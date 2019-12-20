The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Dec. 15, 1919.
LOOKING BACK
Monday, December 15, 1919
Al Eisenman Has Purchased Vosburg Store
Alvin Eisenman, a well-known young man of the East Side, who recently purchased the H. A. Vosburg & company grocery store, will take charge of that establishment this morning. Mr. Vosburg, who retires from the management of this well-known store after a career of over 25 years, has not decided upon what he will take up.
The Vosburg store is a well established grocery and under the careful management of Mr. Vosburg has built up a very excellent business. It is the intention of Mr. Eisenman to give the store his personal attention and he expects to make some improvements in the near future that will extend its usefulness and service to the community.
All Restrictions On Lights Removed; Train Schedules Restored
According to official notice issued Saturday all restrictions in regard to the use of fuel have been lifted and train schedules curtailed on the tenth will be resumed in full with few exceptions. All of the trains taken off in this vicinity will be resumed today.
Among the restrictions withdrawn are the following: Forbidding any street lighting not necessary to the safety of the public; closing of dance halls, cabarets, pool rooms to the use of light except between 7 and 11 o’clock; cutting off all lights in offices at 4 p. m.; limiting the amount of heat used in offices, stores, warehouses and manufacturing plants to that necessary to keep the average temperature of 68 degrees; restricting the operation of factories to three days per week.
Not all of these restrictions were obeyed in DuBois at the inception of the order and some of them were not lived up to when the ban was taken off, but the fact that they are removed will open up everything, those who obeyed as well as those who did not. As previously stated in the Courier, there was really no good reason why the ban should be slapped on in DuBois and vicinity as the coal used here for lighting and heating was from local banks and never would have reached the general market in any event.
The restoration of the train schedules will be received with a large amount of satisfaction, as some of the restrictions worked a great hardship to the city at this particular time. There was a petition drawn up in regard to the Pennsylvania train to Driftwood, but this petition will now be withdrawn, as this train is restored along with the others.
Stranger From Emporium Loses All His Money
On Friday there was a group of men, said to come from Emporium, hit this burg and put up for the night at the City restaurant. Several of the men occupied one room and during the night one of them was touched for a sum of money. The police were informed and Assistant Chief Morris and Officer Roney succeeded in taking into custody Frank Williams, who was charged with being the light fingered one. There was found on him the sum of $33.00 and a half filled bottle of hair tonic. It is stated that the man had been drinking and it is supposed that they had been hitting the hair tonic. Williams was taken before Magistrate Bogden and entered a plea of guilty. He was bound over to court and in default of bail was conveyed to jail on Saturday by Officer Morris. The man who lost the roll was named McCulley. After the hearing an attempt was made to settle the affair, but it had gone too far.
Tuesday, December 16, 1919
Taste Of Real Winter Weather Hits DuBois
The first taste of genuine winter weather started early yesterday morning and continued most of the day. At times there was a good sized blizzard raging, but the total fall of snow was not very great. Thermometers remained at a low mark all day and towards evening started creeping down, so that by night 10 above was registered. It is believed by many that last night would prove to be the coldest of the winter thus far. It certainly seemed colder as a penetrating wind was blowing most of the time.
Colder weather is predicted and it would seem that the month of December is going to furnish more cold and blustery weather than was produced during all of last winter. This despite the fact that many of the goosebone prophets have gone on record as proclaiming a mild winter. As a rule.
the weather compensates itself. When it is mild winter it is generally unusually cold the next.
It was noticed that the gas pressure was low last evening and many housewives experienced difficulty in cooking. Judging from the way it is starting, there is going to be more or less trouble from this source all winter. It is to be regretted that the city feed lines are not attached to the McKeesport wells, where millions of feet of gas are flowing every day.
Thursday, December 18, 1919
Memorial Bridge Is Now Open For Use Of All Traffic
The new bridge over Sandy creek was thrown open for traffic yesterday and will hereafter be used by those who desire to cross the Boulevard. The new structure, whose contract price was $27,500, and over which there was considerable controversy at the time of the letting of the contract, will actually cost the taxpayers in the neighborhood of $30,000, part of which is paid by the county. The higher price is because of some extras that were added after the contract was let out to the Farris Engineering company, the builders.
There is no doubt of the fact that the bridge is a fine piece of work and will endure the ravages of time. It is a memorial structure to the soldiers, sailors and marines who went from this city and it is a very lasting memorial to them. When the old iron bridge that was built in the early nineties became unsafe and it was determined to construct a new one, the plan was broached for making the bridge a memorial to the service men and the idea was enthusiastically endorsed by the people. The bridge is a part of the scheme that will eventually work out as a memorial Boulevard and will also serve as the entrance to the spot beautiful in the city. It will be a very fitting and handsome approach to the Boulevard that is destined to sprint into being across the meadow and will shape up in great style with the public buildings that are planned for along this highway.
The bridge is built entirely of concrete and is 56 feet in width and 108 feet long, comprising four spans of reinforced concrete. The roadbed is paved with wooden blocks. At each entrance of the sidewalks on either side there are ornamental lights.
It is estimated that 5,600 barrels of concrete, sand and gravel, were used in the construction of the bridge, while the steel used approximated 40 tons.
The approaches to the bridge, both north and south, will be paved for a distance of 100 feet with wooden blocks. This work will not be done until next spring, the roadways being filled with ashes for the present.
The bridge will bear a suitable inscription dedicating it to the service men of the city.