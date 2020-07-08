The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of July 1, 1922.
Saturday, July 1, 1922
Playground Dedication Last Night
The DuBois city playgrounds located in the City Park and along the Liberty Boulevard had an auspicious opening last evening, when over five thousand people attended the exercises and visited the playgrounds during the evening. There was a continuous string of cars and people from 7 until 9 o’clock, to and from the Park, and all joined in stating that this playground was one of the most complete in this section.
The program began promptly at 7:30 o’clock when the Red Men’s band started a serenade. Their work was of par excellence and pleased the large assemblage.
Kiddies ranging in all sizes and ages from mere babies to Civil War veterans, were present to enjoy the program, and witness the opening of the first municipal playground in this section.
Following the band concert, James J. Mack, president of the City Planning Commission, presented the playgrounds to the city in a very impressive address. Mayor Adam J. Haag accepted the playgrounds in the name of the city and followed up by presenting them to the kiddies of DuBois, telling them to “go to it.”
H. A. Moore, Esq., concluded the program with a pledge to the flag. The pledge was repeated by the vast assemblage and it was an impressive sight.
The pledge concluded the program and the kiddies started in to play with the large number of pieces of equipment which have been so generously donated by the local fraternal societies during the past year.
The playground is about complete in every detail, only a few more pieces being needed to make this the best in the country. As it stands today, it ranks with any in the state.
The swimming pool was used last evening by a large number of grownups as well as by children. The fountain was in use last evening and with all the lights turned on presented a spectacular sight.
Yesterday’s announcement that Wednesdays were to be reserved for ladies only, was received with joy by a large number of the gentler sex.
Miss Margaret Rumberger will be in complete charge of the playground and Russell R. Love will have control of the swimming pool.
Assistant Scoutmaster Frank Couse had his Presbyterian Scouts out last evening and aided the Planning Commission considerably in policing the grounds and keeping everything in an orderly condition.
Monday, July 3, 1922
Electrical Wizard Here Over Night
DuBois was given a real treat on Saturday evening, but only a few of its numerous citizens knew of it. Thomas A. Edison, one of America’s foremost men, and the electrical wizard, accompanied by his son, Theodore Edison, and a chauffeur stopped off at the Hotel Logan where they spent the night.
The noted inventor who was enroute from Sunbury to Chautauqua, arrived in DuBois about 8:30 p.m., on Saturday, and immediately after getting supper in a local restaurant retired to his room at the Logan.
In an interview with a Courier representative, Mr. Edison stated that he was working on an altogether new invention, but at the present time was taking a jaunt to Chautauqua to join his wife.
Only a few people knew that the electrical wizard was in the city, but the Courier’s official photographer, Charles K. Moorhead, secured several fine pictures. However, many were on hand yesterday morning to see him leave.
Mr. Edison was very much surprised when he was told that DuBois was a prosperous community of 20,000 people. He thought it was only a small town, and he made some searching inquiries in regard to the various industries, etc.
It will be remembered that Mr. Edison always claimed that people did too much sleeping. He himself does not spend very much time in bed when he is working on his invention. In fact, he has been known to go for several days and nights without sleep when engaged on some deep problem. It would naturally be supposed that Mr. Edison would relax somewhat when out on a vacation away from his laboratory, but such is not the case. The wizard did not go to bed until 11 o’clock, being around the hotel corridor talking to different people to who he was introduced, and at 5 o’clock yesterday morning he was up and around, taking a walk across the Boulevard, and made an inspection of the City playgrounds and swimming pool. Mr. Edison expressed himself as highly delighted with the very evident community spirit that is being manifested in DuBois.
Mr. Edison is a very delightful person to meet, entirely democratic in manner and a delightful conversationalist. Sunday morning a number of citizens, learning of Mr. Edison’s presence in this city, called at the hotel and met him. Among this number was J. R. Caseley, N. R. Moore, Abe Schopf and Charles Moorehead. These four accompanied the Edison party as far as Ridgway, and the honored visitor seemed highly pleased with the mark of hospitality shown him. Several excellent photographs were made along the road by Mr. Moorehead, Mr. Edison being quite ready and willing to accommodate the photographer.
As stated, Mr. Edison was enroute to Chautauqua, N. Y. He came to this city from Sunbury, where he participated in that city’s 150th anniversary. A tablet was unveiled in honor of Mr. Edison. The tablet commemorates the building at that place by Edison of the first commercial electric light plant in the world, and was placed in the City Hotel, the first building lighted by electricity. Mr. Edison was a guest at the unveiling.
Mr. Edison viewed the first dynamo he used there, and said, as he patted it with his hand: “Ten horse power and they make them 70,000 now. How things have changed!”
“Human Fly” Made Good In This City
Bill O’Brine, the human fly, amused thousands of people on Saturday, when on two different occasions he climbed the five story Lowe Building of West Long avenue. Billy, who is one of the best “flys” in the game surprised many by his daring work.
Before scaling the wall, he escaped from a straight jacket while suspended upside down from the top of the building. Both of his escapes were made in less than six minutes.
After climbing the building, O’Brine went up the flagpole; upon reaching the top of the flagpole, the highest point in this city, he had to spin around the top of the pole on his stomach.
O’Brine has been climbing some of the highest buildings in the states for some time, but Saturday, especially in the evening, his work was par excellent.
Friday, July 7, 1922
Kiwanis Trail A Beautiful Auto Drive
One of the very beautiful automobile drives in this vicinity, and one that does not seem to be generally known, is the Kiwanis Trail, which leads through the McCreight woods, formerly known as the 1,000 acre patch. This is a road that was cut through the primeval forest by M. I. McCreight, and winds through a forest that is particularly beautiful at the present time and very cooling on a hot day. The grade is almost level and the surface of the highway is in good shape for travel.
The trail starts in a Mother Jefferys on the east and after winding through the woods emerges on the state road leading to Reynoldsville, just a short distance below the foot of the Skunk Hollow hill.
This road was put through the woods entire at the expense of Mr. McCreight, and the automobilists of this section are certainly indebted to him for providing such an enjoyable drive. On the occasion of the institution of the Kiwanis Club in DuBois, when state and national officers were present, the trail was dedicated and named the Kiwanis Trail.