The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper. This installment is from the week of Dec. 11, 1918.
Wednesday, December 11, 1918
Local Selective Board Office Is Closed To Public
Yesterday marked the final day that the local selective board office will be open to the public. This is in conformity with an order that was issued to the effect that after the tenth of December, all records would be considered sealed. The work of the local board is not completed and will probably not be finished for some time, but so far as the public is concerned the work of the board is terminated. The present efficient clerical force will continue work until all cases have been properly tabulated in accordance with requirements, after which the records will be sealed.
Since its inception the board has handled approximately 7,000 cases and has sent 647 men into camps. About 2,000 men have been physically examined and their status determined. The board, composed of Dr. S. M. Free, M. I. McCreight and E. C. Shields, has worked with the one idea in mind, that of supplying men to the army whenever and whatever numbers were desired. In this respect they have been unusually successful and District No. 2 always supplied its quotas, in several instances sending more men than the call indicated. In accomplishing this noteworthy task they have always retained, in their minds, the consideration that was due to the community and the individual, but of course, the needs of the nation came first. They never hesitated to decide a case on its merits and in every individual case it will be found that the transactions of the local board and its decisions were strictly in conformity with the facts as ascertained by them after careful and thorough investigation. The board had a tremendous task before them and the members are deserving of the thanks of the community for the splendid manner in which they performed it, with the help of efficient assistants.
Reliance Factory Is In Shape For Opening Of Run
The Reliance Glass factory, which changed hands several months ago, has been put in first class shape for the opening of the season but just when the opening will take place is an uncertain proposition. Nothing definite can be stated in this regard until after the meeting of the scale committee at Cleveland this month.
At the factory, a crew of men has been at work the greater part of the past two months, placing everything in shape for the opening of the run. Just as soon as the scale is settled the fires will be placed under the tank. The glass has all been mixed and no time will be wasted in getting under way when the word is given.
It is understood that when the factory does get started that it will probably enjoy a long run. It is declared that in all probability the factory will run for at least nine months, with only a short shutdown during the hottest period next summer.
The Reliance Factory employs in the neighborhood of 250 men when it is running full capacity and is a valuable asset to the industrial life of the community. It is stated that the scale this year will probably be one that will result in the men earning very high wages, so that the sum paid each pay day at the factory will be no inconsiderable amount.
Tom Mix Comes Rapidly To The Top
A recent item in Wid’s Weekly, a moving picture magazine, states that Tom Mix, the well known DuBois young man who is now a star for the Fox corporation, has been off duty for several weeks while recovering from the operation made necessary to remove an old bullet from his leg. He has taken up the production of a new picture, “Faking for God.” This same magazine, in speaking of Tom Mix going with the Fox corporation, stated that he was rapidly coming to the front as a star, and that if some of the others did not watch out he would be so far ahead of them they would not be able to see him for his dust. It is a fact that Mix is appearing in some splendid pictures at the present time and his daring riding is a feature.
Saturday, December 14, 1918
Government Ownership Of Wire Lines Coming
Washington, Dec. 13 – The administration today embarked upon a definite policy of government ownership and operation of the wire lines. Representative Moon, of Tennessee, chairman of the house committee on post office and post roads, introduced a joint resolution to make permanent the existing control and possession of the telephone and telegraph lines.
President Wilson fully approves of the proposed legislation. He requested the introduction of the resolution, the postmaster general informed Mr. Moon. Mr. Burleson wrote certain sections of the measure. Under the resolution the wire systems would become an auxiliary to the postal service.
Acquisition of the telephone lines would be accomplished by direct negotiation. In the case of the telegraph companies the postmaster general would proceed under an act of July 24, 1866, which gives the government the right to purchase the property at an appraised value, to be fixed by five disinterested persons.
It is understood to be the plan of the administration to make every effort to put through this legislation before the Republicans assume control. A bitter fight doubtless will develop. If the Democrats vote solidly for the measure, however, it can be passed. Republicans will base their opposition largely on the ground that with the financial burdens now resting upon the nation, it is not practical to make the tremendous appropriations necessary to purchase the wire lines.
D. H. S. Wins From Alumni; Score 60-15
The high school team came through with a clean victory last evening, having but little trouble winning from their opponents, the Alumni. Score 60 to 15.
The high school team played a fast passing game, the forwards and center scoring baskets almost at will. The Alumni started off strong, their playing indicating that the game would be a hummer from beginning to end. The undergrades jumped into the lead however a few minutes later, the result of the game never being in doubt from then on. After the first few minutes, the Alumni showed but little form, losing point after point on their fouling. However, they managed to gather in their frayed ends and by a short rally during the first half, threw a scare into the high schoolers, by coming with a few points of tying the score.
The Alumni were somewhat weakened by the failure of several of their stars to show up for the game. Hayes and Kohlhepp, stars on the local team of three years ago, were the shining lights for the losers.
