The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Dec. 29, 1919.
Monday, December 29, 1919410 Deer Slain In This County During Season
Game Protector W. C. Kelly has completed the compilation of the number of deer that were slain during the season just closed and finds that a total of 410 animals were slaughtered by the large army that took to the woods. Last season 189 deer were slain during the season, so it is seen that 221 more male deer were killed this December than last.
Notwithstanding the fact, it is stated that deer will be plentiful during the year and that hunting will be just as good as ever next December. Just how long this heavy slaughter can continue, however, without cutting down the number of available animals is difficult to state.
Hunters Would Like To Have Bells On Does
Jos. M. Kurtz and W. C. Kelly, game protectors, have just returned from Indiana where they collected the sum of $213 from Indiana hunters for the slaying of female deer in Clearfield county during the season just past. There were four of the violators and after they had paid their fines, they requested that the game protectors hang bells on the does for their especial benefit.
The hunters, however, are not discouraged with their experiences this season and stated that they would be back next year. They further stated that next season they will look for horns before shooting, not after.
Perfumes And Extracts Get Lease On Life
Druggists who feared they were facing a big loss because of the ruling of the Internal Revenue Department that toilet waters, perfumes, flavoring extracts and proprietary medicines containing alcohol may not be sold after January 16 when the nation “goes dry” under the prohibition amendment, today learned that certain modifications now are being considered which they declare will be more reasonable.
Toilet waters of the better grade may not be affected, it is said. Such waters and perfumes which contain sufficient oils to show that they are not put on the market for beverage purposes may be permitted to be sold if the pleas of the manufacturers are heeded. The same police will be formulated for flavoring extracts which, it is said, would go entirely off the market for months under the first ruling until chemists found some formula for a base now composed of alcohol.
Strong opposition is said to have developed to the government’s suggestion that one-fourth of a grain of tartar emetic be added to each fluid ounce of toilet waters. Druggists object that this may cause deaths and want to know who will be held responsible if an alcohol addict is killed. The Revenue bureau is said to particularly want the emetic put into bay rum.
DuBois Man Is Head Of Table In County Jail
Sheriff Gorman entertained fifteen guests at the County jail on Christmas, fourteen adults and one juvenile making up the total.
The world is no doubt growing better daily, now that they have really taken to deporting the “Bullshooters” back to Russia and other foreign climes but the leaving does not appear to be working as rapidly as one would like to see it, because the population of the county jail on Christmas of 1918 was but seven in excess of this years figures. One DuBois man participated in two Christmas dinners at the expense of the county. He was at the head of the table in 1918 and as his sentence runs until the prohibition amendment becomes law, he also occupied the place of honor at this year’s Christmas feast.
Tuesday, December 30, 1919Demand That Tannery Dam Be Flooded Is Frequently Heard
The Courier has had a number of parties speak to it recently in regard to pushing along a proposition for the flooding of the tannery dam so that skating could be enjoyed there during the winter months. At the present time the dam is frozen over, but it is covered with several inches of snow. Underneath this snow the ice is exceedingly rough and even though the snow would be cleaned off, the skating would not be any good.
The proposition is advanced to have the snow cleaned off, the ice flooded over so that the surface would freeze evenly, providing skating that would be a pleasure to everyone. It is believed that this could be done without too much expense, and it is the opinion of several people that the work should be done by the city. It is advocated that provision be made in the forth coming budget for keeping the dam in shape for skating in the winter and bathing in the summer. Both of these sports are widely patronized when they are available and there does not seem to be any real good reason why they should not be made available at all times.
One winter the firemen of the Third ward took over the task of flooding the dam and partially succeeded in giving a good surface for skating but the firemen should not be asked to do this work with recompense.
Skating is one of the most enjoyable outdoor sports available to the people and if it is at all possible to make provisions for it, immediate steps should be taken. The weather is plenty cold enough to provide skating, but unless some provision is made for assisting nature in this task the skating is done for the winter. The only salvation under existing conditions would be a big thaw followed by freezing weather.
Wednesday, December 31, 1919Snowfall Has Made Sleighing Fine Pastime
As a result of the snowstorm that started early yesterday morning and continued until late yesterday evening, about five inches of snow covered the ground, making possible good sleighing for the first time this year. There are not so many sleighs and cutters in service now as in former years, the automobiles taking their place, but some were noticed on the streets yesterday. The increased number of paved streets within the city limits makes it possible to enjoy a good spin in a sleigh, even though the snow is not very thick. There are approximately eleven miles of paved streets within the city and by selecting various routes much territory can be covered.
It is not believed that sufficient snow has yet fallen to fill the large ruts that were in the roads in the country districts, thereby making good sleighing on the highways outside of the city, but it will not take much more to place the highways in shape for trips to adjoining towns.
Saturday, January 3, 1920Golden Wedding Is Celebrated By Mr. and Mrs. Robt. Nimmo
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Nimmo, of Rumbarger avenue, celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on January 1 at the home of their daughter, Mrs. William Crytser, 213 Rumbarger avenue. The bride of this occasion was dressed in white crepe trimmed in gold and carried a bouquet of yellow roses. Mr. and Mrs. Robert Andrew acted as bridesmaid and best man, while Elizabeth Powers acted as flower girl. The bride is 73 years of age and the groom 70. The house was beautifully decorated for the occasion in white and gold. The marriage being performed by Rev. Mr. Calhoun, of the Mt. Zion church. Following the congratulations that were heartily extended the entire assembly sat down to a fine wedding repast.
To the couple was born eight children, five girls and three boys. Five are living as follows: John Nimmo, of Westville; Jennet Thompson, of Scotland; Mrs. Henry Fish, of South avenue; Robert Nimmo, of Creekside and Mrs. William Crytser of Rumbarger avenue. There are 29 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
The bride and groom received hearty congratulations and wishes for continued happiness. Among those present were the following: Mr. and Mrs. Robert Nimmo, Mr. and Mrs. Morley, Mrs. Booth, Mrs. Briggs, Mr. and Mrs. Cowie, Mr. and Mrs. Alexander, Mrs. Hardie, Mrs. Powers, Mr. and Mrs. Hughes, Mr. and Mrs. McClure, Mr. and Mrs. Lescelate, Mrs. Love, Mrs. Hepfer, Mrs. McClure, Mr. and Mrs. Fridley, Dr. J. I. Pollum, Dr. and Mrs. C. L. Maine, Mr. and Mrs. Gainer, Mr. and Mrs. Medland, Mrs. Mildred Osborn and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Cairns, Mr. and Mrs. Calhoun, Mr. and Mrs. Braund and Mrs. T. Alexander.