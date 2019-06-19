The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of June 16, 1919.
Monday, June 16, 1919
Permission Given To Drain Dam And Remove Game Fish
G. A. Hallstrom, of Sherman avenue, who is taking a leading part in the movement to make the Tannery dam a municipal bathing resort, has received permission to go ahead with the draining of the dam. He received a letter from N. R. Butler, fish commissioner, to proceed with the work, the letter stating that the fish could be removed to some other stream. The permission is the outcome of the interest taken in the project by Karl Loham, the municipal planner, who is very much impressed with the possibilities of making a fine bathing place out of the twin lakes.
It is probable that the draining of the lake, which has already started, will be completed as rapidly a possible, so that the actual work on fixing up the lakes can be pushed along. Owing to the lateness of the season, it is probable that only one of the lakes will be tackled this summer. It is realized that it is a big project and that it will require a large amount of money, but it is believed that on account of the many people who are interested, that this money can be raised. The most feasible and satisfactory plan seems to be to concrete the bottom of the lake after the mud has been scooped out. This would certainly give a fine bottom for the use of bathers and could easily be kept clean.
Further meetings will be held, and the project pushed along as rapidly as possible.
Flourishing Local Business Establishment Has Changed Hands
On Friday of this week, one of the largest of the retail stores of the city will place on sale its entire stock, consisting of women’s and children’s ready to wear apparel, preparatory to closing its doors. The Hadden-Hudson Company, who have conducted their business at 27 West Long avenue for a number of years, have sold out their fixtures and their lease, and are placing on sale their entire stock, which they are closing out immediately. The Hadden-Hudson Company during the years of its life in DuBois has established an enviable reputation for the general high class of merchandise which they have carried, and their general reliability, which is excelled by none in the city.
At their sale which opens on Friday morning, and continuing until their entire stock is closed out. Goods of the present season, now at its height, will be placed on sale. Nothing will be retained, everything with the exception of the fixtures to be sold.
Miss Jessie Miles has purchased the lease and fixtures from the company and she expects to reopen the store at its present location about the first of August. She will, at that time, have an entire new stock of fall goods and expects to establish one of the finest stores of its kind in the state. Miss Miles was formerly with the Leonardson Company and has, through her extended experience, gained a complete knowledge of merchandising, and ladies clothing, which will make her new store one of the leading retail establishments of the city.
Tuesday, June 17, 1919
Scaffolding Breaks, Two Men Seriously Hurt In The Crash
As the result of an accident that occurred in Big Run yesterday morning when a scaffold gave way, throwing four men to the ground, two are confined to the Maple avenue hospital, one of them in a serious condition.
The injured: Fred Shively, aged 24, of Highland street, back severely injured, may be broken; A. N. Work, of East Weber avenue, right arm broken, back injured; Claud Hayes, slightly injured; John McCall, slightly injured.
The crew is one employed by Nelse Work, who was on the job himself, and they were working on a bungalow being erected for Clyde Wingert at Big Run. While all four men were on the scaffolding, one end of it gave way, throwing the men to the ground. Mr. Shiveley was carrying a load of shingles at the time and had no chance to save himself. He toppled over backward and his back struck across a scantling on the descent to the ground. Mr. Work was near Shiveley and fell heavily on his right side, his arm being doubled under him. Both McCall and Hayes suffered slight injuries.
A physician was called immediately from Big Run and administered first aid to the injured. He stated that he believed Shiveley’s back was broken but following a more thorough examination by physicians after the injured man was brought to DuBois, it is not believed that his injuries are so serious as this.
Both of the injured men were brought to DuBois on the streetcar, arriving here at 10:30 a.m. Shiveley was at once removed to the hospital, but Mr. Work went to his home. Later, however, he was prevailed upon to go to the hospital.
Last evening both men were reported as resting very comfortably under the circumstances.
Friday, June 20, 1919
Knights Of Columbus Distributed Much Candy and Cigarettes
The Knights of Columbus deserve the thanks and consideration of the public for their munificence to the soldiers, sailors and marines on the 18th. A hut was erected at the B., R. & P. station with men and women in attendance from 1:00 a. m. Wednesday until after the parade, at which place cigarettes, candy and chewing gum was distributed free of charge to all soldiers, sailors and marines. At the Driving Park a further distribution was made both after the parade and after dinner. Each soldier received after dinner, a package of cigarettes and a package of chewing gum free while before dinner cigarettes, candy and chewing gum were distributed from the Driving Park Pavilion. Grand Knight James A. Gleason reports that the Knights of Columbus distributed seventeen hundred and fifty packages of Camel and Fatima cigarettes, twenty-four hundred boxes of chewing gum, twenty-nine hundred and sixty cakes of Hershey chocolate, twenty-two hundred Mason’s cocoanut Peaks, one hundred pounds of gum drops and two hundred pounds of hard candy, all free of charge. In addition, this organization contributed twenty-five dollars and profusely decorated its building there with a service flag with sixty-four stars, one in gold for William McDonald. This work was under the charge of Captain McLaughlin, of Harrisburg, retired Captain in the Army who is now devoting his time to Knights of Columbus activities and he deserves credit for the effective manner in which the work was done. It might be added that 46 soldiers slept at the home Wednesday night.