. Gilligan sang several songs, much to the delight of the young ladies present.
Mr. Burns, the genial proprietor of the hotel had the piano brought from the second floor to the dining room and after being called on for a speech responded in a manner that surprised those who were fortunate to be present. He also assisted in several quartette selections and helped in his courteous way to make the evening a pleasant one.
Very clever little favors were given and altogether a very enjoyable time was indulged in.
The following persons composed the party: Misses Williams, Carlson, McAdoo, Willard, Geary, Osler, Work and Pearson.
Planning To Give Better Supply Of Water To DuBois
Those who read the annual message promulgated by Mayor A. J. Haag were interested in several of the suggestions made therein. Among them was one regarding the water supply, the suggestion being made that means should be taken to secure a supply of water whose parity would be always unquestioned. As most people know, at the present time most of the water that flows into the supply pipes of the city mains is the water that comes down Muzz run, a stream that is more liable to pollution than any of the feed streams. Commissioner Minns, head of the water department, has been studying this situation. He believes that some means should be devised for disposing of the water supply coming down Muzz run so that it would not enter the reservoir, except in cases of emergency. It is probable that just as soon as it is practicable an engineer will be put to work to survey a course whereby the waters of Muzz run can be taken around the reservoir. If the cost of such a plan is not prohibitive it is possible that this will be done during the coming summer.
Another plan that Mr. Minns is considering is that of constructing a large dam on Montgomery run, the purest stream of the various supply streams. The lay of the land offers a splendid opportunity for the construction of a dam at a comparatively small cost. From this dam it would then be necessary to construct a large supply line to the intake and sending into the main water from Montgomery creek. At the present time, owing to the location of the intake, there is very little water from either Anderson or Montgomery creeks flowing into the supply mains. By the construction of a dam and a pipe from the dam to the intake it would be certain that a pure supply of water would be available at all times.
Another advantage that would be gained is the taking of water from the shallow places in the present dam. As the reservoir stands at the present time there are several acres over which the water spreads and in the summer time this water is naturally very warm and is warm when it reaches the mains in the city. If the dam were constructed on Anderson creek it would mean cooler water at all times, and there would be no large accumulation of vegetable materials as at present.
These improvements are being considered by the water department and it is likely that some action along these lines will be taken during the coming summer.
Thursday, January 6, 1921
Show Rooms Of Park Avenue Garage Opened To Public
The new show rooms of the Tate Garage on Park avenue are now opened to the public, and it is expected that many people will be present at the showing of the latest models of Studebaker and Hupmobile cars. All of the current models, both open and closed cars, are on display.
The Park Avenue garage has a very beautiful display room for their cars and are in a condition to give entire satisfaction to their customers. The room in situated in the back part of the garage and is very beautifully decorated. The walls and ceiling are painted a cream color and are paneled with mahogany strips. In addition, there are beautiful plants and other decorations in profusion.
In about the center of the room there is a rest space where the visitors are enabled to lounge in comfortable chairs and spend time.
There is practically every model of the 1921 Studebaker and Hupmobile cars, and they are artistically arranged about the room. The upholstering of the new sedans is especially beautiful, and the new models are perfection.
The proprietors of the garage are planning for a rush season this year and have made arrangements for the advantages of their patrons. As this is practically the only automobile show room in the city it is sure to attract considerable attention. Visitors are welcome at all times.