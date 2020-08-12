The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of August 9, 1922.
q q q
Monday, Aug. 9, 1920
Robberies At Eriton Numerous
The little mining town of Eriton, just south of town, was the scene of a number of robberies recently that are now being investigated by the State Police, one of their members, Lewis Goldberg, being detailed upon the cases. Some fairly reliable clues have been unearthed and it is believed that the culprits will shortly be captured.
On the night of July 26th, the J. H. Steele & Company store at Eriton was entered and a cleanup made. It is estimated that the thieves obtained at least $1,000 worth of silks, while gentlemen’s furnishings estimated at $500 were taken. An entrance was gained through a window which was opened by using a quarter inch drill or angle, forcing the bolt. A ladder was used in getting to the window, as they are quite high. Manager Smith lives over the store and heard a noise during the night, but he thought that it was some of the men going or returning from work.
On the same night, the home of Sam Barber was entered, one of the windows being forced. The invaders took a trunk from upstairs and carried it to a field nearby, where they opened it. The robbers examined the entire contents, throwing it around promiscuously till they found something that struck their fancy. They took a bracelet, two ladies rings with settings, a man’s ring, a lady’s watch and chain. All of these articles were found later in a field behind a stump by Mrs. Hinds.
Mike Wigezina’s house was also entered on the same night, a man’s watch and a gold band ring being taken. Fifty dollars in cash was also lifted at this place.
At Frank Tarantina’s residence a window was forced and $100 in cash taken from a tin box.
At the residence of Jos. Vincent, a window was tampered with, but the robbers were evidently scared away before effecting an entrance.
Judging from all appearances the work is that of amateurs and they have left clues that are being worked out, so that capture of the parties is expected in the near future.
Tuesday, Aug. 10, 1920
Newly Constructed Piece Of Highway Now Open To Public
After an unavoidable delay of a few days the portion of improved highway on the contract now under construction by Johnson & Kearns, was opened yesterday. This stretch of road extends from where the construction started near the Krach farm to the Salem cut-off. This much of the road has been completed and has lain a sufficient time to become “cured” so that it is now fit for travel. It was opened yesterday afternoon and many persons used it. Those who were heard to express an opinion, stated that the new piece of work is great stuff and they hope the day will come when all roads will be similarly constructed.
The opening of this small strip of completed road is of great benefit to people traveling between DuBois and Luthersburg and Clearfield, as it cuts off quite a detour, over roads that are not very inviting. People can now use the main highway from Luthersburg to the Salem Cut-off, going to the station and continuing to DuBois over a road that is fairly good.
It is stated that the detour signs will be maintained, the highway department requiring that these be displayed until the entire contract is finished.
People using the new portion of highway should be careful. The paved portion is not very lengthy and there is a tendency to speed over it. The turn at the Salem cut-off is quite sharp and there is a danger of running into the wire cable that is stretched at the turn. One machine was coming down the road last evening in the rain and had to make such a sudden stop that the auto slewed around. A kid riding on a bicycle was coming down the hill at a fast clip when he saw the cable ahead. He applied his brakes and went head over heels. It is just as well to run at a moderate speed.
Library To Open Sept. 1
Miss Crandle, city librarian, has announced that the formal opening of the new library in the Sparks building on East Long avenue, will take place on September 1. The work of cataloguing the books has been going forward steadily and it is expected that everything will be in place for the opening. The library will open with a good selection of books at the disposal of the public. There has been a judicious buying of books while the public has been very generous in its donations. Added to these two sources is that of the Village Improvement Association. This organization, at one time, had quite a flourishing library in the old White school building that stood on West Scribner avenue. These books, following the abandonment of the library, were placed in the Y. M. C. A. and were then taken to the new library. This collection of books included a large number of volumes, most of them of a standard nature, and they fit in nicely in the new library.
At the recent book reception, in the neighborhood of 300 volumes were received and many have been brought or sent in since that time, so that the library will start very well equipped. The reference department is especially well outfitted for a new library and it is certain that everyone will find this section of the library a very handy place in which to look up data on almost any subject. The fiction department will carry the largest number of books, a majority of the late novels being included. Quite a number of duplicates have been received, but these will be traded in for other titles, thus enlarging the variety.
The juvenile section is not so well equipped as regards books, but it is expected that this department will be gradually filled up as the public becomes acquainted with the scope of work that is planned in this department by Miss Crandle. It is the intention of Miss Crandle to train young people in the proper use of a public library, so that as the years go by the patronage extended to the institution will increase.
It has been felt for years that DuBois should have a public library. It has been far behind other towns and cities in this respect, and now that its anticipations are about to be realized in this respect, there is reason for general satisfaction.
The school term opens about September 7th, so that the pupils will have one week in which to get familiar with the library. The lack of a library has been one handicap under which the students of DuBois have labored for many years and it is natural to expect that better work will be done hereafter because of the fact that teachers are in a position to point out to the scholars where they can gain knowledge on different subjects.
It is expected that the library will be liberally patronized from the opening day, and it certainly should be. In former years there were several circulating libraries maintained at different stores, but in recent years these have been discontinued to a certain extent so that the field is wide open at the present time.
Wednesday, Aug. 11, 1920Reliance Plant Starts Long Run Late Last Evening
The new run at the Reliance Window Glass Co. was officially inaugurated last evening at midnight when word to go ahead was given by manager Felix Malherbe in what will undoubtedly be the most successful run ever experienced by this corporation. Work was started off without a hitch, each and every man being in his place anxious to start when the signal was given.
The starting of the Reliance plant last evening will insure this city for the coming year one of the biggest and best paying industries of its kind in the country. Men have arrived here from every part of the United States, experienced in their own line of work, who left their former well-paying positions that they might accept one here.
The four-shift system has been inaugurated at the local plant, made necessary to take care of the large number of men and to insure them shorter working hours. In the neighborhood of 250 men will be employed, the day’s work to consist of five and one-half hours, with one-half hour off for lunch.
Workmen have been engaged for some time in building a large addition to the plant with the result that the company will be better fitted to take care of the orders now on hand. A specialty will be inaugurated this year in the form of triple plate glass, a large demand having already been made for this new product. The producing of this specialty adds a big addition to the local plant and places it among the leading producers of the country, both in regard to quantity and quality of glass turned out. Single and double glass will be manufactured as formerly.
Sufficient orders have been received by the local company it is stated, to insure a run at full capacity for fifty two weeks, when it will again be necessary to shut down for repairs.