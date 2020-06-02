WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College Dean’s List is issued at the close of each semester in recognition of superior scholarship. The following high-performing students were recognized for academic excellence for the Spring of 2020.

Local students include:

  • Kiera Vinson, of Clarion
  • Allison Hoover of Curwensville
  • Roy Mendat of Grampian
  • Emily Frantz of Osceola Mills
  • Mikayla Feldbauer of St. Marys

Students make the Dean’s List if they complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a minimum grade point average of 3.50 for the semester.

