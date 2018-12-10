For those looking for a gift for a hard-to-buy-for person, The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging may have a solution.
Purchase a 2019 Lottery Calendar for just $25. Each calendar has a three-digit number on it and this number is good for every day of 2019. Cash prizes are awarded each day according to the money amount listed on that day on the calendar. Winning numbers are determined by the first three-digit Pennsylvania daily drawing held at 7:00 PM. It’s like purchasing 365 lottery tickets for only $25! To reserve your calendar, phone 814-765-2696. Proceeds from the calendar sales benefit the CCAAA Centers for Active Living, Parkside Community Center, and the Houtzdale Family Service Center. This year’s calendar, which features unique doors throughout Clearfield County, can be purchased online at www.ccaaa.net. Calendars can also be purchased at the CCAAA office, Centers for Active Living in Clearfield, Coalport, Karthaus, Kylertown, and Mahaffey, Parkside Community Center, Houtzdale Family Service Center, Starr Hill Winery located inside the Clearfield Wal-Mart, and the DuBois Chamber of Commerce.
The Centers for Active Living offer individuals a variety of services including the opportunity to maintain an active lifestyle, engage in activities that promote good physical and mental vitality, get connected with other activities located in the community, socialize and meet new people, share a meal with others, engage in the arts, listen to informative programs, use their skills as a volunteer, participate in various free health screenings, and much more. All of the centers are looking for new and innovative programs that will entice consumers to visit and participate in activities. If you have never been to a center, stop by and check it out. If you have an idea for an activity you would like to see at the centers, please let us know. Programs and menus are listed in local newspapers monthly, and you can also see what is happening at each center online at www.ccaaa.net.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, local and consumer contributions, and fundraisers such as this.
