WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College Dean’s List is issued at the close of each semester in recognition of superior scholarship. The following high-performing students were recognized for academic excellence for the Spring of 2020.
Local students include:
- Kiera Vinson, of Clarion
- Allison Hoover of Curwensville
- Roy Mendat of Grampian
- Emily Frantz of Osceola Mills
- Mikayla Feldbauer of St. Marys
Students make the Dean’s List if they complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a minimum grade point average of 3.50 for the semester.