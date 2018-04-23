MAHAFFEY — The Mahaffey Center for Active Living recently participated in the CCAAA Chronic Disease Self-Management classes. They completed six, 2 ½ hour weekly sessions discussing healthy eating, physical activity, medication, stress management, communication, problem solving, decision making, and working with their health care professionals.
Participants engaged in interactive sessions that helped them to build confidence in their abilities to manage their health and maintain active fulfilling lives.
A graduation celebration was held on April 3. The participants received a certificate and enjoyed some healthy snacks.
If you would like to learn more about upcoming classes, contact the CCAAA at 814-765-2696.
Programs and services of CCAAA, Inc. are funded in part by PA Department of Aging, the CCAAA, Mature Resources, and local and client contributions.
