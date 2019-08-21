The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Aug. 19, 1919.
Tuesday, August 19, 1919
Schrecongost Store Is Purchased By Co-Operative Concern
The DuBois branch of the Tri-State Cooperative Association, which has been negotiating for several weeks for the S. J. Schrecongost grocery store, yesterday morning completed the deal and the ownership of this well-established store was transferred to the Co-operative Association. The Association will take possession of the store on September 1st, at which time it will begin a new era in the selling of foodstuffs, according to the outline of the plan presented in the selling of stock. The Co-operative Association has been selling stock in the association for the past several months and at the present time there are 440 stockholders, all of whom will be customers of the establishment they themselves own.
The one aim of the new owners of the Schrecongost store will be to sell goods at the lowest possible figure – no profiteering in any shape or form. The goods will be purchased on a close margin and will be retailed at the lowest possible figure. It is the expectation of those at the head of the movement to have a wholesale house located in DuBois in the near future.
Mr. Schrecongost, who has been identified with the mercantile life of the city for the past thirty-five years, expects to retire after he turns over the store to the new owners. He did not sell his wholesale feed and grain, but he expects to dispose of his present stock and devote his entire time to other interests.
Friday, August 22, 1919
Interest In American Legion In DuBois Is Increasing Greatly
At the meeting of the American Legion last evening, the name of Montgomery Post, No. 17, of DuBois was selected as the name of the Post in this city. The name was selected in honor of Dwight Montgomery, the highest-ranking American soldier from DuBois, to fall upon the battlefields of France. Lieutenant Montgomery, of Company H, 112 Infantry, was killed in action on October 7, 1918 while observing the German lines in the Forest of the Argonne in the vicinity of Hill 299 in the Meuse River sector. Lieutenant Montgomery was 23 years old at the time of his death.
Other names presented by the nomination committee on the selection were Lingle, Hay, Hamby and Keenan, each the name of a dead soldier of DuBois. The constitution of the organization, prohibiting the taking of the name of any living person as the name of the post.
“Resolved: That Montgomery Post No. 17, of DuBois, Pa.,, in accordance with its announced principles as expressed in the Preamble of the Constitution stands squarely against violation, or threat of violation, of law and order, whether by individuals or aggregations of individuals; that it advocates, and urges upon its membership to advocate the imposition of full penalties upon violators of the Espionage Act; that it is immutably opposed to, and urges its members to oppose the admission to the national legislative body, or to any other public office, of persons of doubtful loyalty, and more especially of those whose disloyalty has been judicially determined.”
The meaning of the resolution does not mean that there are any persons in DuBois against whom the vote of the Legion will be directed at the coming election, for so far as known, all candidates have proved themselves loyal during the past war. But it indicated the stand of the American Legion, both as a body and as individuals, regarding men who have proved themselves slackers during the past two years.
A resolution was also passed, which will be directed to the representative from this section, and both state senators, regarding the alleged abuse in military prisons of the A. E. F. It calls for prompt punishment for individuals responsible, regardless of rank, and legislation to prevent their occurrence. The resolution is as follows:
Be it Resolved: That the American Legion endorse and approve the action and purpose of the Congressional investigation committee to place responsibility for the alleged unnecessary wrongs inflicted against officers and soldiers of the A. E. F., and recommends legislation which will prevent such conditions ever again being placed upon military forces of the U. S. serving within or without the confines of the United States of America and Be it Further Resolved:
That the American Legion requests the foregoing Congressional investigating Committee to see that proper punishment is inflicted on all individuals who are responsible for the alleged unnecessary wrongs, regardless of the rank of said official, and Be it Further Resolved:
That Mongomery Post No. 17 if the American Legion pledges itself to give every aid possible for fulfillment of the purpose of these resolutions.
The Post expects to take an Important part in the social activities of the city during the coming season, with dances, banquets, etc., and to further this end a social committee, consisting of Henry Moulthrop, Ralph Allen and Byron Foster was appointed.
Resignations were received from the Chairman, First Vice Chairman and Secretary, and the following officers were elected to succeed them, to hold office until the permanent organization is formed in November.
Chairman, John Pentz; First Vice Chairman, C. J. Wisor; Secretary, Andrew Weaver. Bert Dusch was elected to serve on the executive committee in place of John Pentz, resigned.
Saturday, August 23, 1919
Aviation Field Is All Ready
Arrangements were completed yesterday afternoon by Lieutenant L. D. Merrill, the flyer of the DuBois aeroplane, for the cutting of the high grass on the aviation field. This was done last evening, and the field is now in good shape for the landing and take-off. The lieutenant expects to test out his car this morning and will be prepared to inaugurate passenger service this afternoon. It is expected that Mrs. Merrill, who had never seen her husband fly until Thursday evening, will be the first passenger taken for a flight. After this flight the lieutenant will be ready for any business that comes his way, either for passengers or exhibition work. In regard to the rates to be charged, Mr. Merrill stated that it will cost $1 per minute with a minimum flight of fifteen minutes. A flight of fifteen minutes will permit of gaining an altitude of about 1500 feet and a cruising radius of about fifteen miles. There will be no time for any stunts in the shorter ride, but in a twenty-five minute or thirty-minute spin stunts will be given if the passengers signifies his willingness for them. In speaking of stunts, the lieutenant stated that about the only stunt that is liable to cause any inconvenience to a passenger is the stall. This is described as when the machine is sailing along and “stalls.” The engine is throttled, and the plane falls straight down. It is somewhat similar to the sensation caused by a rapidly descending elevator, only much intensified. The loop, tailspin, Immerman turn, etc., are said to be greatly enjoyed by the passenger. It is predicted that after one goes up in a machine once that he will be dead anxious to go again. This is the testimony of the few DuBois soldiers who have enjoyed the privilege. One soldier, in speaking of the experience of first taking to the air, stated that he was a little nervous at first, but after he got up several thousand feet the sensation was so pleasing that he enjoyed every minute of the trip and never passed up an opportunity for a ride.
There are several people in DuBois who are figuring on going up and they can be accommodated this afternoon or at any time. They can consult Aviator Merrill at the Hotel Logan or at the grounds.
Lieutenant Merrill stated that he is required to keep off all trespassers from the aviation field and he warns people that they must keep off the field proper. There is great danger, especially when the plane is hopping off or coming down. The field must be kept entirely cleared.