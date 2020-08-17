MAHAFFEY — Mahaffey Camp’s Men’s Link Retreat will take place Friday – Saturday, Sept. 11 - 12. Men ages 10 and older are invited to join us for an exciting retreat, full of meaningful discussions, lively worship, and our annual Mahaffey Top Shot Competition. This year’s theme is “Grip” – we’ll be talking about what it means to “test all things, and hold fast to what is good.”
Find the brochure with full details and registration form at www.mahaffeycamp.com. Or call (814) 277-5544 for more information.
Mahaffey Camp – providing “A Christian Center for Spiritual Growth” since 1894.