The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of September 27, 1920.
q q q
Monday, September 27, 1920
Many Robberies At Helvetia and Stanley; But Losses Small
The two little towns of Helvetia and Big Soldier are greatly agitated over the numerous robberies that occurred there last week. There were more than a dozen houses at Helvetia robbed during the period that the culprits were working while nine homes were located at Big Soldier.
However, in both localities the robbers had to be contented with small amounts of money, jewelry and eatables, but also purloined several other articles. It is thought that the work was done by four men, strangers in that section, and who are stopping at night in some small shanties at Stanley. There were three nights that the thieves were working in Helvetia but they seemed to commit most of their robberies on Friday night. The people of that place are very much incensed, more so, in view of the fact that they have no evidence at all again of these strangers and cannot bring them into custody. The residents have organized and intend to keep a close watch for some time in the future so that an occurrence of this kind will not be repeated very soon.
At Big Soldier the robberies occurred on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights, and at one o’clock Saturday morning the thieves were heard while in the process of robbing a residence. An alarm was immediately sent out after the men. There were many shots fired, but unfortunately, they missed their marks, and the robbers escaped. It is thought that these were the same ones that committed the thieveries at Helvetia, as they worked along the same lines.
The state police have been working on the case for the past several days.
It is doubtful if these men will return to either of these places very soon, as the state police, together with the help of the citizens will keep a vigilant watch in case of any reoccurrence of the robberies. However, they may go to some other city or town in this vicinity and it will be important to keep a close watch.
Tuesday, September 28, 1920
Building’s Collapse Caused Excitement Yesterday Morning
A large amount of excitement was caused in the Fifth ward yesterday morning shortly after 10:30 o’clock, at which time a portion of a tenement house, owned by C. A. McDonald slipped from its moorings on some pillars and crashed to the ground. There was imminent danger of fire and the alarm was sounded, bringing out the firemen, but their services were not required, as the families occupying the apartments and people attracted to the scene by the crash carefully turned off all gas and water, the main shut-off being later turned off.
The portion of the building that crashed to the ground is that extending along Main street and was occupied by three families, Dorey Hay, Robert Kirschartz and William Eltrinham. All of the occupants of the building were badly shaken up, but fortunately no one sustained injuries. The houses fell a distance of about 4 feet and caused a loud roar when it toppled over.
The tenements in question were formerly car barns, being used for that purpose when the trolley cars found a resting place at night on Spring avenue. Following the erection of the new car barns, the buildings were taken over by Mr. McDonald and converted into tenements.
Everyone Should Get Registered Next Saturday
The several hundred women of this city who have not yet paid their taxes should get busy on this proposition at once. There are several hundred women who were assessed on time, but they have not yet gone to the trouble of paying the small amount of tax that would qualify them for registering next Saturday. Any one woman who has become assessed will want to be registered, thus qualifying for the fall election, but there are about 250 women who are going to be disappointed in this respect unless they make a trip to the tax collectors office and pay the small stipend required of them this year.
Both men and women should bear in mind that the last day for registration is Saturday of this week. Anyone who has not registered on the previous days should not fail to go to the polling place next Saturday and perform this duty. There should be a registration of over 1,500 on Saturday. This is going to make it a busy day for the registrars, but they like to be kept busy. Everyone will want to vote for president this fall, and in order to do so they must qualify by registering.
Friday, October 1, 1920
Last Opportunity For Registration Faces Voters Today
This is the last day for registration and it is the duty of every man and woman who has not previously registered to do so at once so that they will be in line for voting at the November election. It is expected that there will be a large registration today, as there are still a large number of people who have failed to perform this duty. There is a registration of over 2,100 and it is fully expected that at least 1,500 will go to the polls today to have their names enrolled.
In this connection it is stated that taxes can still be paid today and permit a person registering. It has been generally circulated that yesterday was the last day for paying taxes but according to an opinion by Judge Corbet, of Jefferson county, anyone who pays their taxes today will have performed that duty in time for voting at the fall election. The judge states that the law expressly provides that the tax must be paid 30 days prior to election and that those who pay their tax before midnight of Saturday would have fulfilled the law’s requirement in that respect.
A large number of women have gone to the tax collector’s office and paid their taxes since the last statement was made in this regard, so that at the present time it is not believed that there are over 150 who have failed to perform this duty. It is believed that most of them will pay their occupation tax before the expiration of the time. This tax will be collected regardless of whether the women vote or not so it is just as well that they pay it in time so that they can register and vote.
The point brought out yesterday in the Courier that women who paid a state or county tax on property can register on that tax receipt proved interesting to a large number. It does not necessarily release any women from paying the special occupation tax, but it does entitle them to register on this receipt.
Monthly Report Of Public Library Is Very Satisfactory
The first monthly report of City Librarian, Miss Inez Crandall has been compiled and shows that the interest in the public institution is most commendable. There have been but three days during the month that the number of books taken out has been less than one hundred volumes. There was a grand total of 3218 books, the daily average being 134. This is certainly a very satisfactory showing and demonstrates the fact that the people welcome the opportunity to secure good books. With the coming of colder weather, when the family remains more at home, it is expected that the number of books taken out will be greatly increased.
During the month of September 1785 books were borrowed from the juvenile department of which 957 were fiction and 778 non-fiction. 1973 volumes of fiction and 410 non-fiction, a total of 1483 volumes were loaned in the adult department making a grand total of 3218, with a daily average of 134. 1027 borrower cards have been issued.