The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper. This installment is from the week of Feb. 11, 1919.
q q q
Tuesday, February 11, 1919
Failure Of Trolley Cars To Run Makes People Impatient
The DuBois Traction company seems to be having more than its share of troubles the past few days. The public has realized this fact to a considerable extent because of the failure of the cars to get around on scheduled time. In fact the cars failed to move a greater part of either Sunday or Monday. The trouble commenced when the motor generator at the power house broke down. The generator furnishes the power for the movement of the cars, and the company, not being equipped with an auxiliary motor generator, caused the cars to stop. An auxiliary engine was put in operation but the plant is not, or was not, equipped with sufficient boiler capacity to generate steam for the movement of the cars. Mr. Blakeslee and his men have been working every minute since the break occurred early Sunday morning installing two additional boilers. They hope to have them installed early this morning and to have the trolley cars moving as usual today. The breakdown was a serious and expensive one for the traction company. The public has also been greatly inconvenienced, and to some extent impatient, and the company has received considerable criticism. However, if cars are running as usual again today there will be no further criticism.
Efforts Being Made To Organize Basketball League
Efforts are being made, and with success, to form a High school basketball league by towns in this territory for the season 1919-1920, and Altoona, Tyrone, Kane, Reynoldsville, Brookville, Grove City, Indiana, Punxsutawney and DuBois have already been asked to take part. The inception of the idea of such a league came from Punxsutawney, and DuBois, Indiana and Grove City have already signified their willingness to take part. It is probable that others will join as soon as the movement gains impetus, so that the prospects for an eight team league next season are excellent.
Interest in such a league would be great. Only licensed referees would be used and the best interests of the sport promoted in a large measure in that way. Schedules could be arranged so that a decided saving in trips could be affected.
The teams in the league would of course book games outside of the league as the schedule permitted. In addition to promoting interest in the sport, the high schools participating would receive much wider athletic recognition.
The sportsmanship of the DuBois teams has always been recognized but it is at times gratifying to have recognition of that sportsmanship taken cognizance of by other cities.
Wednesday, February 12, 1919
Gargelle Enters Plea Of Guilty
Tony Gargelle, the Italian who fatally stabbed Andrew Davis, a DuBois young man, on the evening of September 21, while both of them were in the Central hotel bar, entered a plea of guilty of murder in the second degree yesterday morning at Clearfield. This followed the complications that developed as a result of the failure of the defendant’s lawyer to appear in his behalf.
Counsel was arranged for the accused man on Monday afternoon and that evening Gargelle’s story was heard by them . Apparently the admissions made by the man himself convinced the lawyers that he was guilty and it was decided to make the plea of second degree murder.
In order to establish the severity of the sentence it was decided to hear a portion of the evidence, and accordingly Judge Bell convened criminal court in the arbitration room. No jury was called, but the witnesses were all sworn, questioned and cross-examined by the attorneys. There was a large drawing of the bar room shown, after which Mrs. Davis was called and testified as to the age, height and other facts concerning her husband. She was followed by several other witnesses, some of whom were present at the time of the trouble and described the scenes as they occurred before and after the murder. The facts were substantially as told in The Courier at the time of the stabbing. The appearance of the Italian the first time in the bar room, the squabble that ensued between him and Davis and the putting out of the Italian by Bartender McAvoy were told. The testimony of the two lads who saw Gargelle standing in front of the bar room, where he was alleged to have opened a knife and placed it in his coat pocket, his re-entry into the hotel office, were narrated. Officer Brown described having been told of the trouble and the fact that an Italian had opened a knife and re-entered the hotel. The officer told of going to the bar room, where apparently everything had quieted down. He stated that he saw Gargelle standing in the office, but as he expected to find the seat of trouble in the bar room he paid no particular attention to Gargelle.
The actual killing was told of by several witnesses, but their testimony varied somewhat. The accepted version was that Davis and another man were standing near the side entrance to the bar when Gargelle entered the bar room the second time, that Gargelle said to Davis, “Why you mad at me?” Then it is alleged that Davis went toward the Italian and that suddenly the Italian pulled the knife from his pocket and stabbed Davis.
The Italian was put on the stand and told a story that in the main corroborated with the one he narrated at the lockup following the stabbing and which was printed in The Courier at the time. The one notable exception was the one in which he denied that he took the knife out of his pocket while standing in front of the bar room and before he went back into the hotel the second time.
The defense placed no witnesses in the stand, but following the testimony Judge Reed made a short speech in which he asked for the mercy of the court. He stated that he himself had no doubt of the testimony given that Gargelle had taken his knife from his pocket and made it ready for business, but he maintained that this was done for the purpose of defense rather than offense; that the Italian did not deliberately go back into the hotel and attack Davis.
Mr. Arnold, at the beginning of his address, stated that he was doubtful if any jury would bring in a verdict of murder in the first degree, owing to some of the circumstances of the case, but he did not believe that a plea of second degree murder was amply justified and he could see no reason why mercy should be shown. He stated that while there was mercy due the prisoner perhaps, there was also mercy due to the public and that the sentence should be in keeping with the gravity of the offense and as a deterrent to others.
In connection with the testimony there were some facts revealed that are not favorable to the prisoner. According to his own word he has a wife and two children in the old country, while he had a woman in this country, by whom he has had one child. It was also shown that Gargelle had a nasty temper and on one other occasion had come down the street with an open knife stuck up his sleeve all ready for business. He maintained that on this occasion he was followed by a man whom he believed was going to hurt him. The Italian claimed that he and Davis had had trouble on at least two occasions and that the final quarrel was only a renewal of an old feud.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.