DuBOIS — Luigi’s Ristorante in Downtown DuBois is, once again, partnering up with the WPAL Fitness Center to offer the Annual Dine Out Day Fundraiser. On Sunday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 10 percent of all food sales will be donated to the WPAL Boxing and Fitness Center, DuBois. There will also be other fundraisers at the event to help raise money for programs.
The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League is a 501(c)3 not for profit organization, that offers free membership to local youth ages 8-18, free membership for law enforcement officials, and low cost membership fees for adults. The gym is an outlet to provide local youth a place to prevent them from using Drugs or participating illegal activity. This also helps to strengthen police-community relationships.
