The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper. This installment is from the week of Feb. 24, 1919.
Tuesday, February 25, 1919
Creek Straightening Proposition Is One Of Great Importance
Among the other items to come up before the voters next Wednesday is the question of straightening of the creek channel, and there may be some misunderstanding as to the exact need of this work at this time, and also what changes it will make, and how it will eliminate present troubles. City Engineer North has prepared a survey of the old channel, together with the one now proposed which he has placed in The Courier window, and which will attract considerable attention. The map with the new channel shows the elimination of one of the bridges and illustrates how the channel will be shortened 1,500 feet from its present length.
In addition to the elimination of the bridge, the new course of the stream will allow the opening of West Park avenue, which improvement has been discussed for many years, but which has never been consummated, probably to West Scribner avenue and Williams street. It will also relieve the bad, unsanitary and germ producing condition along the Boulevard and around the school house and over the meadow.
In addition to the straightening of the channel within the borough, it is hoped to continue the channel to the highway bridge at Falls Creek, thus eliminating the flooding which take place every year in the flat and the lower part of town. Last summer, while a state engineer was in the city going over the channel he stated that if the city would furnish a survey of the channel the water supply commission would take up the matter of forcing the straightening of the creek as a flood preventative measure.
Mr. Pentz, the city solicitor, went over the matter again with the commission about a month ago, and they again at that time offered their assistance, if the city would prepare a survey of the channel. Upon laying the matter before council the engineer was authorized to make the survey and take up the matter again with the water commission.
The survey of the work has been completed, showing the entire length of the stream between DuBois and the bridge at Falls Creek and also diagrams of the probable new channel. The present length of the creek from DuBois street to the highway bridge at Falls Creek is 11,200 feet, or about two and one-eighth miles. Over this distance the actual width of the stream in some places, from bank to bank, is only 20 or 22 feet, chiefly where it winds around the railroad yards and an obstruction is also shown at the Adrian furnace in the shape of a double dam.
If the stream should be straightened according to the diagram, it would be 8,900 feet in length, as opposed to 11,200, an actual shortening of almost half a mile, which is nearly a quarter of the total distance. The actual difference in elevation between the surface of the water at the DuBois street bridge and the Falls Creek bridge is 6.98 feet. The difference in elevation of the surface of the water between the point where the drain sewer discharges and the Adrian furnace is only nine inches.
The survey together with a report from the engineer, will be submitted to the state water commission, which has already been promised in bringing about desired change. The channel as proposed will have a width of 50 feet throughout the entire distance, and will have a continual drop. This will eliminate entirely the sewage trouble, and the flooding in the flat and over the meadow during times of high water.
Friday, February 28, 1919
To Get Paved Road From DuBois Into Punxsutawney
Our neighboring county of Jefferson is going strongly on the road proposition and promises to get results. One of the plans outlined for development in that county is of particular interest in this county, as the highway in question connects with DuBois. It is the Sykesville road, and connects with the DuBois route at Luthersburg. According to the Spirit this piece of highway will be constructed in the near future. An article on state highway building printed in the Spirit is as follows:
“The state highway from Indiana to Punxsutawney and that from Punxsutawney to the Clearfield county line near Sykesville, will be constructed in 1920 instead of 1921-22 as originally planned by the state highway department. B. M. Clark returned today from Harrisburg after an interview with State Highway Commissioner Saddler in which Mr. Saddler informed him that the change had been decided upon definitely and that the map had been changed in accordance.
“The change is a direct result of the visit of a committee of Punxsutawney men to Harrisburg recently.
“The announcement of the early construction of the Punxsy to Indiana highway and of the Punxsy to Sykesville road will be received with considerable joy on the part of the residents of this section.
“About 22 miles of road will have to be constructed between Punxsy and Indiana. A three mile stretch of excellent macadam road out of Punxsutawney on the Indiana road and a stretch of nearly similar length out of Indiana will cut the necessary construction down by six miles.
“The Sykesville road construction will be about 16 miles in length. It connects with the DuBois to Clearfield route at Luthersburg, insuring a paved highway from Punxsy to DuBois and from Punxsy to Clearfield. It leaves Punxsy through East End and passes through Cloe and Big Run.
Saturday, March 1, 1919
Placed Tie On Track; Forgot to Remove It; Train Almost Ditched
Lewis Williams, alias Felix Guminski, claiming residence in Dunkirk, N.Y., is at present residing in the city lock-up, charged with attempting to wreck a train between Sabula and Winterburn. He was brought here by the crew of a work train, which was nearly wrecked and turned over to Chief Peace, who lodged him in the city cooler, where he still remains.
The man placed a tie across the tracks just this side of Winterburn, at a place where there is a 30 foot fall on one side and a high embankment on the other side, where if a wreck occurred would have probably resulted in the loss of a number of lives. The train, traveling at the rate of almost 40 miles an hour when the obstruction was sighted, was stopped by the immediate application of air. The tie was removed and the train proceeded. A little further up the track a man was sighted and upon questioning, he admitted placing the tie upon the track. He gave his name first as Lewis Williams, and then changed it to Felix Guminski, and his residence as Dunkirk. He stated that he had found a cinder in his shoe and had placed the tie over the track in order to sit down and remove it. Upon leaving, however, he neglected to remove the tie, which so nearly resulted in a disastrous wreck.
He was brought here, and upon the absence of Guy Lowry, was turned over to the city authorities. Chief Peace stated that he was fairly well dressed, but that he had a rather vacant stare and did not appear to be overly intelligent.
