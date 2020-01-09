The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Jan. 5, 1920.
LOOKING BACK
Monday, January 5, 1920
Passengers On Trolley Complain Of Cold Cars
A gentleman who rode up from Reynoldsville on the streetcar last evening told a story of suffering from cold that justifies some publicity, if by doing so conditions will be remedied. The aforesaid party stated that the car from Reynoldsville to Sykesville was fairly well heated, but when the transfer was made at Sykesville the people were forced to leave the heated car and stand out in the cold, there being no place for them to go while awaiting the arrival of the DuBois car, which was about one-half hour late. After nearly perishing, the passengers had hoped they could be afforded some warmth when they boarded the DuBois car, but in this they were disappointed, as the car was as “cold as a barn” according to the male passenger’s statement. He stated that one woman cried most of the way, and he believes that it was for no other reason than that she was cold. If conditions are such as represented it is about time that some steps be taken to remedy the matter.
Fifty Years Of Happy Married Life Celebrated
Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Richards, of 802 DuBois street celebrated their golden wedding anniversary yesterday, a large number of their friends calling on them to extend congratulations.
They were married at Williamsport by Dr. Snallo just 50 years ago. Their union was blessed by 3 children, Uriah, Hugh and Mrs. B. M. Osborn, besides 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Mr. and Mrs. Richards enjoyed the occasion very much, both being well and enjoying good health. Mr. Richards is 85 years of age and Mrs. Richards is 73. They moved here from Williamsport in 1881. In speaking of their wedding, Mrs. Richards said that John DuBois, the founder of this city, carved the turkey at the wedding dinner.
Wednesday, January 7, 1920
Engineer Given Carnegie Medal For Saving Life
Ira M. Kephart, engineer on the B., R. & P. railroad, has just received the Carnegie Hero Medal awarded to him October 31, 1919, for saving the life of Myrtle S. Zelly, of Punxsutawney, on October 28, 1917. She was employed as a stenographer in the North Yard office, Elk Run, and in attempting to cross the foot bridge during a flood in the Mahoning creek, fell into the water, which was then from 8 to 12 feet deep. Kephart saw her and rushed to her relief. After a struggle of several minutes he succeeded in getting her to shore more than 300 feet below. Mr. Kephart also received a credit of $1,000 to be given to him for any worthy purpose, to be approved by the commission, for which he may desire to use it.
The medal is of bronze, three inches in diameter, containing the inscription, “Awarded to Ira M. Kephart, who saved Myrtle S. Zelly from drowning, Punxsutawney, Pa., October 28, 1917” and also the scripture quotation, “Greater love have no man than this, that a man lay down his life for a friend.” On the reverse side is a portrait in bas relief of Andrew Carnegie and the inscription, “Carnegie Hero Fund, established April 15, 1904.”
Myrtle Zelly left about two weeks afterwards for Buckingham, Colorado, where her parents reside. She was married December 4, 1919 to Frank D. Simpson of that place.
Thursday, January 8, 1920
Slayers Of Does In Clearfield County Being Run Down
State Game Protector, E. Clair Kelley, of DuBois, was in Clearfield on business Monday and while there informed the Progress that thus far they had been able to run down and punish the slayers of eight of the does killed in Clearfield county during the last hunting season.
Mr. Kelley said the illegal deer slayers in these eight different cases had all been made to settle, that they were hot on the trail of several other doe and illegal buck shooters and they expected to be able to bring these violators to justice shortly.
Mr. Kelley rounded up a couple of these violators of the game laws in Indiana, Pa. The men had been hunting in the Rockton region and staying with a man named Solida. They killed two does and beat it for home. The Game Commission had several careful investigators in this region and they promptly traced the illegal killing to the Indiana parties.
Mr. Solida was visited by Game Protectors Kelley and Kurtz and when asked regarding his visiting hunters said he only knew them by their first names and that they were from Indiana. The wily sleuth then had Solida accompany them to Indiana. When they stepped off the train there, one of the men they were looking for happened to be at the station. He came forward and greeted Solida warmly and asked him what he was doing in Indiana. The first man took Solida up town to visit another of the party and the Game Protectors trailed along behind. When the rest of the bunch had been rounded up and were having a pleasant visit with their guide and boarding boss the officers dropped in on the party and asked the hunters to settle for their illegal deer. They came across to the extent of several hundred dollars.
Saturday, January 10, 1920
B., R. & P. May Buy B. & S. Road Bed Is Reported
Wellsville, Jan. 9. Reports are current that the B., R. & P. railroad has bought the old right of way of the Buffalo & Susquehanna railroad which for a short time before it was junked was known as the Wellsville Buffalo corporation, says the Belmont Dispatch. The right of way is from Blaisdell to Wellsville and runs through Hamburg, Arcade, Rushford, Belfast, Belmont and Seto.
On Monday four officials of the B., R. & P. were looking over the right of way. The cut under the Erie at Belfast has been filled and some arrangements to cross the Erie will have to be secure if the road is rebuilt. It is said that the gorge near Rushford will be filled. The B. & S. had a bridge there which was recently taken down.
The road, when in operation, was popular with the people in Allegheny county as it gave direct service to Buffalo.
The Belfast Blaze of Thursday says: The rumor that the B., R. & P. railroad company had purchased the B. & S. or later known as the W. and B. railroad from Wellsville to Buffalo was somewhat confirmed on Monday when four officials of the B., R. & P. were in town looking after the necessary changes to be made to make the roadbed better. They expect to make a change in the road so as to go under the Erie at a different place.
Some Damage As Result Of Sleet Storm
Very little damage resulted in DuBois because of the heavy snow and sleet storm that prevailed in this section yesterday morning. The trees were entirely coated with a thick covering of ice, and it was feared that damage would be done to them by the high wind that prevailed at times, but no reports of serious damage were received. The first street cars out yesterday morning experienced considerable trouble, due to the fact that the trolley wires were coated with ice. It required about one hour of hard work for the first city car to reach the B. & S. crossing, while the suburban cars all had their troubles in reaching their destinations on the first trip.
The telephone and telegraph wires suffered to some extent, but the damage was repaired early so there was little inconvenience to patrons.
At Punxsutawney considerable damage was done, two horses being killed by coming in contact with heavily charged wires. A team of horses belonging to Frank Lorenz of that place was instantly killed when a trolley wire sagged down and came in contact with them. The team was valued at $600.
While the damage to the telephone lines was repaired quickly for a time that there was no communication with Reynoldsville, Punxsutawney or Brookville.
It was the worst sleet storm of the year and street cars were still having trouble last evening.