The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by historical society board member Carol Laughlin. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of Feb. 15, 1921.
Tuesday, February 15, 1921
Game Protectors Have Hard Time To Capture Deer
The half dozen game protectors who have been engaged the past week in corralling deer on the Mosser estate near Westover, deer that have been purchased by the State and that are to be released in various parts of the commonwealth, have been having their troubles. After about seven days arduous labor they have caged but six deer.
One mishap marred the work of driving the deer into a small enclosure last week. A young buck, frightened by the activities of the drivers, ran headlong into a wire fence and broke his neck. The carcass was shipped to a hospital. A large doe made a determined effort to get into the enclosure in which it was sought to drive the deer, but she endeavored to get in through the side walls of wire and got her head caught in the mesh. The drivers picked her up and carried her about 100 yards to the entrance of the corral.
On one occasion last week the drivers succeeded to driving about 30 deer into a blind gully, but everyone of the 30 escaped, darting past the drivers with the speed of an express train. It is hoped to secure at least 30 deer and at the present rate a couple of months will be consumed in the work.
A set of antlers containing 15 points was found by one of the drivers last week.
Wednesday. February 16, 1921
Fire Companies Will Answer All Alarms, No Limit Is Placed
Some time ago a movement was inaugurated in the fire department for the formulation of a program that would designate locations where the motor apparatus was to respond to alarms. The plan, as originally mapped was to have the various fire companies designated for fires in various sections. For instance, the Third Ward company was designated to answer fires in certain locations only, and to respond to others when a general alarm was sounded. The other companies had territory assigned to them wherein they would answer to alarms. Of course, each company would answer alarms in its own ward. This plan was talked over for several weeks and several committees worked on it, but no definite agreement could be reached.
The matter came up for final decision Monday and after considerable debate by the delegates in attendance at the department meeting it was decided to permit all companies to answer all alarms if they cared to do so. The members argued that previous to the acquirement of motor apparatus, there were no objections to the men taking the trucks and hauling them to any part of the city, over paved streets or through the mud. Now that the men have apparatus, they can ride to fires they cannot see any objection to answering all alarms, wherever the location of the fire. In doing this they are on hand if needed and no damage need by done while waiting for additional apparatus to make its appearance. So far as wearing out the truck it was maintained the fire trucks, even in answering all alarms, would not be subjected to the usage in ten years that a commercial truck would receive in one year. After the debate it was concluded that no restrictions would be imposed, it being left up to the companies themselves to answer alarms in distant locations. The only change made is that no truck shall have the hose unreeled unless upon order of a chief or assistant. In case it is decided that a truck is not needed at a fire, it will be ordered back to its headquarters at once.
The matter of trucks speeding in going to fires was also touched upon and all effort will be made to compel drivers to keep within the limit. So far as possible truck drivers will be asked to keep off the main streets and one company has gone so far as to threaten to impose fines upon drivers who violate the rules, and also to refuse them the privilege of further driving.
Friday, February 18, 1921
Russian Struck By Sykesville Car Is Killed
John Piskum, Russian who boarded at a home near Hands Park, was instantly killed last evening about 8:00 o’clock when he was struck by the Sykesville car leaving DuBois at 7:50 o’clock. The man was evidently lying in the center of the roadway, just at a curve. A car was going down hill and at this particular point the headlight is thrown off the tracks, so that Motorman William Zones did not see the man until he was right on top of him. Motorman Zones made a quick stop, but the man was badly used up, receiving a broken neck, bad cuts across the abdomen, four fingers cut off and numerous other injuries.
The crew reported to Undertaker Reed at Sykesville, who went to the park and picked up the remains. It is the opinion of Mr. Reed that possibly the man was dead when struck by the car. It developed that the man had been to see the doctor and was on his way home at the time. Mr. Reed basses his opinion that possible the man was dead on the fact that the body was entirely cold, although he received it not very long after the accident.
Piskum was 48 years of age and has a wife and two children in the old country. It is thought he has a sister living in Philadelphia.
Saturday, February 19, 1921
L. Steinberg Does Not Have Any Solictors
L. Steinberg, the local photographer, was a caller at this office yesterday and wishes it stated that he is in no way responsible for the group of canvassers who have been working DuBois for the past several weeks securing orders for the enlargement of pictures. According to a sworn affidavit Mr. Steinberg has in his possession, it was represented by some of the canvassers that the local wan was to do the work, it even being intimated that the class of work was similar to that Mr. Steinberg had on display in the Con Allen windows. Later on the woman received notification from the Eastern Aret Institute of Philadelphia, that her picture was ready and to forward the money.
Mr. Steinberg does not have any canvassers out and he resents the use of his name in this connection. It is known that these men have been in this community for some little time, stopping at one of the leading hotels and it is probable that they have been doing a big business.
Mead Nail Plans For Fourth Of July Celebration
Plans are now underway for a mammoth Fourth of July Celebration by A. M. Nail, manager of the Driving Park. Although this seems a little early for planning for this occasion, yet it shows that Mr. Nail is wife awake, and will get much better material for his celebration, than he would by waiting up to the last minute. He plans to have horse races, the like of which is rarely seen in this city, mule races, which promises to create a general interest and also human races, which will be entered enthusiastically by men, women and children.
Besides these interesting events the manager will have some fine fireworks, even better than the very excellent display last year, so this day promises a good time for everyone. Besides this he has prepared a general, all around good time for everyone, and it is expected that the entire population will turn out on this occasion and have a “family reunion.”