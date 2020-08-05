The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of August 2, 1922.
q q q
Monday, August 2, 1920Lost In Woods For 24 Hours
Hundreds of people in this city and vicinity were aroused from their usual Sunday quietude, yesterday morning when a call was received from Rockton, asking that men be sent at once to assist in the search of a woman lost in the thickly wooded mountains near that place. A bulletin was posted in the Courier window to that effect, and within a short time this, combined with the efforts of Jack Griesemer, who had charge of the party, several truckloads of men were on their way. Several other groups were also in the process of formation, when word was received that she had been found.
Mrs. Smith, who makes her home with the Yont family at Rockton, in company with a number of other berry pickers, had started from home early Saturday morning for the purpose of gathering huckleberries. The party separated about 10 o’clock, that being the last seen of her until she was found yesterday, twenty-six hours later. It was thought that Mrs. Smith was near the party at all times, so that no alarm for her safety was felt until she failed to return later in the afternoon. Her friends immediately began calling and searching for her and upon receiving no reply they became thoroughly alarmed. A systematic search was then started and kept up during the entire night until the searchers returned exhausted yesterday morning. It was at this time that the call was received in this city for assistance.
Mrs. Smith was found not a great distance from the tents which had been pitched to accommodate the searchers, by several girls and women who were engaged in the search. On noting that she was lost she had sat down in one spot and remained there until found. She displayed a great wisdom in doing this, for had she started to walk, the chances of her being found would have been greatly reduced. She stated that although she heard the searchers, she was unable to make her own voice heard by them.
Mrs. Smith, who is sixty-five years of age, beyond extreme hunger did not display any ill effects from her experience. One of the conditions which added a great deal of unpleasantness to her condition was the unusually heavy storm which swept over this section on Saturday night. The rain left her in a wet and cold condition, so that she was somewhat benumbed from the exposure to the elements when found yesterday.
The territory in which Mrs. Smith became lost is one of the most heavily wooded pieces of land in this section. It is an unusually easy matter to become lost in this tract, for it is possible to wander for hours and hours before finding any traces of civilization.
The woods have caused a number of fatalities, the most recent of them being the young Caldwell boy, who was lost thereabout, four years ago. No trace of his body has ever been found.
New Detour To Cross Mountains To County Seat Now Urged
Judge Singleton Bell, when in DuBois the other evening, stated that in the near future there would come up the question of securing a temporary road between DuBois and Clearfield, to be used while the main thoroughfare was being improved. He referred to the fact that the citizens of DuBois should show a proper interest in the matter and seek to have established the best possible route. It seems that an active interest is already being shown in the project and that a petition is being circulated asking that a certain road be used. This road goes through Home Camp in Union township, thence up Anderson creek through Houston and Pike townships, striking the Penfield pike about five or six miles from Penfield, traveling through Pine and Lawrence townships, entering West Clearfield past the hospital. This route is said to be several miles shorter than via Grampian and will pass through the state forestry and state tree nursery in Pine township. In Pine township there are very few inhabitants, there being but a few farmers. There is a large population, however, in the Laurel run section who would come to DuBois via the proposed route.
The securing of the approval of the court and commissioners to this proposed detour would seem to be a very important matter and an effort should be made on the part of all citizens to look over the proposed petition and sign it.
Tuesday, August 3, 1920
Eleven Passengers Disgusted: Train Fails To Wait
Eleven persons, most of them from DuBois, were characterized by the Progress as the “maddest people in Clearfield” yesterday morning, when the Pennsylvania train failed to wait for the B., R. & P. train which happened to be a few minutes late. The B., R. & P. train is due at 8:05; the Pennsylvania is scheduled to leave at 8:20. The Pennsylvania absolutely reused to wait, and eleven persons were forced to spend considerable time in Clearfield. They did not like it. Three of the passengers had tickets for New York, three for Baltimore and others for different points.
Continuing, the Progress says: What made these people so hot under the collar was the fact that they telegraphed or telephoned the Pennsy from Glendale and notified them of getting thru on that train.
The B., R. & P. has a standing order to wait ten minutes in the evening for the Pennsy passenger from Tyrone and extended that time to any length necessary when notified of any considerable number of passengers on their late trains desiring to make the B., R. & P. connection. There should be more accommodation going the other way from what Sunday’s irate visitors were pleased to term “far from the greatest railroad system in the world.”
Wednesday, August 4, 1920Enthusiasm Shown In Organizing New Hunting Camp
There is in process of formation in DuBois at the present time a club to be known as the Medix Run Hunting and Fishing club. Several preliminary meetings have been held and it is probably that the final organization will be completed within a short time. The club has secured an option on the Roy Gleason home at Medix Run and will purchase it, together with a plot of ground that is include on the premises. It is planned to form a club of about sixty to seventy members from DuBois and a number of surrounding towns, purchase the Gleason home and fit it up as a hunting and fishing lodge, open during the entire year. The promoters of the club, who have thoroughly investigated the proposition state that this property offers the best thing in its line and will give to the members the finest hunting lodge in western Pennsylvania. The Gleason home at Medix is a large roomy home, supplied with running water, plumbed throughout, and will afford many conveniences that could not be available in more remote sections. And the home has the advantage of being very near to the finest deer district in the state, while fishing can be had within a short distance. In fact, it is stated that an automobile can be run from the house right to the fishing streams.
Great enthusiasm has been manifested by people who have been approached on the subject and there does not seem to be any doubt but that the membership can be filled within a short time.
Medix Run is the Mecca for deer hunters from all sections of the state and it in in this district that dozens of deer are slain every fall.
It is planned to have the home outfitted completely so that members can go there at any time and accommodated with lodging and board at a nominal figure.
Two meetings have already been held and it is probably that the final organization will be completed within a few days. The list already includes many of the well-known sportsmen of DuBois and more are being added each day.