MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Camp will host its annual “Seek His Presence” Prayer Gathering Sunday – Tuesday, Sept. 20-22. At Prayer Gathering, you’ll be able to disconnect from the busy and chaotic world and reconnect with the Lord in the peaceful setting of Mahaffey Camp. With time for individual prayer, group prayer, and informative sessions from our main speaker Rev. Richard Jenks, you’re sure to feel refreshed and renewed at Prayer Gathering.
Find the brochure with full details and registration form at www.mahaffeycamp.com. Or call (814) 277-5544 for more information.
Mahaffey Camp – providing “A Christian Center for Spiritual Growth” since 1894.