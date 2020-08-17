MAHAFFEY — Writers of all experience levels and all genres are invited to join the Mahaffey Camp for the first ever Writers’ Retreat to be held Friday through Saturday, Sept. 18-19.
The “Wonderful Words” Writers’ Retreat will feature hands-on workshops, general sessions, one-on-one critiques, and time for individual writing. Come enjoy the tranquil setting of Mahaffey Camp as you focus on your own writing projects, learn new techniques, hear instruction from our guest author Michele Huey, and share inspiration with other writers.
Find the brochure with full details and registration form at www.mahaffeycamp.com or call (814) 277-5544 for more information.