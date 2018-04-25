DuBOIS — Keith Michael and Meggie Rafferty Lepionka of DuBois announce the birth of a son at 2:30 p.m. April 11, 2018, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Lucas Michael Lepionka weighed 11 pounds, 10 ounces and was 22 inches long. He joins siblings, Lizzie, 6, and Lainey, 4, at home.
Paternal grandparents are Michael and Karen Lepionka of DuBois. Maternal grandparents are Brad and Carol Rafferty of Punxsutawney.
Paternal great-grandmother is Wanda Lepionka of DuBois. Maternal great-grandparents are Buck and Bonnie Rafferty of DuBois.
