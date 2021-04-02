The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Carol Laughlin. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of March 21, 1921.
Monday, March 21, 1921
Former Resident Visits Here, Notes Many Changes
John N. Kroh, of Eldorado, Kan., is a guest of Mr. and Mrs. S. J. Kenley, of West Weber avenue. Mr. Kroh was a resident of DuBois away back in the early eighties. He left here in 1887 and this is his first visit to DuBois in thirty-five years. Naturally he notes wonderful changes. When he was a resident of this town the business houses were all built of wood and stood mostly on wooden posts. The business streets at that time were known as Long street and Courtney street. Mr. Kroh was a caller at the Courier office Saturday evening and spent a very pleasant half hour relating incidences of those early days and in recalling friendships of many of the business and professional men in the making of this city. Mr. Kroh is at present affiliated with the Empire Gas and Fuel Co., of Kansas.
Tuesday, March 22, 1921
7,000 Bottles White Mule At Houtzdale
Houtzdale citizens some two weeks ago organized a Civic Club as a sort of self defense measure and for the purpose of endeavoring to control, to some extent at least, the illegal sale of intoxicants in their town. They found a prolific field for effort and as a result of their activities six search warrants were sworn out for as many residents of the town and placed in the hands of Sheriff Gorman for execution.
Saturday evening last, Sheriff Gorman, Deputy Sheriff Gilliland and three special deputies dropped into Houtzdale and proceeded to make a clean-up. The first place visited was that of Mary Abrams, who conducts a general store on the main street. Here the officers succeeded in unearthing a home-made still on the second floor of the building, while in the store they found ten cases of a concoction labeled wine and pepsin with an alcoholic content of not less than 25 per cent and 2000 bottles of Jamaica Ginger.
After confiscating the contraband stuff the officers swooped down on the store of Abraham Elias, also on the main street, and found no less than four thousand bottles of Jamaica Ginger. In this seizure were fifty-two cases of the fiery stuff untouched. The “Jakey” has an alcoholic content of 92 per cent.
Neither of the alleged bootleggers would talk, but those “in on the know” say that Houtzdale’s booze hounds have educated tastes and while they dearly loved the kick contained in the Jakey they preferred to have their cordial “dehorned” by the extraction of the fiery ginger and the substitution of a more mellowed beverage or container. Hence it is further claimed that Mrs. Abrams used the still to extract the alcohol from the “Jakey” and then added the real stuff to grape juice and other mild and pleasant drinking beverages. In understandable language she fitted the home grown white mule with pneumatic shoes which acted as shock absorbers of the native kick after concoction.
Two truck loads of merchandise, “wet goods” or their concomitant parts were secured by the raiders without a “shot in the arm” being fired or left on the premises and there was much anguish among the thirsty population when all the booze went by under convoy of the husky deputy Sheriff, on its way to the county seat, where no one drinks, unless he can get it.
A third party, whose name we did not learn, who is said to have been wholesaling “Jakey” was also taken into custody.
All three defendants gave bail for their appearance at Court.
Sheriff Gorman and Deputy Sheriff Gilliland went back to Houtzdale yesterday and expected to round up the other three suspects before returning.
Wednesday, March 23, 1921
Mystery In Burning Car On Highway
A Chevrolet touring car bearing license number 350938 was found by F. J. Duffy, who runs a taxi line here on the road between Kersey and St. Marys Sunday evening. The car was on fire and no one was near it.
Mr. Duffy was going to Kersey from St. Marys and was about four miles from the latter place when a bright light was observed in the middle of the road. They approached carefully and found the car deserted and on fire. It was impossible to put out the flames and there was danger of the tank exploding so they continued on their way. Three hours afterwards on the return trip the car was still smoldering and was a total wreck.
Late today the owner of the Chevrolet had not been found.
Large Tract Of Coal To Be Opened In Clearfield Co.
One of the most recent transactions in the coal trade in this vicinity was the sale and transfer by the Lloyd estate, through its local representatives here, of the mineral rights of a 135 acre tract to the Roden Coal Mining Company, composed largely of citizens of Philipsburg, and of which Hunt Hughes is the general manager and head.
The coal in the tract lies under the farm now carried on by Josiah Pritchard, located along and near the State road to Clearfield, in Decatur township Clearfield county. For many years the upper coal seams under this land have been worked through lease holes from the Lloyd estate to different parties and the property has been well known under the title “The Kentucky Lands.”
The coal seams – C prime, the lower C, and beds B and A, largely under the water level, have practically not as yet been touched on this property, and when opened up by the purchasing company in the coming years will without doubt produce large tonnage.
Thursday, March 24, 1921
Robbers Entered Warehouse And Stole Cigarettes
The new warehouse of C. P. Bonini, located in the room formerly occupied by Carl Holtin at 135 W. Main street, was entered by thieves Sunday night and robbed of $1100 worth of Camel and Lucky Strike cigarettes. A side window was jimmied and the rear door opened from the inside. The stuff was hauled away in the Ford truck “borrowed” from C. C. Eastman.
The robbery was not known until late yesterday when Mr. Bonini had occasion to visit the building. The stuff stolen was immediately noticeable as it was just stored there the day before. The burglars evidently were familiar with the location.
Tracks in the soft ground show that the cigarettes were taken from the rear of the building and carried around the back way to the car standing on Gillis street. Several trips were made between the building and truck, showing that the robbers were not afraid of detection.
Several residents of the West End recall seeing the loaded truck going eastward on Main street about 11:30 however they gave it no second thought as such a sight is not out of the ordinary. The loss of the truck was first noticed, but had been found again near the Hall, Kaul and Hyde warehouse on Front street, before the robbery of the cigarettes was discovered.
But two or three gallons of gasoline had been used in the truck and it is therefore supposed that the stolen goods had not traveled very far. The local police force would be glad to hear from anyone who saw a Ford runabout truck heavily loaded with large paper boxes on Sunday night. –Ridgway Record.
Mystery Of Car Burning Solved
The “mystery” car, which was found burning on the road between St. Marys and Kersey Sunday night was the property of Joseph Barcella of Kersey. The car was completely destroyed and reduced to a mass of junk by the flames.
Mr. Barcella was climbing a hill in low gear, on account of the muddy road, when the car burst into flames. It was supposed that gasolene escaping from the carburator ignited from back firing.
After trying to put out the flames with mud and water for twenty minutes, Mr. Barcella gave up and walked to Kersey, a mile and a half away. He notified the United Motor Sales Corporation here who had an interest in it as he had just purchased it recently. It was hauled into Harvey’s Garage at Kersey Monday morning.