DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Grant and Fundraising Committee is in the process of putting in a Veteran's Memorial in Treasure Lake. Proceeds from luncheons at Luigi's Ristorante from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 and Feb. 9 will benefit the memorial. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and Chinese auction.
