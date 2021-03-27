DuBOIS — Together, Luigi’s Ristorante and Luigi’s Villa of DuBois have offered full-service catering, helping clients’ dreams come to life on their wedding day, for nearly 25 years.
General Manager Mia Margolies said Luigi’s Ristorante, which opened in 1998, starting offering full-service catering in 2003. Luigi’s Villa banquet facility, offering “all-inclusive amenities,” also opened in DuBois in 2015.
Luigi’s is dedicated to providing the ultimate guest experience for events, said Margolies, offering multiple packages for a variety of budgets, food-tasting shows and an easy planning process via phone, email or in person.
“We have a full catering team with staff who have worked for us over 15 years — you are in the best hands once we arrive at the venue,” she said. “From setting up appetizer and cookie tables to personally serving guests either buffet style or sit down and plate removal, to cutting and serving of the wedding dessert, we ensure there is nothing to be worried about.”
In addition, Luigi’s Villa can accommodate up to 300 guests, offering three-day rentals that allow clients to decorate two days prior to the wedding. Linen service is fully provided, and the space also accommodates on-site ceremonies.
“Our downstairs Litt’s event center is the perfect place to host your rehearsal dinner the night before the big day,” said Margolies. “For a stress-free weekend, everything can ultimately happen all on our property.”
Traveling catering services through Luigi’s typically books an average of 50 weddings per year, she said, ranging from late April to mid November and traveling up to four hours away.
“We have developed amazing relationships with many venues that have added us to their recommended caterer list,” Margolies noted.
Luigi’s Villa books an average of 10-15 weddings per year.
It’s their job, said Margolies, to make the vision of the client come true on their special day.
“Our staff is constantly assisting at the event, strolling the dining area and anticipating guest’s needs, whether it be at an off-site venue or our own banquet hall,” she said.
It’s also important to make sure the guests of honor and their bridal parties are taken care of, Margolies added, offering personal appetizers and cookie plates.
“Sometimes they miss cocktail hour with getting pictures taken, and we always assign a staff to assist in any beverages they may need,” she said.
For more information, visit www.luigisristorante.com, www.luigisvilla.com or the Facebook pages.