The following is part of an occasional installment of “old time headlines” compiled by the DuBois Area Historical Society. The headlines were researched by the historical society board member Ken Wiser. Headlines and story samplings appear as they did when they were published in the newspaper.
This installment is from the week of October 19, 1920.
q q q
Tuesday, October 19, 1920Lighting Of Streets Discussed
Mayor Haag and his councilmen, Albert, Breon, Donaldson and Minns assembled last evening at 8 o’clock for an adjourned session. They had spent a long and strenuous day listening to the appeals from property owners as to assessments. However, they seemed quite cheerful and got down to business with considerable activity. Attorneys Gleason and Brockbank were present to keep action legally straight. Treasurer Sutter, Controller Osburn and Engineer North were also on the side lines.
The Falls Creek Planing Mill Co. asked for a guarantee for payment for lumber that will be furnished for the Fire Department building. On motion it was agreed to furnish the necessary guarantee.
J. J. Ritson and C. H. Heberling, appeared before Council and complained that a nuisance in the shape of a chicken pen existed very near their respective kitchens, on lot corner of S. Brady and Shaffer avenue. The Sanitary officer was instructed to abate alleged nuisance.
Council bill 351, providing for assessments for paving Conway alley passed finally and was approved.
Attorney Gleason reported that the rent for council chambers had been raised by Mr. Schaffner, owner of the building from $60.00 per month or move out. On motion council authorized the making of a new lease at $100.00 per month until April 1st next.
Complaint was made to council that the DuBois Electric company was giving very poor street lighting service all over the city. Also, that the DuBois Traction company service is very bad and its cars are also in bad condition. After considerable discussion it was,
Resolved. That a protest be filed with the proper authorities that the service rendered by the DuBois Electric Company and the DuBois Traction Company to the municipality and the people of this city is so inefficient that it has become a matter for complaint and criticism, and unless it be remedied at once, complaint will made for redress.
The followed a general discussion of the collection and disposal of garbage, the incinerator plant, it’s operation and the lack of service being given by Mr. Jeffrey, who has a contract for the regular collection of garbage. The discussion closed without action when the clock struck nine.
Successful Tag Day Held By Public Library
The DuBois Public Library conducted a very successful tag day on Saturday, realizing $355.43. This is a very remarkable sum considering the amount of tag days that have been held lately and shows the real spirit of the people of the city, and their willingness to give their children and themselves the best in the reading line.
The entire, or the greater part of this sum raised will likely be used to fit out the children’s department of the library, as books have been lacking there since the opening. Books for reference and also “story books” will be provided for the youngsters. There has been a great demand on this department since the opening of the library, so this sum will be readily used. In fact, Miss Crandal, the librarian, has already ordered some of the books.
The tags were sold by two clubs of the High School, the N. O. S. and the Q. O. Z. the members of which clubs are juniors of the school. The young ladies were on the streets the greater part of the day and there were not many people that escaped from them. As a result, before the end of the day, nearly every person was seen with one of their yellow tags. Special credit must be given to the N. O. S. girls for selling over three hundred dollars’ worth of tags.
Preparations Being Made For Halloween Parade
The Central Y. M. C. A. is preparing to hold a masquerade parade this year. The committee in charge has announced that it will undoubtedly be held on Monday evening, November 1, as Halloween comes on Sunday this year. Several members of the committee believe that the streets of the city are too crowded on Saturday evening to hold this large a parage. The finance committee will go through the city this week and solicit for the amount of money that it will take to make the annual parade a success. The Boys’ Brigade Band will be chartered for that night, and everything possible will be made to make this mummer’s parade more of a success than it was last year.
The masqueraders will march across the stage at the Avenue and the many prizes will then be awarded. The committee in charge of this parade this year is composed of the following men: F. I. Gillung, W. B. Ross, Fred Newmeyer, Stafford D. Matthews and W. A. Rounsley.
Thursday, October 21, 1920Road To South Should Be Placed In Better Shape
Motorists and drivers of vehicles who have occasion to drive out from DuBois to the south would like very much to see the supervisor that a crew of men and place in shape the road that leads out from South Main street, on through past the old Spears mill to West Liberty. This road is the most direct route to West Liberty from DuBois and there is no reason why it should not be maintained in good shape. It is stated that at the present time the road is rutty and has too much of a crown to it making it dangerous to travel. It could be placed in shape with but little work. This route comes out onto the state highway at a point a little south of the old Spears’ mill but the portion included in the drive to West Liberty is now open for travel so that by placing the township road in condition for travel, much convenience would be given travelers. There does not seem to be any reason why this road should not be placed in shape.
Saturday, October 23, 1920Fine Concert Is Enjoyed By Large Audience
A good-sized crowd was present last evening at the High School to hear the recital given by John Barnes Wells and Miss Mary Douthett. The audience was very appreciative, and thoroughly enjoyed the excellent music provided by these two talented persons.
Mr. Wells’ voice is of an excellent quality and his enunciation is perfect. His selections were very fine and most interesting. He sang two songs of his own composition, which were quite humorous.
Miss Douthett is a very accomplished pianist, and the two selections that she played were exceptionally well received. Her technique is excellent, and she had the power of putting her music into the soul of her audience.
The Department of Music of the High School is responsible for this opportunity to hear these renowned musicians. It is planned by them to have different entertainments throughout the winter.
Nutrition Class Of Third Ward Holds Meeting
On Thursday afternoon the fourteen children who have been selected for the nutrition class in the third ward met at 3 o’clock and were weighed and measured. The mothers will note that the weight and measurements are in some cases less that those taken last month, due to the fact that in the nutrition class the children are being weighed without their shoes.
The children were selected on the basis of weight partly, and partly on general conditions. Most of them are at least 10 per cent underweight, and some have decayed teeth or diseased tonsils, which will need to be attended to before they will be free to gain. The weight will be taken each week, concerning their diet and various other factors which affect their weight.
The Misses Jennie Smith and Virginia Edner from the High School Household Arts Department are assisting with the class. Beginning next week, Mrs. Long expects to have members of her cooking classes prepare and serve to the nutrition class foods which we especially wish them to learn to like. Only a small sample will be served to the children, as the object is not to provide the food for them but arouse their interest in these foods which the mothers can then prepare for them at home.
Each child has been furnished with an individual chart on which his weight curve will be marked each week. It is hoped by this means to around competition among the children and give them an incentive to obey the health instructions.