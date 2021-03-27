DuBOIS — Makeup and fashion have always been Madison Stoltz Jensen’s two biggest passions.
While living in Copenhagen, Denmark, where she had the opportunity to live there with her Danish husband for more than two years before they moved back to the states together, Stoltz Jensen received her certification as a professional makeup artist from the Nicci Welsh Academy. She was able to experience and learn so much about the bridal, makeup and fashion industries through her education and blog — breakfastatmadisons.com.
In April 2019, Stoltz Jensen opened her own storefront called Madison Marie Bridal in downtown DuBois. Madison Marie Bridal specializes in bridal gowns, along with dresses for all occasions, makeup, and accessories.
Not long after starting her new business, the pandemic greatly affected Madison Marie Bridal, which was shut down in the midst of their busiest season during spring 2020.
“Upon reopening, I thankfully found myself very busy as so many appointments had to be rescheduled,” said Stoltz Jensen. “I was (and currently still am) a one-woman show as I unfortunately had to lay off my employees for the time being. I’ve put much more focus on the bridal side of the business as there are not as many proms, vacations, special events, etc. I did open up an online store — shopmadisonmarie.com – for convenience.”
Madison Marie Bridal has been able to adapt to changes necessitated as a result of the pandemic, she said.
“With so many weddings having been rescheduled, along with many couples opting to have a smaller ceremony, we are seeing an increase in brides needing a dress ASAP,” said Stoltz Jensen. “We do offer custom order gowns, but many brides are wanting to take their dress home the same day to ensure it’s ready in time. We are working with some new companies based in the U.S. to bring in gorgeous new styles that are available to take home the same day, and this has really helped so many brides.”
Additionally, Madison Marie Bridal was originally open completely to the public and welcomed walk-ins, she said. Now, the business is open by appointment only, and Stoltz Jensen assists one bride at a time.
“This makes the day very special for both the bride and her guest,” she said. “Video chat appointments are also now available for those that cannot attend.”
Stoltz Jensen said she has learned to embrace change during this time and do the very best she can under the circumstances she’s been given.
“Things don’t have to be perfect to be beautiful, and so many of my brides have shown me that,” said Stoltz Jensen. “A backyard wedding with immediate family, champagne, and cupcakes is just as lovely and memorable as a cathedral ceremony followed by a five-course dinner with 300 guests.”
Stoltz Jensen said she has also learned that the community is “certainly something special.”
“The support I’ve received during these difficult times is something I will never forget,” she said.
Today, Stoltz Jensen said she is grateful to say that she finds herself very busy at the bridal store.
“My book is typically filled two to three weeks in advance. Being that I’m the only one working, I can only service so many customers in a day so it’s a great idea to book ahead of time at madisonmariebridal.com,” said Stoltz Jensen.
While the pandemic is not yet over, the situation is currently moving in a positive direction.
“I don’t think anyone knows what to expect,” said Stoltz Jensen. “As for me, I am taking things one day at a time. I’m adapting to the changes while still continuing to provide my brides with the most enjoyable and memorable experience possible. I look forward to welcoming my employees back as more events begin to take place. I am still offering a wide selection of prom gowns, day dresses, makeup, accessories, and more for those interested.”