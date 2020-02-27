The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Feb. 2, 1920.
Monday, February 2, 1920Groundhog To Look For Shadow Today
This is Groundhog Day and it is expected that the little weather prognosticator will be enabled to dig his way out through the drifts for a sufficient length of time to take his observations. And it is almost certain that the seer of Canoe Ridge will see his shadow, as fair weather is predicted. If the hog sees his shadow, it means that he will retire to his flat and remain there for six weeks or more, during which time we many reasonably expect some winter weather. But it is not likely that the weather will be any more severe than it has been already. These birds who looked over the wishbone of a goose, inspected fur-bearing animals and investigated other sure signs of winter weather and then came out with announcements that the winter would be an open one, have been keeping very quiet lately.
“Doc” Bennett can usually be depended upon to take observations in regard to the activities of the groundhog on this date, but “Doc” is somewhat busy these days and may not get out into the open.
Tuesday, February 3, 1920It’s Up To Sandy To Make Move To Come Into City
In his annual message to council, Mayor Adam J. Haag, referred to the extension of South Brady street and Sandy township part of DuBois, the Dixon avenue as belonging legitimately to the city, and intimated that he proposed to take steps intended to bring about that part of the township into the city.
Last night, at the meeting of council, the mayor again referred to this matter, and it is evident that he does not propose to fritter away much time before taking steps.
In speaking to the Courier’s representative, Mayor Haag said that the matter should be of more interest to the people living in the township than the residents of the city. There are many advantages which the residents of the township can enjoy only in part with no assurances at all how long these will be continued.
The matter of water works, the mayor thinks, is most important. If there should be a shortage of water, or if for any other reason it should be deemed inexpedient to longer supply the residents of Sandy township, people there would be hard put for a water supply. There would be not only the inconvenience of no water for domestic purposes, but with no supply for firefighting and insurance rates would either jump skyward or policies canceled, Mayor Haag thinks.
“I have no desire to act hastily or to be unfair in the matter,” said Mayor Haag, “but it is up to Sandy township to make the right kind of a move, and to show some evidence of it speedily; otherwise the wheels may be set in motion by the city.”
Thursday, February 5, 1920Army Store Coming
It is probable that as a result of the visit of a representative of the United States government to DuBois relative to the establishment of an army store in this place that a branch will be opened within a short time. The representative called on Mayor A. J. Haag and went over the proposition at some length. It is the usual custom of the army quartermaster department to use fire houses and other public buildings that are available for these stores. No such building of this character is available in DuBois, but the mayor had taken up the proposition of securing the room in the Knarr block on West Long avenue rented by the E. B. Schwem wholesale and Mr. Schwem readily consented to its use by the government. In fact, Mr. Schwem said he would be willing to permit the government to take the room free of charge and would also work in the store just to help the proposition along.
The goods that are to be handled by the government branch store are varied in character but will consist mostly of foodstuffs. The goods will be sold at army prices. The usual canned goods will be carried in stock, but there will also be a limited amount of clothing, including socks, overalls, underwear and mufflers, all at government prices. One feature of a government store is that orders may be left for articles that are not carried at the branch and the goods will be secured within a short time.
The popularity of these stores has been shown by the patronage that has been extended to them in cities where they have been established or where food sales have been conducted by the larger newspapers. It is believed that if a branch is established in DuBois that it will enjoy a large patronage.
Members John E. DuBois Company At Annual Banquet
The members of the John E. DuBois hose company held their twenty-ninth annual banquet at the Hotel Logan last evening. Nearly fifty members were present and were served at nine o’clock with one of Landlord Sloppy’s famous dinners, which included everything from grapefruit down through roast turkey with trimmings to coffee and cigars. Among the firemen present were a number of guests, including the city councilmen and city attorney. Ikey Irvin, the veteran fireman of the Third ward, presided as toastmaster. Morris Anderson, chief of the fire department was the first man called upon for remarks. He was followed by E. W. Breon, Archie Donaldson, George Minns, Fred Weston and E. A. Badger in brief remarks. James A. Gleason, the city attorney and a veteran volunteer fireman, made the principal address of the evening. He related many interesting incidents of firemen’s conventions of the years that are gone. He also advised the young firemen to maintain their interest in their company by organizing glee clubs, winter sports, as well as running teams and baseball clubs.
Proposed Marriage By Telephone Has Been Postponed
A proposed marriage by telephone between Miss Tillie Blanche Edwards at Kane, and Fred Wegley, at Huntington, W. Va., may not take place because of the inability of the bridegroom to secure a marriage license in West Virginia.
The following, taken from the Kane Republican, will be read with considerable interest by Courier readers:
Separated by 336 miles, Miss Tillie Blanche Edwards, of Brookville, but now making her home in this city, and Fred Wegley, of Kane, but now employed in Huntington, W. Va., will become man and wife at 6:30 o’clock Saturday evening when the telephone jingles and central says, “there’s your party.” It will be the first telephone marriage ever to be handled by the local telephone office.
The ceremony will be conducted by the Rev. W. P. Murray, pastor of the First Methodist Episcopal church of this city, from the home of Mr. and Mrs. John W. Wegley, parents of the bridegroom, who reside at 507 Biddle street. All arrangements have been completed and central gives promise of a clear line.
The marriage vows will go through the big switchboard in the Pittsburgh office to Charleston, W. Va., where connections will be established directly with Huntington, W. Va.
Miss Edwards is the daughter of A. W. Edwards, who is now located at Clarksburg, W. Va., and has been a resident of Kane since the first of October. She is now employed at the Kane Kandy Kitchen as a clerk. During the few months residence here, she has made many friends who will wish her and her husband the best of luck.
She is a mighty nice little girl and in an interview with a Republican reporter stated that she and Mr. Wegley had been engaged for some time and owing to the fact that Mr. Wegley had just secured a position there they decided to have the ceremony performed in this unique manner as it would not take him from his work and she would probably hold her position until he sent for her.