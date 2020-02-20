DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater will be presenting a Kids' Magic Show on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 2 pm.
Eric Thompson, the interactive comedy magician, will present his show geared toward a younger audience. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for students and senior citizens, and free to children age 6 and under. Tickets are available on ReitzTheater.com and at ACE Fix-It Hardware in DuBois.
The Reitz Theater is located at 36 E. Scribner Ave. in DuBois. Visit www.ReitzTheater.com or call 814-375-4274 for more information. This show is made possible through an agreement with Slapsticks Productions.