The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of August 18, 1920.
Thursday, August 19, 1920
Mail Plane Forced To Descend Near Troutville Yesterday
One of the large sized planes that is used in transporting mail between New York and Chicago was compelled to make a forced landing near Troutville yesterday morning. The plane circled over the village for some little time and finally landed in an oats field on the Kohler farm adjacent to Troutville, the landing being made without mishap to the occupants Pilot W. H. Stevens and his companion Jack Scott. The machine, however, was damaged to some extent, the propeller being broken and one wheel damaged. The cause for the landing was engine trouble. The plane is a big green one, 5-J, and carried over 700 pounds of mail. The mail was taken over by Postmaster George Weber, of Troutville, who transported it to Sykesville, arriving there in time to have the flyer stopped long enough to load the sacks of letters.
Excellent Growth Of Union Banking and Trust Company
Yesterday morning the stockholders of the Union Banking and Trust company were given a pleasing statement of the condition of that financial institution. It shows that this bank is one of the strongest in the state, outside of the largest cities, which is a very creditable condition to both officers and directors of the Trust company as well as the business interests of DuBois. This bank was established in 1900, twenty years ago and has had a remarkable and continued growth up to the present time. In a large measure the success of this banking institution has been, and is now due to the conservative and able management of Mr. B. M. Marlin, who has continuously acted as secretary-treasurer since it was founded.
Spectacular Landing
Lieutenant A. B. Agnew flew from Oakmont Field to Indiana to do some flying stunts and while thus engaged his motor stopped due to poor fuel, forcing him to land on the Judge Harry White estate. He was uninjured but a wing, one wheel and a propeller blade of his machine were more or less damaged.
His landing was one of the most sensational things in the annals of airdom. Coming down from a height of about 1,000 feet his machine missed the steeple of the courthouse by about three feet and in passing over the last building before striking the ground, his machine scraped the roof.
Lieutenant Agnew is a Clearfield boy and former member of the high school basketball team there.
Prize Winning Bull Exhibited At Local Fair
One of the most interesting attractions on exhibition at the fair this week is King Colanthia Aggi Segis, thoroughbred Holstein Fresian Bull, owned by C. Luther Lowe, of this city. The animal is a notable one, being a full brother of the world’s champion four-year-old cow and is one of the best bred in the United States. He was purchased by Mr. Lowe from the famous Fancher farm of Salamanca, while a yearling, is three years old and at the present time and weighs 1660 pounds.
Since his arrival in this section he has been quartered at the Lowe farm where he has been looked over by hundreds of admirers. He will be inspected today and tomorrow by all lovers of thoroughbred stock, who will have ample opportunity to examine his fine points. The location of the bull near here brings the city to the attention of thousands who have either written or came here personally to inspect the animal. A copy of his pedigree will be distributed free, either from the Lowe music store or from the booth in the exhibition building to those who may care to have one.
Saturday, August 21, 1920
Nothing Definite In Regard To Amount Of Tax Women Are To Pay
Notwithstanding the fact that it was authoritatively stated last evening that the women of DuBois will be compelled to pay a tax of $8.74 as a requirement to qualify for voting, it is not at all certain that such will be the case. The Courier did not state positively that any certain sum would be required from the women; the exact sum is a matter that will have to be figured out later. But it would seem that there is some uncertainty in regard to women being compelled to pay $5 that is now leveled by the school district. The act distinctly states that “every male resident or inhabitant” shall be compelled to pay the tax that is levied by the school district. If this act does not apply to the women it means that they will pay $5 less than the “authority” announces.
The women of DuBois are not greatly concerned over the amount of tax that they will be called upon to pay. They are willing to pay this tax in order to get the privilege of voting.
Garbage Disposal Discussed
The regular weekly meeting of the Rotary Club last evening was featured by some excellent singing on the part of a committee appointed to have charge of the affair. This committee consisted of George Rumbarger, Frank St. Clair, William Sidey and Charles Schrum. It must be conceded that these men are some warblers although the fact has been concealed heretofore. They sang a topical song, in which they managed to slam about everyone in the club. It was a very clever stunt and one that was greatly enjoyed by the entire membership. The trio was assisted at the piano by Bert Lowe, who showed his versatility along this line.
The main talk of the evening was delivered by A. W. Jones, of St. Louis. Mr. Jones is the man who was in charge at the time the incinerator was installed in DuBois. He came to this section of the country to figure on the installation of an incinerator at a neighboring town and was much surprised and disappointed to find that the plant here was not in operation. The incinerator and the garbage question is one that has been receiving considerable attention on the part of the Rotary club, which is actuated by the fact that the manner in which garbage is collected and disposed of at the present time is a distinct menace to the health of the community. Mr. Jones was asked to supply some information along this subject, and he did so. He stated that he found it cost the city a little over $4,000 to run the incinerator during one year and Mr. Jones said that if the city of DuBois was not willing to pay this much for having its garbage question solved, then it is time to level the buildings and turn the ground into a farm. He quoted figures showing that this sum of money was low compared to what other cities are called upon to pay.
Mr. Jones was asked in regard to the sum of money that would be required to place the incinerator in shape for use. He said that $398 would place the plant in first class working order. He said that a mistake had been made in permitting the plant to run down; repairs should be made as they are needed. He offered to sell the necessary material to the city, or to take the job and do it for the bare cost. It was not a matter of profit with him; he wanted to see the plant in operation.
Mr. Jones stated that when he came here previous to the installation of the incinerator he noticed how dirty were the streets and alleys. After the plant had been in one year he visited DuBois and noted an improvement. The following year he saw greater improvement in this respect. Now he saw the streets and alleys back to their old condition before the incinerator was built.
The Rotary club, at a meeting several weeks ago, debated the garbage question, and at that time passed a resolution to forward to the state department. But it was deemed best to hold over the action until council could be granted an opportunity to act. A committee took up the matter with council, but nothing was accomplished. Last evening the club passed a resolution that unless council gave assurance before September 1st that the condition would be speedily remedied, the State Health Department would be notified and urged to take action.