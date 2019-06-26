The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of June 23, 1919.
Monday, June 23, 1919
Visiting Birdmen Made Their Getaway Sunday Afternoon
Lieutenant L. D. Merrill and Sergeant W. O. Moore, the fliers who have been in DuBois since the day of the celebration, received orders yesterday to proceed to Bellefonte and at 2:30 o’clock yesterday afternoon took to the air in their Curtis plane. They circled once over the city and then headed directly east. The whirl of the plane attracted the attention of thousands of people and a large proportion of the population saw the machine make its departure.
On Saturday night the two fliers were entertained at the Moose rooms, where a large number of the June 18 committee was also present.
With the leaving of the fliers it is to be hoped that interest in the establishment of an aviation field in DuBois will not be permitted to drop. The government has been well informed of the great possibilities that exist at this place in regard to the erecting of a first-class field, and undoubtedly it would be glad to co-operate with the local people in the enterprise. Owing to the visit of the aeroplane here and its rather prolonged stay, interest has been created locally and a large number of people are imbued with the idea of establishing the grounds. It is not figured that the expense would be very great. The idea has been suggested that a local company be formed, one or two planes be purchased, and the field established. These planes could then be rented for exhibition purposes, DuBois being in a position to furnish the machines and the fliers. It is stated that the government is selling planes at a very reasonable price following the termination of the war.
Various plans are being suggested and it is probable that a definite conclusion will be arrived at in the near future so that no time will be lost in the construction of the grounds.
Slow Progress Made In Getting Bathing Place Fixed
No apparent headway is being made on the project to construct a municipal swimming plant at the twin lakes near the old tannery site. The upper lake has been entirely drained dry, but there is still quite a large volume of water in the lower dam. This water will not be drained off until it is certain that the project can be moved ahead without delay. Before this assurance can be given it will be necessary to raise considerable money, as this work cannot be one without finances.
There is no doubt of the fact that if the tannery dam were put in shape for bathing that thousands of people would be found there every hot day enjoying a bath. The water is absolutely pure, coming from springs in the adjacent woods. It is not always clear, the mud at the bottom of the dam causing it to become very muddy at times. It is planned, however, to dredge out this mud and to make the foundation hard and firm. This can be done either by filling in with sand or slag or by concreting the bottom. But whatever is done must be accomplished in the very near future, as the bathing season is rapidly approaching its height.
Tuesday, June 24 1919
To Select Site For City Hall
Today the voters of DuBois will be called upon to select the location for the new city building that is to be erected in DuBois this summer. When the voters go to the polls today, they will be handed a ballot on which is printed the various locations, together with the price asked for each. There are four locations listed; on the Boulevard, between Brady street and Y. M. C. A. Grounds. This means the location along the Boulevard will be between the Iron Bridge and the Y. M. C. A. grounds on the north. The next location is the William Wingert property, corner of Park avenue and North Brady street. This is the old opera house lot. The third location is the Prothero property, West Long avenue and South Main street. The fourth location is the William Davis estate, 14 North Main street. The last location is offered by Mrs. E. N. Hoover, one of the heirs. The ballot states that “this property is subject to the interest of Dennis Dempsay heirs, on which no proposition was made.”
This covers all of the sites offered, the Corbett and Landis site not being included on the ballot.
Interest has centered on two locations; that of the Prothero property on South Main street and the Boulevard site. There is a combination of the voters of the First and Fifth ward on the Prothero property and they hope, by centering their support, to win over the other sites, believing that the votes will be split on them. But judging by the sentiment heard on the proposition the voters of the other wards are not going to split their votes to any great degree. The voters of the First and Fifth, having combined, the tendency is for the other voters to center on a location – and that location is the Boulevard. The Boulevard site, as noted on the ballot, is offered to the city free of cost, due to the generosity of Mr. and Mrs. John E. DuBois in deeding over the land. The other sites run from $14,500 for the Wingert property, $12,500 for the Prothero property to $15,000 for the Davis property. This is one of the potent arguments for the Boulevard site. It will save the city $15,000. Of course this argument would not hold good if there were good reasons why the free site was inferior to the others, but this argument cannot be advanced, as the Boulevard site is just as good, and in many respects, much better than others offered.
Another argument for the Boulevard is the fact that it means the start of a plan that will ultimately work out to the future growth of the city in respect to a park and location of semipublic buildings. The city building will be the keystone to the plan for the future.
The argument that the Boulevard site will move the city building too far away from the center of the city is not based on fact. It is approximately near the center of population. Its removal to the new site contemplated would not remove it more than a block and one-half from where the offices are at present, and no serious complaints are heard now.
It is a proposition that the voters should look at with the good, both present and future of the city at heart. The main thing is to get out and vote.
Wednesday, June 25 1919
Boulevard Site Is Selected By Voters For New City Hall
By a clear majority of 408 votes the people of DuBois yesterday selected the Boulevard site as the location for the new city building. The fact that this site scored such a decisive majority was rather surprising and also very pleasing to those who held to the opinion that this was the proper location for the contemplated building. It was believed by those supporters that the Boulevard site would be chosen by a substantial plurality, but the most sanguine did not believe that it would be selected by a majority almost twice as large as the votes for the other three sites. The Boulevard site received a total of 661 votes, 408 votes more than the total received by the other sites. The Prothero site ran second, receiving a total of 153 votes, while the Wingert property was third with 81 and the Davis lot last with only 19 votes.
The Courier was a booster for the Boulevard site because it believed that it was the logical location. It is the place where the public and semi-public buildings erected in the future will go. In the course of time this city is going to have a community house, a public library and other buildings. Undoubtedly, they will be grouped along the Boulevard, as this is the only place where sufficient ground can be secured.