The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Nov. 17, 1919.
Monday, November 17, 1919
Billiard And Pool Strike Is Still On
The strike inaugurated on behalf of the billiard and pool players of the city, who have determined that they will not play either one of these games as long as the present prices prevail is still in force, although of course there was nothing doing yesterday. It is stated, however, that several meetings were held on the curbstone and the determination was expressed to hold out until the proprietors had made some concessions. No mention has been made of shorter hours of labor about the pool tables and it is not probable that the eight-hour day will be put into effect, but the players do demand a reduction. They claim that the rates here in DuBois are higher than other towns and cities are paying.
The proprietors claim, however, that considering the money they have invested and the manner in which they maintain their establishments that they are justified in asking the prices they do. One man who plays occasionally at the public pool parlors, was remarking what an outrage it was that the present prices were charged. A champion challenged his right to make any objection, stating that the objector in his line of business had increased prices 100 percent during the past two years. This is not any higher than the proprietors of the pool rooms have gone.
But it seems to be a case of overloading a willing burden bearer. The people, as a rule, pay for necessities, no matter what the price. They object, but at the same time they must have them. Luxuries can be dispensed with, and that probably accounts for the present strike against the price of pool and billiards.
Find Sour Beer In Old Brewery; Some High Time
According to the Madera Times when workmen dismantled the old brewery near that town a quantity of sour beer with a kick like one of H. B. Swoope’s mine mules was discovered in one of the old vats. When the news became noised about the Bigler township metropolis the thirsty jag hunters for miles around gathered about the spot and engaged in a Bacchanalian orgy of enormous proportions. The thirsties fought to get at the vile stuff and after they had succeeded and loaded themselves down with all they could lick up and hold they began fighting among themselves until the good people of the community contemplated calling upon the county authorities for aid as the township constable or sheriff appeared powerless to interfere.
The Madera Times tells the story as follows:
“Since the dismantling of the old brewery near Dutchtown and the deliberate stealing of the goods and chattels contained therein and thereon of the premises, some party or parties discovered a vat in the cellars of the brewery that contained several gallons of sour beer and soon it was noised about when the men with cast iron stomachs hurried to the scene with buckets and kegs and vessels of all descriptions filling them and carrying them away. Many remained on the grounds and guzzled ‘till the fighting spirit prevailed and reports have it that the bunch did some scrapping. This conduct is a pretty how-do-you-do on the part of those participating in a scene of this character, and our representative constable ought to have been on to his job arresting first for stealing and second for trespassing. Things of this character ought not to be left go as it does not accrue to the credit of a community wherein such disgrace is committed. A timely warning to the officers of the township is given now, and if no action is taken further publicity will be given to the matter in question.
Forbearance ceases to be a virtue. Wednesday a report reached this office that one man by the name of Siganos had died from the effects of too freely indulging in sour beer obtained from the vats in the old brewery. Here is a lesson, perhaps, that might teach some of these persons who have a thirst to care what stuff they do drink. If drink they must, drink water.”
Tuesday, November 18, 1919
Pool Room Strike Declared Off For Immediate Present
According to the walking delegates, the strike that has been waged against some of the pool rooms of the city for the past several days has been declared off, the “workers” returning to the tables at the old prices. The principal place affected by the strike was the City Parlors maintained by Bonahoon & Kassouf. The tables were going last evening and quite a number of people were playing pool. The proprietors of this place declare that their prices were not exorbitant considering the manner in which they had fitted up their parlors and the cost of upkeep. They offered to throw open their books to three businessmen who can go over their accounts and ascertain if any undue profits are being made. If these three businessmen declare after an inspection of the books that the profits are greater than they should be the proprietors will lower the prices.
Wednesday, November 19, 1919
Train Rider Is Wanted On Much More Serious Charge
About ten days ago a young man, aged about 20 years, was picked up for train riding by the DuBois police. The young fellow gave his name as Sullivan and under that name was sent to Clearfield, being sentenced to fifteen days in jail. Owing to the man’s action it was believed that he was wanted on a more serious charge, and he was questioned several times. He stoutly maintained that his name was Sullivan and that there was nothing on him. One day at the sheriff’s office he was told that the sheriff had his picture and the charge that was lodged against him. But that did not seem to phase the prisoner. But when he returned, he was overheard telling one of the other prisoners that he guessed they had the goods on him. It was revealed that he was from a city in Massachusetts and inquiry developed the fact that Sullivan’s real name was Rirodan and that he was wanted on a charge of desertion and burglary. In fact, there are three desertion charges – wife, army and navy. Rirodan was taken back to his hometown for trial for desertion. It seems that the other charges were dropped on condition that he become married and settle down. But after marrying he jumped the city and perhaps would be going yet if he had not become arrested for train riding.
Thursday, November 20, 1919
Fine Collection Of Paintings By Artist Burfoot
DuBois people will be pleased to learn that they are given the special privilege of seeing a very splendid collection of paintings by R. H. Burfoot, the well-known artist.
The display is at the Commercial Hotel and contains many varieties of paintings, oriental, historic, portrait and exceptional landscape and water paintings.
We are proud to claim Mr. Burfoot as one of our community as he is an artist of no mean distinction and remarkable versatility, being equally at home in portrait painting as well as landscape, etc.
One of the notable works in the collection is an oil painting, the scene of which was taken in the beechwoods near Kane, in autumn. This picture alone is truly remarkable, being so realistic as to almost translate one into the very depths of the wood itself.
Another remarkable picture is that of the “El Aska Mosque” in Egypt.
Mr. Burfoot has travelled extensively in Egypt, as well as other parts of the world and his pictures, which are the original paintings, are very carefully and accurately produced as to color, detail and natural beauty.
Mr. Burfoot has been located in New York City where his work became so strenuous as to force him to come to his summer home in Luthersburg to regain his health. His host of friends will be glad to learn that he is in the best of health once more and the admirers of the Burfoot paintings will be pleased to know they have the privilege of seeing his fine collection at the Commercial Hotel.