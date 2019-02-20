The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper. This installment is from the week of Feb. 17, 1919.
Monday, February 17, 1919
Adding Deer To Preserves Of Pennsylvania
Fully 200 deer will be placed on the game preserves in Pennsylvania and more than 100 have been liberated since the first of the year. Fifty from North Carolina were the first to be sent out, and they have been followed by 22 placed on the new game preserve in Forest county. The first lot was freed in the Lykens valley reserve in Dauphin county, and was reported as doing very well. Similar reports have come in regarding deer liberated in preserves in Bedford, Wyoming and Huntington counties.
It is hoped to have additional deer from Michigan. Negotiations are under way for these animals, and next year, when more preserves are established in this part of the state, deer will be sent here.
Some fine wild turkey have been liberated in the different preserves and the sportsmen are co-operating with the game commissioners in seeing that they are protected. As yet nothing definite has been heard regarding the quail from Mexico.
Tuesday, February 18, 1919
Important Meeting This Morning To Consider F. C. Road
A meeting is to be held in the Y. M. C. A. this morning at 10 o’clock of the Good Roads association. The meeting is called for the purpose of meeting the Sandy township road supervisors relative to having the state road constructed between North Main street and Falls Creek. This is the first of the road under the program which is getting under way and will be part of the system between one county seat and another which it has been decided to go ahead with first. The plan is for a boulevard, such as has been discussed many times before, but the prospects this time seem to favor its going through.
Walter Hatten, president of the local association, in speaking of the road last evening, stated that it is proposed to construct the road in conjunction with the railroad trolley company, government and state. The new boulevard will shorten the distance between DuBois and Falls Creek, being almost a direct course between the two cities, and will cut off all hills. Mr. Hatten stated that it would be necessary for the city to extend Main street beyond its present junction with DuBois street to the city line, where it would be met by the new state road. In a diagram, Mr. Hatten showed that the road would be constructed in a straight line to the Adrian furnace from there to the Larkey home, at the junction of the two roads, one up over the hill leading to DuBois and the other to the furnace, it would cut off a big curve, and then pass straight on to Falls Creek. The present road curves at the Larkey home, crosses the bridge at Edgemont, and then crosses about 14 railroad tracks leading into Falls Creek, all of the crossings being on grade and as such very dangerous in character. The present plans call for elimination of all grade crossings, passing above the railroads in the one place where it will be necessary to cross.
This is the first information regarding the meeting this morning, and all members of the association are urged to be present to meet the supervisors of the township, who will have some very interesting information regarding the proposed road.
The construction cost per mile of the road should be small as compared with the upkeep which it is necessary to spend yearly on the two roads which at the present time join DuBois with Falls Creek. Both of the roads are hilly, have dangerous curves and on the whole are unsatisfactory. It is proposed to change the channel of the creek, running it immediately along the road and by using the dirt taken out of the channel to construct the road bed. By this means it will not be necessary to go to the expense of hauling the dirt a great distance, and at the same time will operate to straighten the channel of the creek, bringing a great benefit to DuBois.
Saturday, February 22, 1919
Veterans Guests Of Rotarians
The Rotary club last evening held one of the most enjoyable meetings the members ever participated in, at which time they had as their guests the old soldiers, the veterans of ’61. It was to be regretted that more of the old soldiers could not be present, but owing to sickness and the infirmities of old age there were only 13. The members of the club hunted up the soldiers during the week and made arrangements to haul the guests to and from the meeting when it was necessary, and when President Free called the meeting to order there was a good representation. Landlord Sloppy took a keen interest in the meeting and had the main dining room finely decorated for the occasion, red, white and blue predominating, while a large framed picture of Washington occupied a conspicuous place. During the evening a picture of Washington and Wilson, painted on the same canvas was hung on the wall. This picture is the work of Raymond Noel and is decidedly fine.
When the first course was served all the serving girls entered the room dressed in white and wearing a red, white and blue hat. The early part of the evening was given over to eating a fine meal furnished by Landlord Sloppy and in singing songs. During the evening the Boys’ Brigade band appeared in the lobby of the hotel and played a number of stirring selections, coming out for the purpose of honoring the old soldiers. When the desert course was served the rolling of drums and the firing of guns was heard in the kitchen and the girls marched out preceded by a drum corps. All of these stunts served to enliven the evening and make it entertaining for the members and their guests. One feature of a Rotary club meeting is that the membership never knows what the entertainment committee is going to pull.
After a toast to the honored guests, Comrade Gearhart was called upon and made a few remarks.
President Free then called upon U. S. N. Crouse, who spoke in behalf of the soldiers, giving a most interest talk dealing with life during the Civil war. W. T. Ross then briefly voiced the great appreciation the comrades felt for the fine time that had been shown them.
The following veterans of the Civil war were present: U. S. N. Crouse, Edwin Hause, H. M. Steele, Levi Nale, Louis Stine, J. P. Heitsenrether, W. T. Ross, S. C. Richards, Robert McIntosh, E. Hendricks, C. G. Gearhart, S. B. Brown, W. R. Clinton.
