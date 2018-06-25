TROUTVILLE — Once a year an event opens in Troutville offering dinner and the Magical Dancing Horses entertainment show. An unusual entertainment event like this is not usually available in smaller venues out of the big cities.
Two women, one from California and one from Pennsylvania, co-produce this professional show once a year. The Magical World of Dancing Horses was a California-based event successfully presented throughout the West Coast. Moving to PA from CA was no small feat with the horses in tow but it was successfully completed in 2015. The first show was presented at the Beaver Run Arena which was transformed into a magical theater complete with spotlights, music and technical special effects. The first year was a sell out and local residents were introduced the our world of the dancing horses. Friday night is the show only but on Saturday night a dining experience is offered making the event more rewarding. Each year, more than 100 people are served dinner under the tents.
This is the fourth annual event and the grounds are bustling already with the beginnings of the magical change over of a working horse arena. The big white party tents go up just before the show and dining seating is by the lush green pastures of some of our show horses. The dining is hosted by Farmer’s Inn Restaurant and their popular country style eating.
After dinner stroll over to the Dancing Horse Theater, pick your seat for an entertainment master piece. Over 1 1/2 hours of music, lights, costumes and some of the most beautiful horses in the world. The show being a smaller venue gives the audience a close encounter with all the action and beauty of these magnificent horses and riders. This entertaining show ends with the availability to pet the horses and talk to the performers up close and personnel. Each year more effects are added. Last year included a 30-foot video screen to incorporate into the show. Effects are controlled by the technical supervisor high above the floor by the spotlights and music tech. Sound is state of the art run by computer all incorporated from the sound booth.
The riding arena at Beaver Run is transformed every year to an amazing sight. Curtains flow from the ceiling, a mirror ball flashes around the floor, curtain backdrops are decorated and the horses and riders enter to the spotlights and music. The transformation is complete. The show requires about 10 performers with their horses. Tthere are numerous back stage hands moving props and people staged to control the order of the show.
At least five people are in the control booth upstairs manning spotlights...music and direction of the show. It takes much to produce a show as this. One of the partners, Pam Buterbaugh, stages the show with the decorations and also performs while the other partner, Dianne Olds Rossi produces and designs the event. The horses are very highly trained and most are a specialized breed. Some have manes almost touching the ground and others are bred for exciting movement. Rossi specializes in the dance with her palomino American Saddlebreds brought from California.
This show can only seat about 180 people a night so understandably seats are at a premium. The reserve seats go first as most desirable but the show only tickets have been kept to the minimum possible so that all can attend.
Two back-to-back performances will be held Aug. 24-25 at the Beaver Run Equestrian Theater, 3460 Route 410, Punxsutawney. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. Order tickets on: www.imagine-dancinghorses.com. For more information, call Buterbaugh 814-246-8221 or email at equestriandance@gmail.com. Visit the Facebook page: Facebook/Pam Buterbaugh.
